ZincX Resources Announces Closing Of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - Friday, September 11, 2026 Zincx Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company", TSX Venture Exchange: ZNX, FRA: A2JLRM) is pleased to announce that
further to the news releases dated August 31, 2026 and September 1, 2026, it has closed the non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,820,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement consisted of the issuance of 15,166,667 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of 18 months from the date of issue, provided that if, at any time, after the date that is four months and one day following the closing, the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.45 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Company to a date that is not less than 21 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders, which notice may be by way of general press release.
The proceeds will be used to continue to advance the Company's Akie and Kechika Regional projects in British Columbia and for working capital purposes.
No finder's fee were paid by the Company in connection with this Private Placement.
All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 12, 2027.
The Private Placement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to US persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The Company welcomes Dr. Quinton Hennigh as a participant in the financing.
Dr. Hennigh is an exploration geologist with over 40 years' experience in developing and managing exploration programs for both major and junior mining companies. Recently, he is prioritizing his work on identifying junior resource companies with exceptional exploration and investment potential. Given his technical background, he works exclusively with companies amenable to collaborating on exploration strategies that maximize discovery success. He is currently CEO of San Cristobal Mining, one of the world's largest silver and zinc producers; his mining investments are managed within his private firm *RC Initiatives.
Dr. Hennigh has taken note of the potential of the Company's projects. "I was first introduced to ZincX about three years ago when the zinc market was highly depressed. The Kechika Trough District is basically an offshoot of the prolific Selwyn Basin further to the north. Through my review, it became readily apparent that ZincX's properties easily have the potential to host large-scale SEDEX Zn-Pb-Ag deposits similar to those in the Yukon and NWT. But what really caught my attention is that, unlike its northern counterparts, the metallurgy of Cardiac Creek mineralization appears to be much more amenable to generating quality marketable base metal concentrates. Given the large resource at Cardiac Creek, its favorable metallurgy, and the large-scale exploration potential of ZincX's properties in the southern Kechika Trough, I placed this on my high-priority radar. Fast forward, we are in a robust zinc market that is creeping closer to a supply cliff within a few years. Teck Resources and Korea Zinc's Cirque deposit is just 20 km from Cardiac Creek. I can see a strong case in which ZincX will one day be a critical part of a major developing zinc mining center."
The Akie Zinc-Lead-Silver Project
The 100-per-cent-owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of sedex (sedimentary exhalative) zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.
Drilling on the Akie property by Zincx Resources since 2005 has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead sedex mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine-grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel formation.
Kechika Regional Project
In addition to the Akie project, the Company maintains 100-per-cent ownership of large contiguous block of the southern Kechika trough, including the advanced Mount Alcock prospect. The Kechika regional project also includes the Pie, Yuen and Cirque East properties, which the Company maintains a significant 49-per-cent interest with partners Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.B) and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. holding 51 per cent. These properties collectively extend northwest from the Akie property for approximately 85 kilometres covering the highly prospective Gunsteel formation shale, the main host rock for known sedex zinc-lead-silver deposits in the Kechika trough of northeastern British Columbia. These projects are located approximately 260 kilometres north-northwest of the town of Mackenzie, B.C., Canada.
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"PEEYUSH VARSHNEY"
pEEYUSH vARSHNEY, LL.B
CEO & CHAIRMAN
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