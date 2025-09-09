Aben Gold Applies for Class 1 Quartz Program to Advance Exploration at Justin Gold Project

Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it has submitted an application for a Class 1 Quartz Program in early August 2025 to facilitate a planned field program at the Justin Gold Project in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon Territory. This application is intended to enable initial exploration activities in 2025 and does not affect the Company's pending Class 3 Quartz Program application, which was submitted in June 2023 and remains under review.

Project Location and Target Zone Map
https://abengold.com/site/assets/files/3822/justin2023_005.jpg

The Class 1 Quartz Program, if approved, would allow for low-impact exploration work prior to the onset of winter conditions. The proposed Phase 1 program, targeted for late September 2025, includes grid soil sampling, rock sampling, geological mapping, and camp refurbishment.

These activities are designed to build upon the project's established mineralization potential and recent geophysical data, providing further data to guide future exploration efforts.The Justin Gold Project, a 7,400-hectare property 100% owned by Aben, is located in the southeast Yukon within the Tintina Gold Belt, adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. Historical exploration has identified multiple zones of interest, including the POW Zone and Lost Ace Zone (2km along strike from POW).

Historical Results

  • At the POW Zone, diamond drilling in 2011 returned 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0 metres in hole JN11009, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 metres, and 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0 metres in hole JN11010.
  • A 2017 3.8kg bulk sample was collected from the area between the Pow Zone and the Lost Ace and sent for gold grain count analysis. Of the 1135 gold grains recovered, 1049 were classified as pristine suggesting close proximity to lode source.
  • At the Lost Ace Zone, trenching in 2018 yielded 20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 metres, including 88.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metre.

Lost Ace Channel and Chip Samples from Trenching, Rock, Till and Soil Sampling
https://abengold.com/site/assets/files/3822/abn_justin_jn2018_gold_grains.jpg
https://abengold.com/site/assets/files/3822/abn_justin_jn2018-1_select_coarse_gold_grains.jpg

These results, combined with a total of 4,972 metres drilled across 21 holes to date, indicate the presence of both intrusion-related and orogenic gold systems.

Recent work, including the 2024 QMAGT airborne geophysical survey, has identified coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies in under-explored areas between the POW and Lost Ace zones, highlighting potential for expanded mineralization.

The Company is pursuing this program to systematically advance the project amid favorable seasonal conditions, leveraging historical data to refine targets for potential future drilling under the anticipated Class 3 Quartz Program.

Please note that historical results are not indicative of future results.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. Aben Gold also owns 100% of the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and shares claims borders with Skeena's KSP Project, and Seabridge Gold's Iskut Project.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.

For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ), visit our Company's website at www.abengold.com .

ABEN GOLD CORP.

"Riley Trimble"
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Gold Corp.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

Primary Logo

