YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation.   Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Withheld
John Begeman Carried 527,509,702 39,053,928
(93.11%) (6.89%)
Christiane Bergevin Carried 548,486,069 18,077,561
(96.81%) (3.19%)
Alexander Davidson Carried 516,206,846 50,356,784
(91.11%) (8.89%)
Richard Graff Carried 522,758,224 43,805,405
(92.27%) (7.73%)
Kimberly Keating Carried 564,683,090 1,880,540
(99.67%) (0.33%)
Peter Marrone Carried 520,475,411 46,088,219
(91.87%) (8.13%)
Daniel Racine Carried 563,729,925 2,833,705
(99.50%) (0.50%)
Jane Sadowsky Carried 525,641,315 40,922,315
(92.78%) (7.22%)
Dino Titaro Carried 518,905,877 47,657,753
(91.59%) (8.41%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote
Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Withheld
Carried
574,523,546 78,292,288
(88.01%) (11.99%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company's 2022 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote
Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Against
Carried
527,357,320 39,206,295
(93.08%) (6.92%)

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888



NOVAGOLD Issues 2021 Sustainability Report Outlining Strong Achievements in Building a Lasting Legacy for Stakeholders

  • The 2021 Sustainability Report is an extensive review of NOVAGOLD's performance in the areas of health and safety, environmental stewardship, social and community engagement, as well as corporate governance, reflecting the status of long-standing policies and practices.
  • NOVAGOLD is continuing to build upon its strategy to deliver, in coordination with its Native Corporation partners Calista Corporation and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), as well Donlin Gold LLC and Barrick Gold Corporation, a strong record of health and safety, effective mitigation of minimal impacts on the environment and positive long-term benefits to the people of the Yukon-Kuskokwim region of Alaska.
  • NOVAGOLD is proud to have adopted a formal Board Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy in 2022 reflecting its deeply held commitment to strong governance practices.

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "2021 sustainability report") titled Building a Lasting Legacy .

The 2021 sustainability report is NOVAGOLD's first such stand-alone report providing sustainability data and giving our shareholders and stakeholders a tangible overview of our non-financial performance. It builds upon last year's sustainability disclosures that were integrated with our 2020 annual report and allows us to show how the Company's performance evolves over time. This will provide an opportunity to see trends and enable the Company to establish near- and long-term goals specific to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance areas. The report specifically demonstrates how policy and practice are positioning NOVAGOLD and Donlin Gold LLC to bring about real benefits at the Donlin Gold project and for the Yukon-Kuskokwim region in Alaska, both today and in the years to come.

AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE; INTEGRATION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND CORPORATE MERGER SYNERGIES BETTER THAN EXPECTED; GOOD PROGRESS AT KEY EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Stock Symbol:      AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Bravada Closes Oversubscribed Equity Financing, Provides Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada Update

Bravada Closes Oversubscribed Equity Financing, Provides Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada Update

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,719,500 through the issuance of 34,390,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. The original $1,500,000 offering, previously announced on March 21, 2022, has been oversubscribed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years following the closing of the offering.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue exploration drilling at the Wind Mountain property and to incorporate higher-grade gold and silver assay results from 2021 in-fill drilling, as well as results from earlier post-2012 drilling, into an update of the resource calculation and PEA. Net proceeds will also cover property maintenance for the Company's portfolio of Nevada properties and for working capital.

Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports several intersections of high-grade gold and silver from six holes which tested the NG-3 target area on the Silver Queen property, BC. Equity's drilling has now confirmed the extension of the NG-3 Vein to over 300 metres of strike and to depths of up to 240 metres below surface. The holes have established internal continuity between historic intercepts drilled by previous management and earlier drilling by Equity, and mineralization remains open along strike and dip.

Drilling Highlights:

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM22-01 Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,203 ppm Lithium over 580 Feet in New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM22-01 Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,203 ppm Lithium over 580 Feet in New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp . ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that a wider and higher-grade intersection of lithium mineralization has been determined in the inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Additional analyses from borehole GEM22-01 received this week have extended the length of the previously-reported mineralized intersection and improved the lithium grade to 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres).

2022 Drilling Program

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys. The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization.

GOLD79 Samples 2.53 g/t Gold over 25.4 m from the Underground Workings at the Tyro Mine on the Gold Chain Project

GOLD79 Samples 2.53 g/t Gold over 25.4 m from the Underground Workings at the Tyro Mine on the Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has a completed a mapping and sampling program of the 200 foot level ("200L") of the Tyro mine. Results from the chip-channel sampling returned similar grades and widths to the fall 2021 drill program, approximately 600 metres south of that drilling.

Sampling highlights:

