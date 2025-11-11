Accenture and Apptio Team Up with PPL to Unlock Deeper Technology Spending Insights

Accenture and Apptio expand business partnership to help organizations maximize technology investments

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Apptio are working with PPL Corporation , a U.S. energy company providing electricity and natural gas to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S., to transform how the company prioritizes and manages technology spending—all in support of delivering safe, reliable, affordable, sustainable energy and a better customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111286849/en/

Accenture and Apptio are working with PPL Corporation, a U.S. energy company providing electricity and natural gas to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S., to transform how the company prioritizes and manages technology spending—all in support of delivering safe, reliable, affordable, sustainable energy and a better customer experience.

Accenture and Apptio are working with PPL Corporation, a U.S. energy company providing electricity and natural gas to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S., to transform how the company prioritizes and manages technology spending—all in support of delivering safe, reliable, affordable, sustainable energy and a better customer experience.

As part of this effort, Accenture is delivering a new technology financial management platform for PPL, powered by Apptio's solutions. This approach automates reporting and provides real-time financial data, enabling the company to make smarter, faster decisions on where and how to invest in technology to advance its strategic objectives.

"Our recent work with Accenture is another step in our strategy to create the technology-enabled utilities of the future," said Dean Del Vecchio, Executive Vice President—Technology and Innovation for PPL. "We're using Apptio solutions to unlock deeper insights into our technology investments as we work to drive innovation, modernize the grid and deliver greater value to our customers and employees."

The collaboration comes as PPL is transitioning from aging legacy systems to modern, flexible and scalable solutions that support its utility of the future strategy. This includes shifting to cloud-based infrastructure, expanding the use of AI, automation and advanced analytics and better integrating systems to support real-time decision-making. By evolving its IT financial management tools into a scalable FinOps capability early in its IT transformation, PPL is improving visibility into hybrid cloud environments and investments, identifying inefficiencies and accelerating innovation across its operations.

Across industries, organizations are facing growing pressure to manage technology investments more effectively, while continuing to invest in technology that drives business value and growth. Traditional finance tools often fall short in tracking decentralized, usage-based technology spending. Accenture's Pulse of Change research shows that 85% of C-suite leaders plan to increase technology spending this year, making financial discipline and transparency more important than ever.

"Accenture is helping PPL reinvent its technology strategy and capabilities as the company seeks to drive greater value for the customers and community it serves," said Keith Boone, Technology Strategy & Advisory Americas lead at Accenture. "Our ongoing collaboration with Apptio will give our clients, like PPL, stronger financial controls, spending predictability and measurable ROI from their technology investments. This reflects our commitment to offering measurable solutions that enable our clients with actionable, data-driven insights."

This work with PPL is supported by an expanded Accenture and Apptio business partnership focused on accelerating technology financial management adoption, specifically with clients in North America. The collaboration aims to help organizations advance financial operations maturity and reduce unnecessary technology costs. Together, Accenture and Apptio will provide clients with integrated solutions and tools, such as the Accenture myNav FinOps Maturity Assessment, which helps organizations evaluate their FinOps capabilities.

"Accenture's deep expertise in technology financial management and Apptio's leading TBM and FinOps capabilities are enabling organizations like PPL to transform with confidence," said Ajay Patel, General Manager at Apptio. "Together, we're empowering technology leaders to make bold modernization investments while maintaining financial discipline. We're proud to partner with PPL on their modernization journey and to honor Accenture as our Americas ITFM Partner of the Year for their commitment to client success."

Accenture's strong alignment with Apptio has been key in earning Apptio's Americas ITFM Partner of the Year 2025 award. Accenture's experience in technology financial management builds on a consistent track record of innovation in the field, supported by the recent acquisition of Maryville and prior acquisitions of Advocate and Strongbow , as well as partnerships with ecosystem providers like Apptio.

About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com .

Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Denise Berard
Accenture
+1 617 488 3611
denise.berard@accenture.com

Matt Corser
Accenture
+44 755 784 9009
matthew.corser@accenture.com

Ryan Hill
PPL Corporation
+1 610 774 5997
rwhill@pplweb.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AccentureACNNYSE:ACNFintech Investing
ACN
The Conversation (0)
Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 25, 2025, with Neu Horizon Uranium Limited ACN 653 749 145 (the "Optionee"), a private Australian... Keep Reading...
MEC Resources

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

MEC Resources Ltd (ASX: MMR, ACN 113 900 020) (“MEC” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report C Appendix 4C (“Quarterly Cashflow Report”) for the quarter ended 31 December 2024. The Company’s primary focus in the last quarter was the completion of an Entitlement Offer,... Keep Reading...
True North Copper

True North Copper September 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (Administrators Appointed) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) provides the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q1 FY25. Voluntary AdministrationOn 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of... Keep Reading...
Prodigy Gold

Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm bids for the remaining shortfall (Shortfall Placement) from its recent Entitlement Offer to raise a further approximately $1,677,532 (before expenses) at the issue price of $0.002 per... Keep Reading...
True North Copper

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

On 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd (ASX:TNC) (and its subsidiaries) appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of KordaMentha as Voluntary Administrators of the below entities:True North Copper Limited (ACN 119 421 868)TNC Mining Pty Ltd (ACN 652 408 378)CopperCorp Pty... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Related News

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update