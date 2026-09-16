Aben Gold Completes 2026 Drill Program at Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

Aben Gold Completes 2026 Drill Program at Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: XQce7P8AiNJfg==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ABM) (OTCID: XmtYf-MKZAGmo=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ABNAF) (Frankfurt: XROTrmRFZ5DoESTjjX96p8yLfZeVN42pxEdysyFGyRva_XPbKkBHzTOR-ywuGCkEJLLWB5uYa5mZ9wR0ZyANOnTpyZWKEsW3qQfKXO9aQt_IRSWZxSX" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ML1) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2026 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Justin Gold-Tungsten Project in southeastern Yukon Territory, approximately 25 kilometres from the past-producing Cantung Mine.As of September 13, 2026, the Company has completed 1,390.9 metres of diamond drilling in eight holes over 36 operating days. The program exceeded the original plan of approximately 1,300 metres in six holes. A total of 1,464 samples have been collected and shipped to Bureau Veritas and Actlabs for analytical work.Program SummaryDrilling tested both priority target areas: the POW Zone gold-tungsten system and the Lost Ace high-grade gold target.

Hole ID Zone Start Complete Final Depth (m) Samples*
JN26-001 POW Aug 8 Aug 13 265.30 341
JN26-002 POW Aug 13 Aug 21 207.35 227
JN26-003 POW Aug 21 Aug 29 250.05 217
JN26-004 POW Aug 29 Sep 4 263.30 241
JN26-005 Lost Ace Sep 4 Sep 6 72.00 71
JN26-006 Lost Ace Sep 6 Sep 7 64.00 69
JN26-007 Lost Ace Sep 7 Sep 9 71.00 80
JN26-008 POW Sep 9 Sep 13 197.45 218
Total       1,390.9 1,464*

*Sample numbers include quality control samples (blanks, standards and duplicates).

Five holes were completed at the POW Zone and three holes at the Lost Ace Zone. Core cutting and sampling are continuing at site, with cutting of JN26-007 underway.

Assay Status

  • JN26-001 (341 samples) was shipped August 26, 2026 and received by Bureau Veritas the same day.
  • JN26-002 (227 samples) was shipped August 31, 2026 and received by Bureau Veritas the same day.
  • JN26-003 (217 samples) were shipped September 9, 2026 and submitted to Kamloops Actlabs since they could accommodate a rush analysis.

Samples from JN26-004 through JN26-008 are being prepared for subsequent dispatches. Assay results will be released as they are received, reviewed, and interpreted.

Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold, commented: "Completing 1,390 metres across eight holes, above our original 1,300-metre plan, is a strong finish to the 2026 season at Justin. We drilled both POW and Lost Ace, and sent the first two holes into the lab earlier in the program, and have now sent JN26-003 on a rush basis. Our focus turns to receiving assays and using this new dataset to plan the next phase of work."

The 2026 program was designed to test continuity and depth of gold-tungsten mineralization at the POW Zone and high-grade, structurally-controlled gold mineralization at Lost Ace. As previously disclosed, massive sulphides and ultraviolet indication of scheelite (WO₃) were observed in POW Zone core during the program. Visual observations are not a substitute for assay results.

Image 1 – JN26-003 140.02-148.52m Ultraviolet Light

Click here to view image

Milosz Mielniczuk, VP Exploration and Qualified Person of Aben Gold, commented: "We are thrilled to have completed the 2026 program safely and efficiently. I would like to extend a big thank you to the contractors who made this possible: Empire Drilling, Summit Air, Matrix, and Axiom. It was a pleasure working alongside you all, and we look forward to the 2027 season."

Image 2 - Justin Camp August 2026
Click here to view image

Image 3 - Project Location and Target Zones

Click here to view image

About the Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

The Justin Project covers approximately 7,400 hectares and is 100% owned by Aben Gold. It is in the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province of southeastern Yukon, adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project.

Historical drilling at the POW Zone includes 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0 metres, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 metres, in JN11-009, and 2.52 g/t Au with 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0 metres in JN11-010, with subsequent tungsten re-assays returning 0.25% WO₃ over the same 12.0 metre interval in JN11-010. See News Releases: October 16, 2014 and November 17, 2011.

Lost Ace is a separate high-grade gold target where historical trench sampling returned 20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 metres and 88.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. See News Release: January 14, 2019.

Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

X
LinkedIn

For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company's website at www.abengold.com.

ABEN GOLD CORP.

"Riley Trimble"
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Gold Corp.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements.  Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

aben resourcesabm:cctsxv:abmbattery metals investing
ABM:CC
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Drills 470 m at 36.72% Fe2O3, 5.40% TiO2, 0.245% V2O5 Including 69.2 m at 51.03% Fe2O3, 8.55% TiO2, 0.334% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 470 m at 36.72% Fe2O3, 5.40% TiO2, 0.245% V2O5 Including 69.2 m at 51.03% Fe2O3, 8.55% TiO2, 0.334% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0072, -0073, and -0074 drilled as part of its maiden... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Announces Closing of $180M Strategic Investment from Ganfeng

Lithium Argentina Announces Closing of $180M Strategic Investment from Ganfeng

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced the closing of the $180 million strategic investment from Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. ("Ganfeng") through the issuance of a six-year unsecured convertible note (the "Note" or the "Strategic... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Continues the Third Year of Upstream Mineral Processing Research with Université de Sherbrooke

VanadiumCorp Continues the Third Year of Upstream Mineral Processing Research with Université de Sherbrooke

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire September 14, 2026 - Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB,OTC:VRBFF) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") announces that the third year of its research collaboration with Université de Sherbrooke is underway. The... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0064 to R-0071 with Intercepts Including 52.52% Fe2O3, 7.58% TiO2, 0.428% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0064 to R-0071 with Intercepts Including 52.52% Fe2O3, 7.58% TiO2, 0.428% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0064, -0065, -0066, -0067, -0068, -0069, -0070 and -0071... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire Sept. 8, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | OTCQB: VRBFF | FSE: NWN) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a rock chip sampling program at its wholly-owned Lac Doré... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Announces Grant of Stock Options

VanadiumCorp Announces Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 4, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCQB: VRBFF) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants pursuant... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Argentina Closes US$180 Million Ganfeng Expansion Deal

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

base metals investing

Fathom Announces New Zones of Mineralization Highlighting Exploration Potential of Recently Announced Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit Maiden MRE

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 3.10 g/t Au over 102.8 m including 5.18 g/t Au over 55.9 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS