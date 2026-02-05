Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release second quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here. After
registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal
PIN that you will need to join the call.
   

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q2 2026 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world's largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Pavel Radda
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kim Watkins
ir@zscaler.com


