Yunqi Capital Comments on Proxy Advisors' Updated Recommendations, Urges Shareholders to Continue to Back the Company's Standalone Trajectory

Yunqi Capital Limited (together with its affiliates and the funds it advises, "Yunqi Capital"), an investment management firm and 5.1% shareholder of Staar Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STAA), today released the following letter to STAAR shareholders in response to the updated reports of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") regarding the proposed acquisition of STAAR by Alcon Inc. ("Alcon") (SIX/NYSE: ALC).
The text of the letter is as follows:
December 17, 2025
Dear Fellow STAAR Shareholders:
Following our review of the updated reports of the proxy advisory services ISS and Glass Lewis, Yunqi Capital remains opposed to STAAR's proposed merger with Alcon, even at the revised offer price of $30.75.
We agree with the continued, strong recommendation of Glass Lewis against the merger, as well as with the extensive rationale for Glass Lewis's opposition set forth in its most recently updated report. While we disagree with ISS's recent decision to change its recommendation in favor of the proposed transaction, we underscore that ISS also observed that "it would not necessarily be unreasonable for a shareholder to remain opposed to this transaction." 1
Recent events indicate shareholder value will be maximized if the Company terminates the current agreement and initiates a normal strategic alternatives review in the future.
When first announcing the conclusion of the go-shop period in a press release, STAAR did not inform shareholders about the appearance, during the go-shop period, of a well-known, credible potential buyer with the capital, industry expertise, buyout experience, and interest to acquire STAAR at a higher price. We are not taking issue with whether STAAR should have disclosed this in its first press release; we are simply highlighting that the third party emerged.
STAAR then updated shareholders about the appearance of this new third party after questions were raised by other stockholders. When finally acknowledging the appearance of this third party in a second, follow-up press release, STAAR claimed that the potential buyer did not contact STAAR until the beginning of the third week of the go-shop period. STAAR related this claim as if it should be taken to undercut the credibility and meaningfulness of the third party's outreach.
But STAAR's confirmation of the third-party outreach illustrates the insufficiency of STAAR's go-shop process.
STAAR had told shareholders in its first press release following the go-shop period, that it had solicited acquisition proposals from a "wide range of potentially interested third parties," yet it missed a well-known and credible party, which also happens to have extensive experience and presence in Asia. STAAR then chose to name this third party in the same follow-up press release, in an unconventional manner. That appears to have chased away the third party, at least for the time being.
While the Company states that it engaged with 21 third parties, we believe there are far more than 21 potentially interested strategic and financial parties globally. We suspect that this third party and others like it will continue to be in the market in the future.
The Prospects for the Business Are Strong, in Spite of Leadership Changes that May Come
We were encouraged to see that ISS expressed well-founded skepticism about STAAR management's pessimistic outlook for the future of the business. ISS stated that "shareholders continue to have a reason to question whether the board's messaging about downside risk from an operational perspective is completely credible."
We disagree with ISS on its primary basis for its change in recommendation. In reaching its conclusion, ISS focused on a concern that, if shareholders reject the transaction, "shareholders would need to be concerned about next steps for STAA," since "shareholders cannot rely on the incumbent leadership team."
Our view is that while leadership changes may follow a failed merger vote, the fundamentals of STAAR's business remain firmly intact. In the near term, STAAR shareholders require continuity of operations and stewardship of the business while the Board recalibrates leadership at the senior level. The core drivers of STAAR's value—its proprietary ICL technology, established global distribution infrastructure, and deep penetration in key growth markets—are unchanged. Moreover, the relevant economic data and market indicators underpinning the Company's valuation point to solid and accelerating demand for ICL procedures, reinforcing our view that STAAR's standalone prospects remain strong and continue to improve.
We also view positively STAAR management's recent comments regarding, in their words, "downward" sales trends in China during the fourth quarter of 2025. Sales trends in the last quarter were already materially better than our expectations. Looking ahead, STAAR China is scheduled to launch the differentiated EVO ICL V5 product line in January 2026. In advance of this launch, we would expect distributors to reduce existing inventories in order to mitigate obsolescence risk and free up capital to support purchases of the new product, which would be priced at an approximately 30-70% premium to the existing line of ICLs, according to our on-the-ground research. This increase in blended average selling price provides an exciting sales driver for 2026 and is under-appreciated by the market.
This momentum in STAAR's business should not be transferred to Alcon at substantially less than fair value simply because the Company may undertake leadership changes following this failed process. Alcon shareholders should not receive the benefit of this upside in place of STAAR's long-term and loyal shareholders who understand this business and appreciate its value.
We will continue to vote our shares against the amended merger agreement, and we urge all shareholders to do the same and to continue to have confidence in the standalone prospects for STAAR.
Sincerely,
Christopher M. Wang
Founder and Chief Investment Officer
Yunqi Capital Limited
About Yunqi Capital
Yunqi Capital is a Hong Kong headquartered investment manager with over US$250 million in assets under management. The firm deploys a fundamental long-short equity strategy, with a concentrated portfolio, that is primarily invested in the equity securities of companies with a significant China connection. Yunqi Capital is led by CIO Chris Wang, an experienced portfolio manager with a strong track record of generating attractive returns on capital, controlling portfolio risk and managing investment teams.
