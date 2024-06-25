Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Trading Halt

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU

EMU NL

EMU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a satellite data interpretation study (the "Study") covering the Alasala target of the Company's Todi Gold Project, which builds on the regional interpretation completed by A.C.A Howe International Limited ("ACA Howe") in 2021. The Study focused on a 72 km2 area including the 2 km long mineralized trend from Mandingo Hill to Lion Hill (see Map 1 below), delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold.

Management Commentary

David Kol, CEO, commented, "Completing this satellite data interpretation study marks a significant step forward in our exploration efforts at the Alasala target. The detailed insights into the geological setting and the identification of new structural trends improve our understanding of the controls on mineralization and enhance our confidence in the potential for high-grade gold mineralization. We are excited to advance to the next phase of our drill program and further unlock the value of the Todi Gold Project."

Highlights

The Study was completed by ACA Howe in advance of Zodiac Gold's upcoming drill program at Alasala and serves to improve the understanding of the geological setting and history of the area, as well as providing information on potential controls on mineralization. Specifically, the Study has revealed the following key points:

  • The 2 km mineralized trend broadly follows a topographical high shown in radar data (see Map 2 below). A series of scarps has been identified on this trend and these continue along strike to the north and south. Initial follow-up on the ground by Zodiac Gold's geological team has identified weathered amphibolites and gneisses aligned with the north-northeast trending feature.
  • A number of previously unknown cross-cutting east-northeast trending structures have been interpreted and it has been determined that a higher intensity structural corridor coincides with highly anomalous soil sample results at Mandingo Hill and Mamie Field (see Map 2 below). Notably, Zodiac Gold's recent rock chip samples of 32 and 33 g/t Au from Mandingo Hill (reported in Zodiac's press release dated May 28th, 2024), are in close proximity to interpreted cross-cutting east-northeast trending structures.
  • High grade soil samples and the Man Field artisanal pit are also located on an interpreted cross-cutting east-northeast trending structure (see Map 2 below).
  • Several northwest trending structures were also interpreted and the foliation and banding in the metamorphic rocks of the area is confirmed as being predominantly to the northwest and dipping to the southwest (see Map 2 below), in line with the regional scale Todi shear zone.
  • The follow up drill program is expected to begin on the Todi Gold Project in roughly 2 weeks.

Zodiac Gold believes the interaction of these structural features, as well as the presence of favorable host rocks, provides potential for high grade gold mineralization as demonstrated by the recent rock chip samples and historical drilling results (reported in Zodiac's press release dated May 28th, 2024).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/214254_e30550ca74d8aa0c_001.jpg

Map 1: Satellite data interpretation for the Alasala Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/214254_e30550ca74d8aa0c_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/214254_e30550ca74d8aa0c_002.jpg

Map 2: Correlation of soil anomalism with topographical feature shown on SRTM data at Alasala. A) Soil sample results with satellite data interpretation. B) SRTM data with artisanal mining areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/214254_e30550ca74d8aa0c_002full.jpg

Investor Relations Engagement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Peak Investor Marketing Corp. ("Peak") a full-service marketing and consulting services focused on the junior mining sector. Peak is an independent arms-length entity and will assist Zodiac Gold with marketing strategy and planning, corporate communications and public relations, with the goal of increasing market awareness for the company. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate Peak $12,000 per month for an initial term of six months, will grant Peak 200,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to the approval of the TSXV. Following the initial term, the Company will pay Peak $12,000 per month. The options will have an exercise price of $0.18 per share and vest in four stages over a period of 12 months, with ¼ of the options vesting three months after the date they are granted and every three months thereafter. The options will remain exercisable until 90 days after the termination of the agreement with Peak, to a maximum of two years from the date the options are granted.

Qualified Person

Efdal Olcer, Vice President of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists, Geological Society of London, Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Society of Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, and the Turkish Association of Economics Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

For further information, please visit the ZodiacGold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol, CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214254

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac GoldZAU:CCTSXV:ZAUPrecious Metals Investing
ZAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced offering of units of the Company (the "Units") on a non-brokered private placement basis. The Company now expects to complete the Offering for aggregate proceeds of up to C$1.2 million (the "Offering"), a 20% increase from the original target of up to C$1.0 million.

The Company completed an initial closing of the Offering for gross proceeds of approximately C$302,000 on May 23, 2024 and expects to complete a second closing in the coming days, with additional closings to follow as necessary. Completion of additional closings remains subject to the receipt of all necessary TSXV approvals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Mapping and Sampling Program at Alasala Highlights Include 33 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Au from Surface Mapping and Pit Sampling

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Mapping and Sampling Program at Alasala Highlights Include 33 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Au from Surface Mapping and Pit Sampling

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce highly successful results from its recently completed Pre-Drilling Surface Mapping and Sampling Program at its Alasala target, part of the Company's flagship Todi Project situated in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa.

Alasala is the Company's next drill target with a continuous and well defined 2.0 km long mineralization trend delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold. Zodiac Gold has previously completed significant exploration work at the Alasala target including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, June 21, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 5, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $562,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Announces Private Placement

Alma Gold Announces Private Placement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") to be issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $300,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from issuance.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and to settle certain debts of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on June 18, 2024 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year, an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the granting of equity awards thereunder in an amount up to 20% of the total issued and outstanding shares, and the election of Mark Scott, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and Peter Lauder as directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of an additional mining property with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 252 hectares.  The new secured title is SE9-13331 (252.7 Ha), referred to as the "Concession Contract,", is continuous northeast of Aris Mining's Segovia operation which significantly expands Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Amends Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Amends Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Namibia Critical Metals. ("NMI") to acquire four gold properties located in Namibia as announced on March 4, 2024. Under the agreement, Sylla is to acquire NMI's 95% interest in its Namibian subsidiaries that own the rights, title and interest to the Grootfontein, Erongo, Otjiwarongo, and Kaoko licences, (Figure 1) and certain associated assets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/212834_3b61348234adc9bb_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Related News

Copper Investing

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Oil and Gas Investing

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

×