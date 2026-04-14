Accenture Federal Services to Deliver Early Operating Capability for DOE's Genesis Mission CM2US

Six-month sprint with DOE's National Laboratories will fuse lab data with commercial AI to secure U.S. critical mineral supply chains
To help secure the backbone of U.S. energy and defense, Accenture Federal Services will lead a high-velocity engineering and integration sprint to deliver an early capability for the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Genesis Mission. This sprint will focus on advancing the Critical Mineral and Materials to Unlock Supply (CM2US) initiative, which is led by DOE's National Laboratories in partnership with Accenture.
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In a powerful alliance with all U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories and commercial leaders like Databricks Federal, Accenture Federal Services is building a scalable digital infrastructure to accelerate the delivery of the American Science and Security Platform.
This early capability will operationalize AI-powered workflows together with DOE mission data for the Genesis Mission's Critical Mineral Supply Challenges , allowing CM2US scientists and engineers to collaborate on real-world data and research challenges – using advanced technologies – as soon as early summer to secure the nation's most vital supply chains.
"The Genesis Mission is a generational opportunity that demands bold action and Accenture Federal Services is well-positioned to deliver it," said Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services. "Together with our partners, we are rapidly turning vision into reality—standing up a live, secure, AI‑ready environment where researchers can detect risks, model scenarios, and strengthen America's critical mineral supply chain with unprecedented velocity. When world‑class science becomes real‑world mission advantage at speed and scale, the nation wins."
"Databricks Federal is proud to support the Genesis Mission and the Department of Energy's goal to double the pace of American scientific discovery," said Rory Patterson, Chairman of the Board of Databricks Federal. "As a company founded by researchers, we understand that breakthroughs require more than just compute—they require an open, unified data and AI platform. By bringing data engineering, analytics, and AI into a single governed environment, we are helping the DOE National Laboratories turn massive datasets into mission-critical insights at the speed of innovation."
"We are laying the groundwork for a scalable solution that will power scientists across the U.S. to deliver insights and outcomes at a pace that I never thought possible. What we have been able to achieve in weeks is something that I didn't think possible in years—until now," said Frank Alexander, Senior AI Scientist at DOE's Argonne National Laboratory.
This rapid progress reflects the power of a unified ecosystem of DOE's National Labs together with top commercial innovators collaborating to build a common platform that advances the Genesis Mission challenge at mission scale to meet the program's ambitious timelines.
"Energy security starts with visibility, speed and strategic partners," said Angie Sheffield, Director of AI Strategy for Energy at Accenture Federal Services. "By empowering researchers to connect DOE's world-class instruments and peerless scientific datasets with commercial AI technologies in an integrated platform, CM2US moves beyond automation to intelligence – so we can discover, decide, and deliver faster on a supply chain that powers American industry."
These efforts mark a decisive step toward delivering the Genesis Mission's Initial Operating Capability and securing America's critical mineral future, bringing a new model for American scientific leadership and energy security closer to reality.
About Accenture Federal Services
Accenture Federal Services is a US subsidiary of Accenture LLP that government agencies choose to drive impactful change. Our 15,000 people are committed to powering reinvention for the federal government with the same commercial technology, competitive drive and technical edge that is transforming global industry—ensuring that federal enterprises can be as modern, fast, and efficient as the country it serves. See how we reinvent at www.accenturefederal.com .
About Accenture
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
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Deirdre Blackwood
Accenture Federal Services
media@afs.com