$2.5 Million Capital Raise for Continued Development of Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors and Directors to subscribe for a placement of approximately 714 million fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of AU$0.0035 per Share to raise gross proceeds of AU$2.5 million (“Placement”). Each placement participant will also be issued one attaching option for every two Shares subscribed for in the Placement (exercise price $0.007; expiry date 3 years from their date of issue) (“New Options”).
- $2.5 million raised from sophisticated investors and professional investors.
- Strong support received from existing shareholders, as well as overseas and domestic institutional investors, with the placement oversubscribed.
- Funds will be used for further development of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in Argentina which is currently progressing its Stage 1 Drilling Campaign in addition to advancing its Pilot Plant towards the first production of Lithium Carbonate.
The issue price of the Placement Shares represents a 12.5% discount to last close of $0.004.
The capital raising will provide working capital for the ongoing development of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project, in particular the Stage 1 Drilling Program and advancement of the 250tpa Pilot Plant towards first production of Lithium Carbonate.
CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd (“CPS Capital”) and Inyati Capital Pty Ltd (“Inyati”) acted as the Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, which was significantly oversubscribed. CPS Capital and Inyati will be paid a cash fee equal to 6% of the amount raised under the Placement and will also be issued New Options, at an issue price of $0.001 each, in an amount equal to 25% of the total Shares issued under the Placement (178,571,428 New Options) (subject to shareholder approval in general meeting).
The Placement has been strongly supported by existing shareholders and introduced several new high net- worth investors and domestic and overseas institutions to the Pursuit register. The Shares under the Placement will be issued in a single tranche using the Company’s existing placement capacity under LR7.1 (425,970,713 Shares) and 7.1A (265,457,858 Shares).
Commenting on the success of the Placement, Managing Director & CEO, Mr Aaron Revelle, said:
“Pursuit is delighted with the strong support for the placement. This raising will provide critical funding to continue near term high value creating work programs at our Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in Argentina with our maiden drilling program nearing completion of its first hole, with the second hole to commence immediately after. It is expected that the drilling program will result in a JORC resource upgrade before the end of the calendar year. Additionally, our Pilot Plant continues operations towards the production of our first lithium carbonate. It was again a pleasure working with CPS Capital and Inyati to complete the raising. We look forward to delivering for shareholders and stakeholders through execution of our upcoming significant work programs.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pursuit Minerals
Overview
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (ASX:PUR) is a top-tier lithium exploration and development company. The company is focused on its flagship Rio Grande Sur lithium project in the Salta Province of Argentina. The project is strategically located in an area known as the Lithium Triangle which hosts 50 percent of the global lithium resources and 40 percent of the current global lithium production. Argentina is the world’s third largest producer of lithium, behind Australia and Chile.
The project spans an area of 9,260 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar and is adjacent to several operating lithium mines and development operations, including Acradium Lithium’s Fenix lithium mine and the Olaroz lithium mine. The Rio Grande Salar holds a historical Ni 43-101 resource declared by LSC Lithium, formerly listed on the TSX prior to being acquired by Plus Petrol of 2.1 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L). This resource was mostly obtained from shallow drilling to 100 metres.
Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. The inferred resource relies on recent geophysical surveys and historical drilling, encompassing only a small portion of the known mineralization. Notably, excluding the highly promising Mito tenement from the current MRE highlights the unexplored potential for further resource expansion.
Pursuit has commenced its Stage 1 maiden drill program focused on upgrading the inferred resource. The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. Other companies in the region have obtained impressive results and grades of 900 mg/Li+ at depths of 500 metres, some of the highest known grades in Argentina. Pursuit expects a material resource upgrade in the second half of 2024 which will build on the inferred maiden resource.
Drill cores and packer lithium brine samples from Pursuit’s Stage 1 drilling program at the Rio Grande Sur Project.
In addition to having an attractive lithium resource, Pursuit is focused on the production of lithium carbonate to meet the supply side response to growing lithium demand. Recently, the company announced the first phase of operations of its 250 tons per annum (tpa) pilot plant to produce lithium carbonate. The plant will generate both technical and battery grade lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.95 percent, employing a conventional evaporation process.
Pursuit has submitted advanced environmental permits for the construction of the 250 tpa evaporation ponds and Stage 2 drill program at the northern tenement of the Rio Grande Sur project.
The establishment of the ponds is expected to take place in the latter part of 2024, pending environmental approvals. The ponds and the plant are planned to be situated on the Sal Rio 02 tenement enabling the possibility of initiating the first production of lithium carbonate on-site in 2025.
Pursuit is targeting continuous production at Rio Grande Salar and expects the current setup to be scalable to produce 15,000 to 20,000tpa of technical and battery grade lithium carbonate.
250-ton lithium carbonate pilot plant
The company’s focus on Argentina has several advantages. The new government, led by its president Javier Milei has signaled a market-friendly and pro-business policy shift. This should be a positive development for lithium miners given that Argentina has one of the largest lithium reserves in the world. Argentina holds 21 percent of the world’s 105 million tons of lithium resources, second only to Bolivia, according to the United States Geological Survey’s Lithium Statistics and Information 2024 report.
Lithium is in great demand driven by the growth in electric vehicles (EVs). Bloomberg NEF estimates lithium demand to jump by 225 percent to 2.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, translating into a CAGR of 16 percent. In a net-zero scenario, Bloomberg pegs the demand at 3.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, a CAGR of 19 percent.
The company remains focused on project execution that will deliver long-term shareholder value, including the completion of stage 1 drilling, JORC resource upgrade, first production of lithium carbonate and increasing production capacity to 250 tpa, and receipt of environmental permits, all within the first half of 2024.
In addition, Pursuit has identified the following catalysts over the next 12 months:
- Q3/Q4 2024: start of evaporation pond construction at Rio Grande, off-take agreement, relocation of 250 tpa pilot plant to Rio Grande.
- Q4 2024/Q1 2025: Detailed mineral resource study for commercial scale lithium carbonate operation; stage 2 drilling and JORC resource upgrade; first production from 250 tpa plant could commence as early as Q4 of 2025.
Company Highlights
- Pursuit Minerals is an ASX-listed company focused on advancing a pre-production lithium brine operation in Argentina.
- The company’s flagship Rio Grande Sur project covers 9,233 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar, in the Salta Province of Argentina located in the Lithium Triangle. The region is home to 50 percent of global lithium resources and 40 percent of world production.
- The acreage owned by Pursuit is situated within an Ni 43-101 inferred resource of 2.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L) extending to a depth of 100 metres.
- Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur Project. With its current Stage 1 drilling program currently underway, Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024, which will build on the recent inferred maiden resource.
- The company has commenced the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate at its recently commissioned pilot plant, which is expected to achieve an operational capacity of 250 tons per annum (tpa). This is a significant milestone in the journey to advance toward the first production at Rio Grande Sur.
- Despite temporary fluctuations in lithium carbonate prices, the market continues to demonstrate resilience, with long-term projections indicating a significant 225 percent surge to reach 2.6 million tons of LCE worldwide by 2030.
Key Project
Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project
The Rio Grande Sur is the company’s flagship lithium project. The project comprises five tenements that span 9,233 hectares and are located in Rio Grande Salar in Salta province, Argentina. The region has benefited from historical exploration that yielded an NI 43-101 resource of 2.19 Mt LCE @ 374 mg/L, at inferred category.
During Q4 2023, Pursuit announced a maiden JORC inferred mineral resource estimate of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. Following this, Pursuit is currently undertaking a maiden drill program to upgrade the inferred resource. Stage 1 of the drill program will comprise four diamond drill holes on the southern tenements. The first two holes will be drilled at the Sal Rio II and Maria Magdelena tenements.
The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. The drilling commenced in Q1 2024, and Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024. Further drilling is expected following the completion of the Stage 1 program. The Stage 2 drilling program is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2024, after which Pursuit is targeting a feasibility study.
Management Team
Aaron Revelle – Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Revelle is a seasoned mining executive with experience in founding and developing natural resources companies. He has over 15 years of experience across a wide range of commodities and bringing them from deposits into production. He was the founder of Trilogy Minerals, which was acquired by Pursuit, and Centaur Resources, which focused on its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium project and was sold to Arena Minerals, and subsequently sold to Lithium Americas for over AU$300 million.
Peter Wall - Chairman
Peter Wall is a partner with Steinepreis Paganin, a leading law firm, and has rich experience in M&A, takeovers, recapitalizations, and reconstructions. He has significant expertise in various domains such as energy, resources, capital markets, and strategy. He is also the chairman of Minbos Resources.
Tom Eadie – Non-Executive Director
Tom Eadie is a director on the company board. He has over four decades of rich experience in the resource industry. Currently, he is the chairman of Alderan Resources and Southern Cross Gold. He was also the founding chairman of Syrah Resources.
Vito Interlandi – Company Secretary
Vito Interlandi is the managing partner at Nexia Melbourne and is responsible for corporate advisory. He has two decades of experience in finance, accounting, and capital markets and has served on the boards of several public and private companies.
This profile was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
International Lithium
Overview
As the demand for clean technologies grows, so too does the demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries to power the green economy. However, the United States and the European Union’s current dependence on Japan, South Korea and China for 80 percent of the world’s battery production is threatening their auto industry. As the largest processor and producer of these battery materials, China alone can significantly influence pricing and supply chain flows.
The United States and the European Union are working to reduce dependence on these countries and restructure supply chains. Both regions have identified Canada as a secure and stable source of sustainable raw materials, such as lithium, which is critical to the growing electric vehicle market. As a result, mining companies with Canada-based projects that supply materials needed for high-tech rechargeable batteries such as lithium may be an interesting opportunity for investors to consider.International Lithium (TSXV:ILC,OTC:ILHMF,FRA:IAH,OTCQB:ILHMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland. The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
International Lithium delivers shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales. The company’s projects include the Raleigh Lake and Avalonia projects.
The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario. Raleigh Lake spans 48,500 hectares adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway and CPR railway, just outside the town of Ignace, and features promising drill results. Drilling identified stacked tabular dyke-like bodies that gently dip from surface, covering an area of 600 meters along strike by 400 meters downdip with each dyke having grades akin to the 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2,829 parts per million (ppm) rubidium in drill hole RL21-03. Prospecting on newly acquired claims discovered 20 new pegmatites at surface level over several kilometers.
A positive preliminary economic assessment for Raleigh Lake, released in December 2023, shows an annual after-tax cash flow of C$634 million, NPV of C$342.9 million, IRR of 44.3 percent.
International Lithium’s Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland, spanning 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.6 meters. The Avalonia project is currently under an option agreement. International Lithium currently owns 45 percent.
“International Lithium. is now in by far the strongest financial position that it has been since its listing in 2011, and we look forward to building successfully on that both at our lithium and rubidium project at Raleigh Lake in Ontario and on our other present and future projects,” said chairman and CEO John Wisbey.
In October 2021, the company sold its share in the Mavis Lake joint venture lithium and caesium project in Ontario to Critical Resources (ASX:CRR) with proceeds totaling C$1.48 million and a possible further C$1.38 million linked to resource discovery milestones.
The company also sold its remaining interest in the Mariana project in Argentina for US$13.17 million, which has placed International Lithium in a strong financial position to further increase its liquidity. In 2021 alone, the company raised C$4.9 million in equity financing.
International Lithium is currently focused on developing its flagship Raleigh project, but the company also continues to identify additional properties to grow its portfolio. In February 2024, International Lithium entered into an agreement to acquire 90 percent interest in the Firesteel project, a highly prospective grassroots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario, signaling an expansion of the company’s critical minerals portfolio. The company completed the purchase of the Firesteel property in May 2024 and has filed applications for permits to conduct the first drilling program at Firesteel targeting copper mineralization and test up to six distinct targets with up to 2,000 metres of core drilling.
Company Highlights
- International Lithium is developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland, aiming to deliver shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales.
- The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario, Canada.
- The company produced its maiden resource estimate for lithium and rubidium and has released a positive preliminary economic assessment for Raleigh Lake.
- International Lithium has signed an agreement to purchase 90 percent interest in the Firesteel project, a highly prospective grassroots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario.
- The company’s 29,200-hectare Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in a large belt in Leinster, Ireland. Drilling on the project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters.
- Alongside Canada and Ireland, International Lithium has identified Zimbabwe as a strategic jurisdiction in the company’s global lithium strategy.
- International Lithium is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Raleigh Lake
The flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned lithium, rubidium and caesium project located immediately west of Ignace in Ontario, Canada. The Raleigh Lake project spans 48,500 hectares and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The project also features access to the Canadian Pacific railway, natural gas pipelines and a hydropower line that crosses through the property.
Drilling on the property began in April 2021 and returned promising grades of lithium, sizable amounts of rubidium and small amounts of caesium. Drilling identified mineralization hosted in at least four main pegmatites and more observed in outcrops. Drill results include 2.80 of lithium oxide over 9.0 meters as well as 1.05 meters grading 2.69 percent lithium oxide from 31.04 meters and 1.18 meters grading 4210 ppm rubidium from 29.86 meters within a 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2829 ppm rubidium.
In 2021, International Lithium focused on evaluating the regional potential for additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in and around the Raleigh Lake area and, as a result, has expanded the project from 3,000 hectares to more than 47,700 hectares, based on analysis of regional geophysical and geological data.
Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program, which began in September 2022 at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body.
Phase 3 drill highlights
- All Phase 3 holes testing Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body
- Thicker and higher-grade mineralization intersected closer to the surface as anticipated.
- Phase 1, 2 and 3 pierce points have intersected Pegmatite 1 along a strike length of over 800 meters and along its dip for over 400 meters.
Pegmatite 1 Spodumene Zone Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 4.85 meters grading 2.06 percent lithium oxide in lower spodumene zone (from 89.5 meters);
- RL22-48: 15.82 meters grading 2.25 percent lithium oxide (from 65.56 meters);
- RL22-49: 2.21 meters grading 2.47 percent lithium oxide (from 72.69 meters);
- RL22-50: 4.62 meters grading 2.29 percent lithium oxide (from 56.12 meters);
- RL22-56: 2.96 meters grading 2.13 percent lithium oxide (from 72.42 meters);
Pegmatite 1 Rubidium-bearing Microcline Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 3.98 meters grading 1.21 percent rubidium oxide from 85.52 meters;
- RL22-57: 4.69 meters grading 0.60 percent rubidium oxide from 152.51 meters.
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
International Lithium released its lithium and rubidium mineral resource estimates (MRE), which are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.
Lithium MRE
This is a summary of the lithium MRE for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field. The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium MRE
An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaching grades greater than 4,000 ppm is attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE
In December 2023, International Lithium released its positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a proposed lithium mining operation to produce spodumene concentrate at Raleigh Lake. The PEA has demonstrated a highly favourable economic scenario based on the production of a spodumene concentrate containing 6 percent lithium oxide. Project economics show an after-tax cash flow of C$634 million, NPV of C$342.9 million and IRR of 44.3 percent per annum, with a nine-year mine life and project duration of 11 years.
Avalonia
Spodumene in boulder at Avalonia
The Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland. The property spans 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt with around 29 significant lithium pegmatite occurrences. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters. However, some drill results on the property are still pending.
International Lithium currently owns 45 percent of the project while Ganfeng Lithium owns 55 percent. Ganfeng Lithium has the option to acquire 79 percent of the project by spending C$10 million for exploration activities by September 2024 or by producing a positive feasibility study. If the option is exercised, International Lithium will retain 21 percent of the Avalonia project which may reduce further if the company does not contribute to the project. However, if the company’s ownership becomes less than 10 percent then its share will convert to a 1 percent NSR.
Firesteel Copper Project
The 6,600-hectare Firesteel property consists of 17 mining claims, making up 316 mining claim units in Northwestern Ontario. The property is adjacent to Highway 17, less than 10 kilometers west of Upsala, Ontario stretching westward to the Firesteel River for approximately 16 kilometers.
Firesteel is located within the central Wabigoon Sub-province at the eastern limit of the Lumby Lake Greenstone Belt, which contains massive mafic flows or gabbro interspersed with thin felsic meta volcanic and rare pillowed mafic units. Historical assay results from samples taken at locations approximately 1.6 kilometers northeast and 2.8 kilometers southwest of the Roadside 1 Copper Zone returned values of up to 2.6 percent copper, 3.327 ppm gold and 2.6 percent copper, 4.294 ppm gold, respectively (Bumbu 1995).
Management Team
John Wisbey - Chairman and CEO
John Wisbey joined the board of ILC in 2017. After a few months, he became deputy chairman and then he became chairman and CEO in March 2018. He has personally invested significant funds in ILC since joining the board and is now ILC’s largest shareholder. He has had a career as a technology entrepreneur and is also a former banker. More recently, Wisbey was a green energy entrepreneur. He founded two London AIM-listed companies –– IDOX plc which provides software for the UK local government and Lombard Risk Management plc which specializes in software for bank risk management and regulation. He also established CONVENDIA Ltd. which is a private company that specializes in software for cash flow forecasting, project valuation and M&A financial analysis. Wisbey holds various non-executive director roles in the UK and Switzerland. He was formerly a banker at Kleinwort Benson. At Kleinwort Benson, he held various roles, including a director in the derivatives group, head of options and corporate lending. Wisbey has acted as a public company chairman, CEO, or director for twenty years. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.
Maurice Brooks - Director and CFO
Maurice Brooks joined the board of ILC in 2017. He is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK. Since 2000, he has been a senior partner at Johnson Smith & Co. in Staines, Surrey. Before that, Brooks was a senior partner in Johnsons Chartered Accountants in the London Borough of Ealing. His commercial and investment experience includes executive directorships in manufacturing and an investment accountant role to the superannuation fund of the Western Australian state government. His early professional employment includes Ball Baker Leake LLP and LLC and Price Waterhouse Coopers-UK.
Anthony Kovacs - Director and COO
Anthony Kovacs joined the board of ILC in 2018 and has worked with the company since 2012. He has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Before joining ILC, he held senior management roles in which he sourced and advanced iron ore and industrial minerals projects. Kovacs was involved in early-stage work at the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore project in Quebec, Canada and the Mustavaara Vanadium Mine in Finland. Before that, Kovacs worked for Anglo American where he focused on Ni-Cu-PGE and IOCG projects. At Anglo-American, Kovacs was directly involved in several discoveries internationally. Kovacs has significant experience with industrial minerals, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals and precious metals projects throughout the Americas, Europe and Africa.
Ross Thompson - Non-executive Director
Ross Thompson joined the board of ILC in 2017 and is the chair of the audit and remuneration committees. He is a speaker and expert in marketing behavioral science. In 1995, he founded Giftpoint Ltd. which is now one of the largest specialist promotional merchandise businesses in the UK. with offices in London and Shanghai. Giftpoint Ltd.’s clients include L’Oreal, Oracle, Ocado and Pernod Ricard among others. Thompson was president of IGC Global Promotions, one of the world’s oldest and largest global networks of premium resellers, for seven years. He is an active investor with a special interest and understanding of natural resources businesses.
Geoffrey Baker, Non-executive Director
Geoff Baker joined the board of ILC at the end of 2022, and is a member of the audit committee. He has a distinguished career in the natural resource and finance industries. He is a director of Tim Trading, a company offering consultancy services in the oil and gas industry. During his tenure as manager of Insch Black Gold Funds, Baker received the Investors Choice Swiss Fund Manager of the Year Award. He is a co-founder of a digital collectible non fungible token CryptoChronic and of Cannastore, a pilot e-commerce website. Baker holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Windsor in Ontario.
17.65% Niobium & Exceptional REE Results from In-Situ Source at Wabli Creek Project
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the latest field program at Wabli Creek have identified a primary source of high grade Nb/REE mineralisation previously only found in surface eluvial samples on site (Figure 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- In-situ or bedrock source of high-grade Niobium (Nb) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) has been discovered during the latest program of rock chip sampling at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.
- The recently identified ovoid late-stage intrusive feature (ASX Announcement 28 May 2024) is considered the likely parental source of the Nb-Y-Ta-Ti-REE enriched pegmatites at Wabli Creek. Further, geochemistry indicates that a carbonatite association cannot be ruled out in addition to the pegmatites.
- This ovoid intrusive feature is younger than the surrounding country rock, with a diameter in excess of 3km’s and a circumference greater than 8km’s.
- Granitic pegmatite is now confirmed as a primary source of mineralisation with in-situ assay results including:
- 17.65% Nb2O5, 0.15% Y2O3, 10.81% Ta2O5, 31.39% TiO2, 0.37% TREO (24WRCK049)
- 13.22% Nb2O5, 0.13% Y2O3, 6.27% Ta2O5, 18.97% TiO2, 1.13% TREO (24WRCK046)
- These outstanding results have been chipped straight off bedrock (in-situ) and hold similar concentrations to the previously reported high grade weathered surface material (eluvial samples previously reported 32% Nb2O5 and 2.57% TREO -ASX Announcement 21 December 2023). Importantly, the in-situ assay results taken straight from the bedrock were taken approximately 0.5km from the historically reported 32% Nb2O5.
- The majority of the ovoid intrusive feature most prospective for Nb-Y-Ti-REE mineralisation (the margin zone), is poorly exposed and remains under-explored.
- Detailed airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys recently acquired are currently being interpreted by Southern Geoscience to identify and refine key priority targets for further exploration.
- The Company is actively progressing its heritage discussions with the Native Title custodians of the land and will return to site for additional sampling in the short term.
Most importantly, these latest high-grade assay results (17.65% Nb2O5 and 13.22% Nb2O5) confirm that the hard rock source material holds the same or similar high-grade concentrations as the weathered surface material (eluvial material), previously reported by the Company (32% Nb2O5 and 2.57% TREO - ASX Announcement 21 December 2023). Further, the in-situ samples have been chipped straight off the bedrock (in-situ) approximately 0.5km from the previously reported sample returning 32% Nb2O5.
Figure 1: Large black rock fragments chipped directly from the in-situ granitic pegmatite outcrop, Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A (Sample – 24WRCK046).
Located in the highly prospective Gascoyne Province of Western Australia, approximately 150km north of Gascoyne Junction, the Wabli Creek project has previously reported high grade niobium and TREO eluvial results up to 32% Nb2O5 and 2.57% TREO (ASX Announcement 21 December 2023).
These latest in-situ results, in addition to the large ovoid intrusive feature (ASX Announcement 28 May 2024), provide a fundamental change in the prospectivity at Wabli Creek.
Figure 2: High grade assay results from granitic pegmatite collected at the margins of the late stage, ovoid intrusive feature, Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A (24WRCK046 & 24WRCK049), including historical results approximately 0.5km away reporting 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 21 December 2023).
During the Company’s current program, a total of 49 rock chip samples were taken from Wabli Creek (E09/2377), during May 2024. Sampling was focused on the Priority 1 geochemical targets outlined by Sugden Geoscience (ASX Announcement 21 December 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has signed a binding heads of agreement to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal). European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical Metals Corp. has signed a binding heads of agreement to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Deposit, for a total of $US211m in CRML shares at $US 10.71/share and $US5m in cash
- EUR owns a 7.5% direct interest in the Tanbreez Project
- Exploitation license granted with a license to mine the asset granted
- As China dominates more than 90% of the world’s REEs, the Tanbreez Project offers an alternative permitted rare earth asset for the Western World
The Tanbreez Project is a permitted, globally significant critical minerals asset positioned to unlock a sustainable, reliable and long-term rare earth supply for North America and Europe. Once operational, the Tanbreez Project is expected to supply rare earth elements (REEs) to customers in the western hemisphere to support the production of a wide range of next-generation commercial products, as well as demand from the defense industry. The Tanbreez Project is expected to possess greater than 27% heavy rare earth elements (HREE), which carry a much higher value than light rare earth elements. In an industry where competitors primarily target light rare earth elements (LREE), the Tanbreez Project is believed to be unique not only due to its significant size, but also because of its HREE asset mix.
Critical Metals Corp CEO and Chairman, Tony Sage commented: “Tanbreez is a game-changing rare earth asset for the West and is a key step towards positioning Critical Metals Corp as the preeminent critical minerals supplier with a diversified, multi-asset portfolio that spans multiple geographies”.
Tanbreez Project Asset Highlights:
- Exploitation License Granted: the project is permitted with a license to mine the asset granted by the Greenland Government in 2020.
- Reliable and Long-term REE Supply Unlocked for the West: securing one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in the world for national defense.
- Strategically Located: the asset is favorably located in Southern Greenland in close proximity to airport and shoreline transportation options with established infrastructure in place for year round direct shipping of end-products.
- Environmentally Friendly Asset: minimal harmful products expected to be produced in the mineralization of REEs at the project.
Tanbreez Project Asset Overview
The Tanbreez Project is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the project’s area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean. The outcropping ore body known as Kakortokite covers an area of 8 x 5 km and is approximately 400m thick.
This foundational rare earth asset is expected to benefit from robust regulatory tailwinds in both Europe and North American and long-term secular trends for next-generation technology for both commercial and government applications. With China dominating more than 90% of the world’s rare earth assets, this acquisition would represent a strategic move for Critical Metals Corp as it continues to position itself as a leading supplier of critical minerals for the western world. By centralizing the supply chain for critical minerals and working with Critical Metals Corp and the Tanbreez Project, western countries can reduce their dependence on foreign imports, thereby bolstering their national security.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Volvo's Battery Passport Seeks to Improve EV Supply Chain Accountability
Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has introduced a new supply chain tracker for its line of EX90 electric SUVs
The Wall Street Journal reported on June 4 that the tracker will provide transparency about the origins of raw materials — such as lithium, cobalt and nickel — used in the Swedish carmaker's electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Known as a "battery passport," the tracker is a digital record that contains verified information on the raw materials' origins, weight, size and chain of custody, as well as the recycled content within each battery.
The tool was designed to ensure responsible sourcing and improve battery sustainability. It was developed by Volvo together with British technology firm Circulor in response to growing ESG concerns surrounding battery components.
Starting this year, the battery passport will be available in Volvo's EX90 models in the European Union and the US.
Customers can access the battery passport through an app or a QR code located inside the vehicle. The passport makes use of Circulor’s blockchain technology to maintain a secure and transparent digital ledger.
“The purpose of the battery passport is to source more responsibly and prove you are trying to improve the sustainability of batteries,” Circulor Chief Executive Doug Johnson-Poensgen told the Wall Street Journal. “The main driver is to effectively shine a light into the deeper parts of a supply chain that were previously pretty opaque.”
The passport will also include data on the CO2 footprint of the battery pack and the percentage of recycled material used; life cycle data will be available as well to show battery health and improve battery recyclability.
Vanessa Butani, Volvo's head of global sustainability, emphasized that ensuring an ethical supply chain for battery raw materials is a key focus. “By providing our electrified Volvo cars with an individual battery passport, we boost transparency around the origin of the materials used in our batteries and how we manage their entire life cycle,” she noted.
EV batteries increasingly driving raw material demand
The International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2024 highlights the extent to which the EV market is expanding and by extension driving demand for metals like lithium, cobalt and nickel.
According to the organization, EV battery demand surpassed 750 gigawatt hours in 2023, marking a 40 percent rise compared to 2022, although growth decelerated slightly compared to the 2021 to 2022 period.
Looking at raw materials, around 140,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium were required for battery production in 2023, accounting for 85 percent of total lithium demand and marking a 30 percent increase from the previous year.
Similarly, cobalt demand for batteries rose to 150,000 MT last year, making up 70 percent of the total demand and reflecting a 15 percent increase. Nickel demand for battery production, while representing a smaller portion of overall demand, reached nearly 370,000 MT in 2023, showing an increase of almost 30 percent from 2022.
Volvo and others are looking to combat the ESG issues associated with mining these materials.
For instance, a large portion of the world's cobalt supply comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where artisanal mining practices can involve child labor and unsafe working conditions.
Lithium mining, primarily in South America, has raised concerns about water usage and environmental degradation. Nickel mining, widespread in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, has also been linked to ecological damage.
Andy Leyland, co-founder of battery analysis firm SC Insights, noted that transparency in supply chains is crucial for both consumers and governments to ensure responsible sourcing of materials and components.
"Transparency is crucial for supply chains associated with the energy transition," he told the Wall Street Journal. "Both consumers and governments want to know that materials and components are sourced responsibly."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: European Energy Metals Powers to 71 Percent Gain
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined 23.41 points last week to close at 588.25.
Gold was under pressure following reports on Friday (June 7) that the People’s Bank of China paused purchases of gold in May, ending an 18 month spree. Central bank buying has provided critical support for gold in 2023 and 2024.
In the first quarter of the year, China added 189 metric tons (MT) of the yellow metal to its reserves, but as gold sector expert Jan Nieuwenhuijs notes in a May 22 article, much of the Asian nation's buying has gone unreported.
Gold saw additional losses on Friday as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered its May jobs report. It indicates that the country's workforce remains resilient, adding 272,000 jobs for the month, higher than the 185,000 expected.
This news has lowered the chances of a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve as it continues to work toward reducing inflation to its target of 2 percent. The central bank’s next Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will run from June 11 to 12, will coincide with the release of May consumer price index data out of the US.
Statistics Canada released its May Labor Force Survey this past Friday. In the report, the agency indicates there was little growth in the labor market during the month, with just 27,000 jobs added for the period. The unemployment rate climbed slightly to 6.2 percent, up 0.1 percent on a monthly basis and 0.9 percent from a year ago.
Against that backdrop, gold traded sharply lower on Friday, slipping more than 2.5 percent toward the US$2,310 per ounce mark. Silver was down more than 5 percent, falling to under US$29.65 per ounce.
Read on to learn about the top five gainers on the TSX Venture Exchange last week.
1. European Energy Metals (TSXV:FIN)
Weekly gain: 71.43 percent; market cap: C$10.23 million; share price: C$0.30
European Energy Metals is an exploration company primarily focused on the advancement of lithium, cesium and tantalum projects in Finland. Its Finnish properties include the Nabba project, which consists of an 11,960 hectare license located in an area of Northern Finland that has known lithium deposits. Also within the region is the company's Lappajarvi project, which is comprised of two licenses that cover 212,000 hectares and host over 190 pegamatite occurrences.
Shares of European Energy saw gains this past week following an announcement on Tuesday (June 4) that it has initiated a 2024 field exploration program. The work will follow up on results from a 2023 program that featured the discovery of the Kyrola deposit at Nabba. The deposit yielded rock samples containing up to 3.84 percent lithium dioxide.
2. American Creek Resources (TSXV:AMK)
Weekly gain: 54.71 percent; market cap: C$53.88 million; share price: C$0.185
American Creek Resources is a junior exploration company with a 20 percent interest in the Treaty Creek project, located within the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada. The remainder of the project is owned by Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF) with 60 percent and Teuton Resources (TSXV:TUO,OTCQB:TEUTF) with 20 percent.
The current focus for the project is on the Goldstorm zone. In an update on April 9, Tudor announced a mineral resource estimate showing indicated quantities of 21.66 million ounces of gold grading 0.92 grams per MT (g/t), 128.73 million ounces of silver at 5.48 g/t and 2.87 billion pounds of copper at 0.18 percent from 730.2 million MT of ore.
The most recent news from the project came on May 10, when a 2024 exploration program began at the site. In the announcement, American Creek said drilling has been designed to upgrade the property's resource estimate, with drills to be mobilized outside the known limits of the Goldstorm deposit.
American Creek was on the rise after Thursday's (June 6) news that it has entered into a non-binding agreement to be acquired by Cunningham Mining. The terms would see Cunningham pay C$0.43 per common share of American Creek, a 274 percent premium over the company's Wednesday (June 5) closing price of C$0.115.
3. Sage Potash (TSXV:SAGE)
Weekly gain: 27.66 percent; market cap: C$14.81 million; share price: C$0.30
Sage Potash is a potash exploration company working to advance its portfolio of mineral holdings in Utah’s Paradox Basin in the US. Historic oil and gas exploration in the basin dating back a century discovered the potential for the potash beds, but they were too deep for mining methods at the time. Sage has since confirmed their presence through its own exploration.
In February 2023, the company reported an inferred mineral resource estimate of up to 159.3 million MT of in-place sylvinite from the upper potash bed and up to 120.2 million MT of sylvinite from the lower potash bed.
The company saw gains this past week after announcing on June 1 that it had closed a private placement of 13.5 million shares to raise gross proceeds of C$1,822,500. The company said it will use the funds to advance its mineral properties and for general administration expenses.
4. Resouro Strategic Metals (TSXV:RSM)
Weekly gain: 26.88 percent; market cap: C$35.16 million; share price: C$0.59
Resouro Strategic Metals is a polymetallic explorer and developer advancing its mineral properties in Brazil.
Its Tiros rare earths and titanium project is located in Minas Gerais, and is comprised of 17 exploration permits covering an area of 450 square kilometers. The company’s Novo Mundo gold project is located in the Alta Floresta gold province in Central Brazil and consists of three licenses totaling 167 square kilometers.
Shares of Resouro were up this past week after the company provided an update on Tuesday saying it has restarted drilling operations at Tiros. It also provided its latest assay results from Tiros, including a highlighted intersection with values of 16.11 percent titanium oxide, 3,229 parts per million (ppm) neodymium and praseodymium and 6,789 ppm total rare earth oxides over 19.8 meters.
5. Midnight Sun Mining (TSXV:MMA)
Weekly gain: 26.56 percent; market cap: C$46.58 million; share price: C$0.405
Midnight Sun Mining is a copper exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Solwezi project in Zambia.
The property is located within the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt and covers 506 square kilometers; it hosts several mineral targets within four separate areas that the company believes hosts unique geological systems. The zones are named Dumbwa, Mitu, Kazhiba and Crunch Zone. This past February, Midnight Sun signed an earn-in agreement with artificial intelligence exploration company KoBold Metals for the Dumbwa zone. Under the terms of the agreement, KoBold can earn up to a 75 percent stake by incurring US$15 million in expenditures.
The company also announced in April that it would be working with First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) to further exploration work across the Solwezi project, starting at the Kazhiba zone in Q2. Previous exploration at the site produced a highlighted intercept of 5.71 percent copper over 14.2 meters.
Midnight Sun announced this past Tuesday that it has appointed Margot Naudie to its advisory board. Naudie brings 25 years of capital markets experience as a senior portfolio manager focused on natural resources.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on June 7, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Premier1 Lithium
Overview
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is an Australian company focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia. The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
Premier1 employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to choose its lithium prospects. Through a data-driven approach, the company can strategically allocate resources to prioritize the most promising targets.
The company’s portfolio comprises one wholly-owned project and three other projects with joint venture (JV) partners. The wholly owned Abbotts North project is its flagship asset, with the Buttamiah Prospect as the primary area of focus. The Buttamiah Prospect is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
The other three JV projects are: 1) Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project, with JV partners Venture Minerals and Firetail; 2) Montague Project, with JV partner Gateway Mining; and 3) Gecko North Project, with JV partner LithGold.
Western Australia represents one of the best jurisdictions for lithium exploration. The state offers a stable investment environment supported by a transparent regulatory system, access to export markets, and minimal barriers to international trade. Archean cratons in the region are the most prospective and represent some of the world’s largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s Abbotts North Project is in the Archean cratons making it a sought-after lithium asset.
According to the Office of the Chief Economist within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Western Australia is projected to possess around 10 percent of the global lithium hydroxide refining capacity by 2024. That projection is expected to further increase to over 20 percent of the global lithium refining capacity by 2028.
Lithium as a mineral is in great focus, given its application in batteries for electric vehicles. It represents the most in-demand metal required for the energy transition. The global shift away from fossil fuels is ongoing, which should fuel demand for lithium in the next decade. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global battery and minerals supply chains must expand by 10 times to meet the demand in 2030. This should benefit lithium which remains a key battery ingredient.
Projections by mining giant Albemarle suggest that lithium demand will reach 3.7 million tons by 2030 driven by favorable government policies in many countries aimed at phasing out new internal combustion engine car sales. As the global demand for lithium continues to expand, Premier1’s exploration and development initiatives are well-timed, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the swiftly growing lithium market.
Company Highlights
- Premier1 Lithium is focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia, one of the best jurisdictions in the world for hard rock lithium.
- The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre Limited. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business, and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
- The company holds a pipeline of promising lithium projects led by its wholly owned flagship project, Abbotts North, and three joint venture projects – Yalgoo and Yalgoo West, Montague and Gecko North.
- The company’s lithium prospects are selected using AI and machine learning. This data-driven approach allows Premier1 to prioritize resource allocation toward the most prospective targets.
- Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-meter RC drilling program at Abbotts North in February 2024. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
- The focus of the drilling program is on the Buttamiah Prospect within the Abbotts North Project, which is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
- In addition to Abbotts North, Premier1 has planned extensive exploration work at its JV projects. This includes pegmatite mapping and sampling, as well as soil and auger geochemistry to delineate drill targets at Montague and Yalgoo beginning the second half of 2024.
- Premier1 Lithium offers investors an attractive way to benefit from the growing demand for lithium.
Key Projects
Abbotts North Project
Abbotts North is the company’s 100 percent-owned flagship lithium project. This project is situated in the Abbotts Greenstone Belt region, which has not been previously explored for lithium. The Buttamiah prospect, the key target area within the Abbotts North, has shown confirmed pegmatite occurrences that yield up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
Several parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled at the Buttamiah Prospect. The individual pegmatites exhibit an average width ranging from 2 meters to 3 meters and can be followed along a strike length of up to 350 meters. The main Buttamiah Prospect extends over a total area of 1.5 kilometers.
Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-metre RC drilling program in February 2024, designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralized pegmatite field at the Buttamiah Prospect. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
Several additional priority targets have been identified at the Abbotts North Project following the completion of the initial phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The soil survey results unveiled areas of interest with a geochemical structure similar to those observed over the primary Buttamiah Prospect. Subsequent fieldwork will be undertaken to evaluate these newly identified priority targets and plan for additional heritage clearance surveys.
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West are key projects in the company’s lithium portfolio. AI and machine learning were used to identify these projects as having significant potential for lithium. These assets are part of the Greenstone Belt region, which is underexplored. The greenstone belt is characterized by multiple phases of granitic intrusions, including known LCT pegmatites.
Premier1 can earn up to 70 percent of the lithium rights for the Yalgoo project from Venture Minerals and 80 percent of mineral rights (except rare earth elements) from Firetail Resources for the Yalgoo West project.
The land access approvals are in place and the company is planning extensive fieldwork, including pegmatite sampling, soil and auger geochemistry, to identify targets for initial drilling beginning H2 2024.
Montague Project
Montague project, located within the Greenstone Belt, is a joint venture between Premier1 and Gateway Mining. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in the JV by meeting certain expenditure criteria. Premier1 has selected tenements within the Montague project for lithium, using AI and machine learning.
The project comprises historical mining leases and is situated in proximity to geological formations that indicate the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Land access approvals are in place for the project and the next steps include pegmatite mapping and sampling, and soil geochemistry, which will be followed by drilling in H2 2024.
Gecko North Project
Gecko North project is a joint venture between Premier1 and LithGold Minerals. The company used AI and machine learning to generate lithium targets at Gecko North. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in this JV project. This includes earning 51 percent interest by spending $2.5 million over four years, and an additional 29 percent interest by completing a bankable feasibility study.
Land access approvals for this project are in place and the next steps include extending soil geochemistry and shallow drilling to test soil anomaly in H1 of 2024.
Management Team
Richard Taylor – Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor is a qualified lawyer and holds an MBA from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in law from ANU. He has more than 15 years of experience and has held several senior leadership roles in the resource sector. Previously, he has worked with Terramin Australia, Mineral Deposits, PanAust, MMG, and Oxiana. His experience spans various domains including strategy, business development and governance.
Jason Froud - Managing Director
Jason Froud is a geologist with over 25 years of experience in the resources sector working for major mining companies including Newcrest and WMC as well as global consultancies with experience across the mining cycle and numerous commodities. He was recently responsible for business development at Liontown Resources including the generation of new lithium and battery metals projects of Tier 1 potential including the execution of various farms-ins and joint ventures across Australia. With his wide range of experience including commercial and stakeholder engagement, Jason is ideally suited to drive PLC’s growth and success into the future.
Anja Ehser - Non-Executive Director
Anja Ehser is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector in Europe, and Canada, focusing on base, precious and battery metals. She has held several senior leadership roles within the Deutsche Rohstoff Group and its subsidiaries.
Hugh Thomas - Non-executive Chairman
Hugh Thomas is an experienced public market director and former investment banker with over 30 years specialisation in the mining and exploration sectors particularly across the Asia Pacific and African regions. Thomas’ previoulsy served on the boards of various listed exploration companies and corporately as managing director and head of natural resources Asia Pacific for J.P Morgan and Morgan Stanley. Currently, Thomas serves as chairman of International Base Metals Limited and non-executive director of NT Minerals Limited.
Paul Smith - Exploration Manager
Paul Smith has 13 years’ experience in the exploration of precious, base and critical minerals throughout Australia and Central Asia. He was recently leading the discovery, exploration and drill out at the Andover lithium project by Azure Minerals that has been acquired by joint bidders Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Hancock Prospecting for $1.7 billion. Prior to working with Azure Minerals, Smith was senior geologist at Iluka Resources responsible for project generation and evaluation as well as project management.
Latest News
