Zodiac Gold Trenching Intersects 52 Metres at 0.71 g/t Au, Including 19 Metres at 1.51 g/t Au, Confirming Second 1.8 km Mineralized Trend at Lewis Target, Todi Gold Project, Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU,OTC:ZAUIF) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to report highly encouraging first trenching results from the Lewis North trend at its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. Trenching has confirmed broad, near-surface gold mineralization along a second 1.8-kilometre, east-west gold-in-soil anomaly running parallel to the Lewis South trend, where the Company's Phase 1 diamond drilling program is currently underway. The results materially strengthen Lewis as an emerging multi-trend gold target and further demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralization within Zodiac Gold's 16-kilometre Monterra Trend.
Highlights:
Lewis North Confirmed as a Second 1.8 km Mineralized Trend: First-pass trenching has confirmed broad, near-surface gold mineralization in two trenches approximately 400m apart along the Lewis North gold-in-soil anomaly, establishing a second compelling mineralized trend parallel to Lewis South (Map 1).
Strongest Lewis North Trench Delivers Broad Gold Zone with Higher-Grade Core: Trench LWT001 returned 52m at 0.71 g/t Au, including 19m at 1.51 g/t Au, with higher-grade intervals of 3m at 3.33 g/t Au and 5m at 2.71 g/t Au. A separate zone returned 25m at 0.43 g/t Au, including 2m at 0.97 g/t Au and 1m at 1.16 g/t Au. Individual one-metre samples within the intervals above returned up to 6.59 g/t Au.
Mineralization Confirmed 400m Away: Trench LWT002 returned 28m at 0.48 g/t Au, including 2m at 2.64 g/t Au, at a second trench location along the Lewis North trend.
Two Parallel Trends Significantly Expand the Lewis Target: Combined with the previously reported 84m at 0.51 g/t Au, including 30m at 1.04 g/t Au, from Lewis South, the new results confirm wide mineralized zones with higher-grade zones across both 1.8 km parallel Lewis trends, substantially increasing the exploration footprint of the target.
Drill Testing to Commence at Lewis North: A third drill rig is currently being mobilized to the Todi Gold Project, with drilling set to commence within the next two weeks. The rig will be used to test targets including Lewis North and Feh Feh, while diamond drilling is also underway at Lewis South. Results from trench LWT003 remain pending (Map 1), providing additional near-term exploration catalysts.
David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "Lewis is rapidly emerging as a significant new exploration opportunity within our 16-kilometre Monterra Trend. We now have two parallel 1.8-kilometre gold-in-soil anomalies at Lewis, both returning broad, near-surface gold mineralization with higher-grade zones, strengthening our conviction in the scale and potential of this system. With drilling already underway at Lewis South and Arthington, we are mobilizing an additional drill rig to the Todi Gold Project, which is set to commence drilling within the next two weeks, allowing us to aggressively test multiple targets and accelerate our understanding of the continuity, geometry and overall scale of mineralization. Lewis is another example of the growing pipeline of high-priority targets across Monterra, and with the capital, team and infrastructure in place, we intend to systematically drill-test these opportunities."
Lewis Target Background
The Lewis target is located at the southeastern extent of the Company's 16-kilometre Monterra Trend, a strongly continuous corridor of gold-in-soil anomalism that also hosts the Arthington discovery and the Ben Ben and Feh Feh targets. At Lewis, two parallel, 1.8-kilometre, east-west trending gold-in-soil anomalies have now demonstrated wide mineralized zones in trenching. The Lewis South trend previously returned a standout intersection of 84m at 0.51 g/t Au, including 30m at 1.04 g/t Au, and is currently being tested by the Company's inaugural Phase 1 diamond drilling program, which commenced on July 21, 2026. The newly reported Lewis North results establish a second mineralized trend parallel to Lewis South, significantly expanding the prospective footprint at Lewis and providing a clear basis for drill follow-up.
Trenching
Trenching on the Lewis North trend forms part of the Company's 3,600m trenching program across the Monterra Trend and is designed to systematically advance priority gold-in-soil anomalies toward drill testing. The first results from Lewis North have confirmed broad mineralized zones at two trench locations approximately 400m apart.
Trench locations and highlighted results are shown on Map 1. Trench collar data at the Lewis North trend is shown in Table 1 and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.
Map 1: Highlighted Trenching Results and Soil Anomalism from Ben Ben to Lewis
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/312454_c30dc14fb4812917_002full.jpg
Table 1: 2026 trench collar data at the Lewis North trend
|Trench ID
|Easting
(UTM WGS84, 29N)
|Northing
(UTM WGS84, 29N)
|Elevation
(m)
|Azimuth
(degrees)
|Dip
(degrees)
|Length
(m)
|LWT001
|330162
|718306
|50
|0
|0
|198*
|LWT002
|330508
|718573
|54
|0
|0
|63
*Note that trench LWT001 was not excavated between 173 and 193m due to the presence of an access road. This 20m interval was not included in the total trench length in Table 1.
Table 2: Intersections above 0.1 g/t Au in trenching on the Lewis North trend
|Trench ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|LWT001
|36
|45
|9
|0.1
|LWT001
|52
|57
|5
|0.11
|LWT001
|60
|75
|15
|0.14
|LWT001
|78
|130
|52
|0.71
|Including
|101
|120
|19
|1.51
|Including
|104
|107
|3
|3.33
|Including
|105
|106
|1
|6.59
|Including
|113
|118
|5
|2.71
|Including
|114
|115
|1
|6.52
|LWT001
|148
|173
|25*
|0.43
|Including
|159
|161
|2
|0.97
|Including
|171
|172
|1
|1.16
|LWT001
|193
|216
|23*
|0.22
|LWT002
|23
|28
|5
|0.18
|LWT002
|35
|63
|28
|0.48
|Including
|54
|56
|2
|2.64
*Note that the intersections from 148 to 173m and 193 to 216m are located either side of the 20m interval that could not be excavated (173 to 193m). Drill testing will confirm whether these intersections are part of a single mineralized zone.
Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.1 g/t Au, with a minimum length of 2m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.1 g/t Au. Intervals are trenched lengths rather than true thicknesses, which cannot be accurately estimated given the early stage of exploration at the Lewis North trend. No top cut was applied to the assays.
Sampling and QA/QC Procedures
Following excavation, the walls of the trenches were cleaned and samples were taken at 1m intervals in channels along one wall, with care being taken to avoid contamination between samples. QA/QC procedures included the addition of blank and duplicate samples to the sample sequence, all of which returned acceptable results.
All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to the Liberia Geochemical Services Inc. sample preparation laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia. Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 200g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26) at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Kumasi, Ghana. ALS Geochemistry is independent of Zodiac Gold and is accredited for method Au-AA26.
Qualified Person
Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this release.
About Zodiac Gold
Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU,OTC:ZAUIF) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia - an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km² land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, three of which have been drilled, delivering high-grade gold intercepts.
For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:
David Kol, President & CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.
Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and the potential significance of results, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312454