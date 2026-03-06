Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC) is a mineral exploration company focused on delivering large-scale discoveries and the shareholder value that typically follows. Its strategy targets copper-gold porphyry systems in North America, selected for their scale, comparatively lower discovery costs versus high-grade vein systems, and strong appeal to major mining companies as potential long-life operations. The company emerged in February 2026 following the restructuring and rebranding of its predecessor, driven by the exceptional potential of the Trek South prospect.
Oreterra’s flagship asset is the wholly owned Trek South copper-gold porphyry prospect on the 6,379-hectare Trek property in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The prospect has only recently become accessible due to glacial retreat and remains effectively new to modern geological exploration. First identified in 2019, work conducted since 2021 has advanced the project to drill-ready status.
A large-scale porphyry copper-gold prospect ready for its first-ever drilling, in 2026
The company is led by a veteran management team with more than 100 years of combined experience in exploration, finance, and governance. Following a recent $9.7 million financing and supported by a lean share structure, Oreterra is fully funded to test its high-conviction targets, with the first-ever drill program at Trek South planned for the 2026 field season.
Company Highlights
- Fully Funded for 2026 Exploration: Recently completed a massively oversubscribed $9.7 million financing to support the first-ever drilling this summer of the wholly owned, large-scale Trek South prospect, only recently revealed by glacial ice melt.
- Drill‑Ready Flagship: The Trek South target has everything one seeks in a new porphyry copper-gold discovery prospect: i.e. large scale, terrific rock exposure, intense porphyry-style changes and metal values on surface in those rocks, and stacked (coincident), strongly positive, magnetic and geophysical anomalies directly below.
- Infrastructure Advantage: The Trek South prospect is just 3 kilometres up-slope from the nearest work camp, bridges and road presently under construction by the Teck/Newmont GCMC joint venture, and 12 kilometers from their proposed mill site.
- Proven Management: Led by CEO Kevin Keough, founding CEO of GT Gold Corp. which delivered the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold discovery (Dec. 13, 2017), later sold to Newmont for $523 million cash in current dollars following just $16.7 million of exploration outlays (Saddle North only).
- Asset Portfolio: Beyond the flagship, Oreterra holds high-grade gold and porphyry copper-gold assets in Nevada and Ontario.
