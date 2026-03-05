Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces February sales volumes of 3,058 boepd (based on field estimates), a 1% decrease from January 2026 and an 8% increase over Q4 2025. In Brazil, February sales averaged 2,879 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.2 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 185 bopd. In Canada, February sales averaged 179 bopd.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:          

February

2026

     January

2026

Q4  

2025 

Brazil:


      Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:


      Caburé

11,411

11,605

9,653

      Murucututu

4,752

4,698

5,439

      Total natural gas (Mcfpd)

16,163

16,303

15,092

      NGLs (bopd)

185

175

184

      Oil (bopd) (1)

-

15

20

Total (boepd) – Brazil

2,879

2,908

2,719

Canada:


      Oil (bopd) – Canada

179

191

148

Total Company – boepd(2)

3,058

3,099

2,867

(1)

Oil sales volumes in Brazil relate to the Bom Lugar and Mãe da lua fields. Alvopetro has entered into an assignment agreement to dispose of the fields, the closing of which is subject to standard regulatory approvals, including approval of the ANP.

(2)

Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Abbreviations:

boepd                   

=             

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd                       

=             

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

BRL                         

=             

Brazilian real

e3m3/d                   

=             

thousand cubic metre per day

m3/d                       

=             

cubic metre per day

Mcf                         

=             

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd                   

=             

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcf                     

=             

million cubic feet

MMcfpd                 

=             

million cubic feet per day

NGLs                       

=             

natural gas liquids (condensate)

BOE Disclosure

The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Contracted Natural Gas Volumes

The contracted daily firm volumes under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement of 400 e3m3/d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represent contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8% higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e3m3/d (13.1MMcfpd).

ALV:CC
Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy

Leading independent upstream and midstream gas developer in Brazil

Leading independent upstream and midstream gas developer in Brazil Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Energy
