Accenture Acquires Decho to Further Scale Palantir and Gen AI Capabilities Across Health and Public Service Clients

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Decho , a UK-based technology and AI consultancy that helps organizations reinvent through the design, delivery and scaling of Palantir solutions. The acquisition further strengthens Accenture's strategic advisory and advanced engineering capabilities for Palantir solutions for clients across the health, government, defense and commercial sectors in the UK and beyond.
Decho is a Palantir strategic alliance partner focused on helping organizations move AI projects from concept to production, rapidly and with sustainable value from the outset. It has deep expertise in platform deployment, data model design, application engineering and capability development, as well as training to equip teams with the skills needed for long-term adoption and value creation. This move underscores Accenture's commitment to enterprise transformation by leveraging Palantir software for scaling gen AI solutions, creating competitive advantage and embracing the new frontier of AI-driven productivity.
"Gen AI has enormous potential but needs the right platform and expertise to deliver real outcomes," said Bryan Rich, global Data and AI lead for Health and Public Service at Accenture. "Decho is uniquely positioned to provide capabilities required in the most demanding industries with their combined Palantir and gen AI expertise, strong ecosystem relationships and proprietary products. Our acquisition of Decho helps our public and commercial sector clients gain data and AI advantage to meet their critical objectives and reinvent their operations with more transparency and resilience."
Decho brings a team of over 40 specialist engineers with expertise across Palantir platforms, including its Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), and will be integrated into Accenture's Data and AI organization in the UK. By combining Accenture's advanced data and AI capabilities with Decho's expertise in deploying and operationalizing data and AI platforms using Palantir, the acquisition helps organizations realize the full value of their architecture, data, software and AI.
"Our engineers deliver on an urgent market need for expertise in leading-edge Palantir technologies and for working with clients on transformative solutions" said Anna Davies, co-founder and managing director at Decho. "By scaling our deep software understanding with Accenture's data and AI capabilities, we can jointly help organizations integrate gen AI where it matters the most – and drive tangible and enduring outcomes."
The acquisition aligns with Accenture's strategic goal of enhancing service offerings in critical sectors and underscores the company's ongoing investment in data and AI capabilities to help clients navigate complex industry challenges.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
