Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG has filed an Early Warning Report that advises that they have obtained ownership or control of 10,675,000 common shares of 1844 Resources Inc. via a purchase through the TSX Venture Exchange.

Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG has filed an Early Warning Report that advises that they have obtained ownership or control of 10,675,000 common shares of 1844 Resources Inc. ("EFF") via a purchase through the TSX Venture Exchange. This represents 16.55% of EFF's issued and outstanding common shares as at February 28, 2022. The shares were acquired for investment purposes only. This investment may be increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. The Early Warning Report of the Acquiror will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

Sven Gollan

Sven Gollan, Corporate Treasury Manager

Tel. +43 5522 500 429

