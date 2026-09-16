ZincX Resources is an exploration company advancing its flagship Akie zinc-lead-silver project in British Columbia, Canada. The property consists of 46 mineral claims covering a land package of 116 square kilometers within the Kechika Trough and hosts the Cardiac Creek deposit.

A mineral resource estimate included in a June 2018 technical report shows an indicated resource of 22.7 million metric tons of ore grading 8.32 percent zinc for 4.16 billion pounds of contained zinc, 1.61 percent lead for 804 million pounds of lead, and 14.1 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver for 10.3 million ounces.

ZincX also owns the Kechika South project, which includes both wholly owned and joint venture properties.