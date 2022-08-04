Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Two industry leaders join forces to empower people living with diabetes by providing information and insights to improve weight loss, glucose control and overall health
  • Collaboration will create a seamless, integrated experience between Abbott's world-leading continuous glucose monitoring device 1 and WeightWatchers' number one doctor-recommended weight loss program 2 to help individuals better understand and manage their diabetes and weight

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and WW International, Inc. ("WeightWatchers" or "WW") today announced a strategic partnership that will help people living with diabetes better understand and manage their diabetes and weight. The companies are working together to integrate WeightWatchers' diabetes-tailored weight management program with Abbott's portfolio of FreeStyle Libre ® products to create a seamless mobile experience that will give people living with diabetes the information and insights needed to make healthy adjustments to their diet, improve their glucose levels, and, ultimately, gain more control of their health.

Maintaining a healthy body weight and having proper nutrition are critical to living well with diabetes. 3 Yet, for many people living with diabetes, determining what to eat and following a meal plan is the most challenging part of diabetes management. 4 Through this partnership, participants can receive glucose insights from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre sensor-based technology that show the impact of food choices, alongside the empirically validated 5 WeightWatchers' diabetes-tailored nutritional guidance to help them achieve their healthier living goals.

"We strive to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, and that includes forming strategic partnerships with key industry leaders, like WeightWatchers, to provide new services and offerings that can greatly improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "By combining our world-leading 1 FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring technology with WeightWatchers' number one doctor-recommended weight loss program, 2 people with diabetes, in particular, those with Type 2 diabetes and less intensively managed by doctors, can have the insights they need to take control of their health."

The two companies will work together to allow Abbott's FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring systems and the WeightWatchers mobile app to share information so that people living with diabetes can see their glucose data alongside WeightWatchers' diabetes-tailored program.

"It's proven that lifestyle changes, including shifts in patterns of eating and activity routines, are a crucial component of diabetes management and can help improve glycemic control, 6 " said Sima Sistani , chief executive officer of WeightWatchers. "We've partnered with Abbott, a leader in diabetes care, to make it possible for people with diabetes to reach their weight and healthy living goals while enjoying the foods they love and better managing their glucose levels."

The partnership will initially focus on solutions for people living with diabetes within the United States in 2023.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with Abbott at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott- , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. For nearly six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive tools, expert Coaches and community, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on weight loss. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 14 day system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info .

1 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.
2 Based on a 2020 IQVIA survey of 14,000 doctors who recommend weight-loss programs to patients.
3 Evert AB, Dennison M, Gardner CD, Garvey WT, Lau KHK, MacLeod J, Mitri J, Pereira RF, Rawlings K, Robinson S, Saslow L, Uelmen S, Urbanski PB, Yancy WS Jr. Nutrition Therapy for Adults With Diabetes or Prediabetes: A Consensus Report. Diabetes Care. 2019 May;42(5):731-754. doi: 10.2337/dci19-0014. Epub 2019 Apr 18. PMID: 31000505; PMCID: PMC7011201.
4 American Diabetes Association. "5. Facilitating behavior change and well-being to improve health outcomes: standards of medical care in diabetes—2021." Diabetes care 44, no. Supplement 1 (2021): S53-S72.
5 Apolzan JW, LaRose JG, Anton SD, et al. A Weight Management Program Tailored for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes: Effects on Glycemic Control. Poster presented at: American Diabetes Association 82nd Scientific Sessions; June 5-6, 2022 ; New Orleans, LA .
6 American Diabetes Association. Lifestyle Management: Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2019. Diabetes Care. 2019;42(1):S46–S60. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc19-S005

