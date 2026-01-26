A C-Suite Framework For Climate Capability in 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / by Sophia Mendelsohn

For decades, climate adaptation lived on the fringes of corporate strategy. It was typically addressed through insurance coverage, emergency protocols, and risk registers. These tools were helpful at the time as they helped organizations respond to disruption, but they often positioned climate considerations as something to manage episodically, rather than as part of how a business operates day-to-day and plans for growth.

In 2026, that distinction is becoming increasingly blurry. Extreme heat, water scarcity, flooding, wildfires, and energy volatility are affecting cost structures, disrupting supply chains, and constraining labor productivity and capital planning. These factors increasingly show up in routine operational and financial decisions and interact with broader economic dynamics. Climate impacts intersect with geopolitical competition, supply-side volatility, and regional fragmentation. At the same time, the transition to a low-carbon economy continues to progress unevenly across markets, with carbon increasingly subject to pricing, regulation, and disclosure expectations.

Together, physical climate impacts and transition pressures are influencing how companies plan, invest, and operate. Many organizations are approaching adaptation and mitigation as an integrated business capability, on par with financial management, supply chain planning, or cybersecurity.

Why adaptation and mitigation demand sustained leadership attention

S&P Global Energy Horizons projects that physical climate risks could more than triple corporate financial exposure by 2050, driven by asset damage, supply disruptions, and productivity losses. Despite this growing exposure, however, fewer than one in five companies have implemented adaptation measures at scale.

This widening gap between risk and readiness has profound implications for CEOs and boards, who recognize this threat. A new report from WEF found that business leaders identified extreme weather events as the greatest long-term business risk, with cascading effects across economic stability, supply chains, and social cohesion. Climate risk is now:

  • Financial, affecting margins, asset values, insurance availability, and cost of capital

  • Operational, disrupting production, logistics, and workforce availability

  • Strategic, influencing where companies invest, source, and grow

  • Reputational, shaping trust with investors, customers, regulators, and employees

For many leadership teams, climate adaptation and mitigation have become part of the broader challenge of enterprise readiness. In some cases, they are also influencing access to capital, insurance terms, talent attraction, and long-term market positioning.

Going beyond the contingency mindset

A common constraint on progress is how climate adaptation is still framed inside organizations.

When it is treated primarily as contingency planning, it tends to be reactive and episodic. Plans are developed, documented, and revisited only after disruption occurs, while ownership is often spread across risk, sustainability, operations, and finance teams with limited integration into core decision-making.

A capability-based approach works differently. Business capabilities are embedded and inform everyday decisions, supported by data, systems, governance, and incentives.

Climate capability emerges when organizations integrate climate risk, resilience, and carbon considerations into the core of how the enterprise runs.

The four pillars of climate capability

1. Supply chains designed for disruption

Global supply chains are increasingly exposed to climate volatility and regulatory pressure. Highly optimized, linear supply chains designed primarily for cost efficiency have shown limitations under these conditions. Many organizations are adjusting value chains to improve resilience and address emissions. Supplier diversification, regionalization, circular material flows, and better data sharing can reduce exposure to physical disruption and, in many cases, lower Scope 3 emissions. In practice, efforts to improve decarbonization and resilience often reinforce one another.

What this requires is more reliable, timely data across supply chains, so that COOs are empowered to turn insights into meaningful outcomes.

2. Assets and infrastructure built for a changing climate

Facilities, equipment, and logistics networks are increasingly exposed to chronic stresses, such as heat and water scarcity as well as acute events like flooding. At the same time, carbon-intensive assets face growing transition risk as energy systems and regulations evolve.

A capability-based approach evaluates assets through a dual lens: physical climate exposure and carbon intensity. This informs where companies locate facilities, how they maintain them, and when they invest in retrofits, electrification, or renewable energy.

Investments in energy efficiency and clean energy can reduce emissions while also moderating exposure to energy price volatility and supply disruptions.

3. Workforce resilience as a business priority

Climate impacts are also affecting people. Rising temperatures and extreme weather are already reducing labor productivity and increasing health and safety risks in many roles and regions.

The International Labour Organization estimates that heat stress alone could result in the equivalent of 80 million full-time jobs lost globally by 2030 under a 1.5°C warming scenario. Organizations that treat workforce resilience as a core business issue are adjusting schedules, working conditions, training, and safety protocols, protecting people while maintaining productivity.

4. Financial decision-making informed by climate reality

Despite growing awareness, climate data is often still disconnected from financial planning and analysis. CDP reports that while 67% of companies identify climate-related risks with potential financial impact, only a fraction can quantify those risks with enough precision to guide investment decisions.

A capability-based approach incorporates carbon and climate risk into financial models. This allows leaders to assess physical risk, transition risk, and return on investment together, turning climate action into a disciplined, value-driven decision process. SAP's carbon accounting solutions, like SAP Green Ledger and SAP Green Token, can empower organizations to drive actionable climate strategies and unlock measurable impact by helping them integrate sustainability into core business processes through the combination of trusted financial data and granular carbon insights.

A C-suite framework for climate capability in 2026

Across industries, five leadership actions will define those organizations building true climate capability:

  1. Embed climate and carbon assumptions into core business planning and governance.

  2. Redesign value chains for resilience and emissions reduction.

  3. Protect assets and people with predictive, forward-looking insight.

  4. Align mitigation and adaptation with financial strategy.

  5. Measure resilience and emissions together, not in isolation.

Together, these actions help shift climate efforts from parallel initiatives into a managed enterprise capability, one that determines operational continuity, financial resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

Learn more about how you can build a more compliant, sustainable, and resilient business with SAP Sustainability solutions.

Sophia Mendelsohn is chief sustainability and commercial officer at SAP.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

sap nyse-sap tech-investing
SAP
The Conversation (0)
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises

Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Geological Services ("SGS"). Highlights: The maiden MRE for the PCH Project is estimated at 52.8 million tonnes (Mt) comprising:6.6 Mt Indicated resource with a grade of 2,513 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO). 46.2 Mt Inferred resource with a grade of 2,888 ppm TREO. The... Keep Reading...
Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has received an independent maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its ionic adsorption clay (IAC) project located in the State of Goiás,... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

Eric Sprott Announces Voting and Support Agreement for Goldgroup Mining's Proposed Acquisition of Gold Resource Corporation

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Advances Processing Pilot Program, and Announces Permitting Advancement and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

gold-investing

New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100

gold-investing

Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal

rare-earth-investing

Energy Fuels Set to Acquire Australian Strategic Materials

gold-investing

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

silver-investing

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

silver-investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$100, Hitting Triple-Digit Territory

magnesium-investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Advances Processing Pilot Program, and Announces Permitting Advancement and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement