Accenture and Anthropic Partner to Build Team of Embedded Evaluators at Anthropic

Each company expects to invest at least $1 billion in building AI safely over the next five years
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Anthropic today announced that they are partnering to establish a team of embedded evaluators to work alongside Anthropic's internal teams and safety partners to evaluate and red-team models, conduct alignment assessments, and test model safeguards.
The companies each expect to invest at least $1 billion over five years in AI safety.
Accenture will leverage its decades of investment in responsible AI, deep technical and safety expertise through its acquisition of Faculty, one of the world's leading applied AI companies. Faculty is a recognized expert in testing and evaluating models for some of the world's leading AI labs and has extensive experience building complex AI systems that are safe and ethical by design. Faculty's work spans government, defense, healthcare and infrastructure, including development of the UK National Health Service's Early Warning System during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Accenture is bringing together a dedicated team with deep AI, security and industry expertise to work alongside Anthropic," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "Safety requires both deep technical expertise and a clear understanding of how AI is used in the real world. Embedded evaluation is an emerging area and we look forward to partnering with Anthropic to help accelerate the development of embedded evaluators, which we see as an important part of the safety landscape going forward."
Dr. Marc Warner, chief technology officer, Accenture and CEO, Faculty, added, "Faculty, which is now part of Accenture, was founded on the belief that AI should be safe by design, not safe by accident. That conviction has guided our work with governments, defense, and healthcare systems across the world. Joining forces with Anthropic as embedded evaluators is exactly the kind of work Faculty was built to do—and as part of Accenture, we have the platform to do it at a scale that can genuinely move the industry."
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
Forward Looking Statements
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Cliff Angelo
Accenture
+1 512 732 5659
cliff.angelo@accenture.com
Aleks Vujanic
Accenture
+44 20-7844-3476
aleks.vujanic@accenture.com