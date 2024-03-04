Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Magnetic Resources

A Further Boost to LJN4 Resource – Closing in on 1Moz

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce an Updated Mineral Resource Estimates from its deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • This update incorporates results from recent drilling results carried out at Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) since the last resource report announced in November 2023 (“Significant 107% Increase of Mineral Resource at Laverton Project”, ASX release 24 November 2023”).
  • Upgraded Mineral Resources Estimate for the project area of:
    • 24.9Mt @ 1.66g/t Au totaling 1.33Moz of gold at 0.5g/t cutoff.
    • Increase of 7.7% in contained gold over the 24 November 2023 ASX Release.
  • Contained gold in LJN4 has risen 11 % from 852,000oz to 948,200oz Au.
  • Recent drilling has also confirmed lode continuity on and between sections and as a result, the proportion of Indicated resource category ore has increased.
  • Ongoing extension drilling continues at LJN4 and is expected to result in further resource increases as the northern, central and southern parts are still open downdip.
  • Results for 6 deep diamond holes are pending and one deep hole is currently being completed.
The update follows extensive down-dip drilling at LJN4.

The verification and reporting of Mineral Resources on behalf of the Company was completed by its JORC Competent Person, Mr M Edwards of Blue Cap Mining. The Mineral Resources Estimate has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code.

Total Mineral Resources reported for the Laverton and Homeward Bound South projects is now 24.9Mt @ 1.66g/t Au at 0.5g/t cut-off totaling 1.33Moz of gold (See Table 1 below). The cutoff grade is considered appropriate for a large-scale open pit operation.

Managing Director George Sakalidis commented:

“The Lady Julie North 4 Resource has been the key focus for recent drilling, with multiple stacked lodes identified with a number of thick intersections that have still not been closed off at depth. The LJN4 deposit keeps on adding ounces, increasing from 204,000oz in Feb 2023 to 948,000oz in this report.

The northern part of LJN4 is continuous over 300m down dip. The central part is continuous down dip to 550 and the southern part is continuous down dip to 400m. Note in all these cases LJN4 is still open further down dip and augers well for future drilling and resource update, Currently, there are results for 6 deep diamond holes pending with one deep diamond hole in progress.

Following the completion of all baseline background studies, our attention over recent months has turned to completing a Pre-Feasibility, which is being prepared on the basis of the resource, which was defined at November 2023. While this resource estimate does not include the benefit of the recent drilling results at LJN4, this latest drill program was deep and widely spaced and should not have materially changed the outcomes of the project economics.

Preparations are also underway for the development of a Mining Proposal. One mining lease application has already been lodged over LJN4 with others following the lodgement of the Mining Proposal.”

The Table below summarises the updated Total Mineral Resource at a 0.5g/t Au cutoff (Table 1), with Table 2 providing details of the major resources. Details for the smaller resources which have not changed can be found in the 3 February 2023 ASX release.

Table 1. Total Mineral Resource at 0.5 g/t Au Cutoff

Figure 1. Overview of Magnetic’s Laverton and Homeward Bound South Resources

Table 2. Resource details by Main Deposits @ 0.5g/t Au cutoff

Drilling has concentrated on LJN4 over the last 4 months, which are shown in Table 2 and are further summarised below:

LJN4 Resource

The LJN4 (Indicated and Inferred) Resource of 15.3 Mt at 1.92 g/t for 948,200 oz has a present footprint of 750m x 500m (Figure 4) and remains open down dip to the east. Recent drilling results have confirmed the previous interpretation of a moderately dipping, multi-lode structure. Where the drilling encounters breccia, the mineralised structure expands considerably. This is particularly the case below 150m depth. More recent step out drilling has encountered large breccia zones which auger well for continuation of mineralisation at depth. Additional drilling is being planned to further test these expanded breccia zones.

From November 2023 to February 2024, some 29 DD/RC holes were completed for 10,741m with the deepest hole reaching 585.9mRL (500m below surface). A further 6 DD holes for 869m were drilled for geotechnical follow up. Exploration drilling is continuing and results are due for 6 deep diamond holes and with one deep diamond hole being completed.

Some 62% of the resource is classified in the Indicated Category – the increase over the November 2023 report is linked to the excellent continuity evidenced from recent drilling.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL


Galloper Gold logo

Galloper Gold: At the Forefront of Newfoundland’s ‘Gold Rush’


Newmont Announces Offering of Notes to Repay Outstanding Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") announced today that they have commenced a private offering (the "Offering") of their notes due 2026 and notes due 2034 (together, the "Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by Newmont USA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont.

The Issuers intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility, with the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The Company previously used borrowings under its revolving credit facility, along with cash on hand, to repay approximately US$1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of bilateral credit debt acquired by Newmont as part of its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Spartan Resources

Exceptional Intercept Extends Never Never to ~1km Deep: 11.55m @ 36.77g/t Au

Multiple double-digit widths at double-digit grades including one of the best- ever Never Never assays from the deepest intercept to date

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Antilles Gold

Geology & Mineralisation of La Cristina Copper-Gold Prospect - Sierra Maestra Copper Belt, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises it has received the attached Report on the Geology and Mineralisation of the La Cristina copper-gold prospect within the Sierra Maestra copper belt in south east Cuba. The La Cristina concession is held in an Exploration Agreement as are two other concessions in the same region with the three properties totalling 53,710ha.

Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

The Board of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of its International Advisory Board and former member of the Barrick Board of Directors, the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney, on February 29, 2024.

Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993, Mr Mulroney holds the distinction of being the first Canadian Prime Minister in 35 years to win successive majority governments and the first Conservative Prime Minister to do so in 100 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

gold bars with blocks spelling "pce"

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Breaks Out, Sweden Gears Up to Lift Uranium Ban

The gold price largely stayed flat for the first part of this week, but jumped on Thursday (February 29) after the release of the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data.

Core PCE, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.4 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent from the previous year. The PCE price index is the US Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, and is watched closely by experts who are looking for clues about when the central bank may start to lower interest rates.

While the 2.8 percent year-on-year increase is the slowest since March 2021, the 0.4 percent month-on-month rise is the biggest since January 2023 and is quite a bit larger than December's uptick of 0.1 percent.

