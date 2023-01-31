Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

XT.COM Lists KNDM in its Innovation Zone

XT.COM the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KNDM on its platform in the innovation zone and the KNDM USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2023-01-31 02:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit KNDM for trading at 2023-01-30 04:00(UTC)
  • Withdrawals for KNDM will open at 2023-02-02 02:00 (UTC)

About Kingdom Coin

Kingdom Coin, KNDM, is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 400,000,000,000. It was created as the official currency of Kingdometh.com, an online virtual kingdom where users can engage in commerce, trade, and other activities using the digital asset. The coin was designed with the aim of providing a secure and stable digital currency that could be used within the virtual kingdom and beyond.

KNDM is used to reward gamers playing in the Kingdom Coin network. All participants in the network that are actively engaged in the network's medieval-based staking game have the chance to yield generous APY rewards using the KNDM tokens.

Kingdom Coin operates on a decentralized blockchain network, making it secure and transparent. The network is powered by the latest blockchain technology, ensuring fast and efficient transactions. Kingdom Coin holders can use the currency to make purchases, trade, or convert to other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. The coin's value is supported by the virtual kingdom's growing economy, making it a valuable asset for investors.

One of the key features of Kingdom Coin is its low transaction fees, making it ideal for small transactions. The currency is also highly divisible, allowing users to make transactions in smaller amounts without having to worry about losing value. With its unique value proposition and growing popularity, Kingdom Coin has quickly become one of the most sought-after digital currencies in the crypto space. The coin's use in the virtual kingdom has further fueled its demand, making it a promising investment opportunity for those looking to diversify their crypto portfolios.

About Kingdom Coin Network

Kingdometh.com is a blockchain-based gaming platform that brings the excitement of cryptocurrency and gaming together. It's an online simulation game that allows players to manage their own virtual kingdom and experience the thrill of earning digital assets through gameplay. Players can buy and sell virtual lands, construct buildings, trade goods and resources with others, and grow their kingdom. There are 500 unique NFTs on the platform that users can collect and trade, each created by a talented designer who has already produced some of the most recognizable projects in the industry.

The platform is built on the Ethereum network and all transactions within the game are recorded on the blockchain, ensuring complete transparency and security. This allows players to truly own and trade their virtual assets, providing a unique gaming experience that is not possible on traditional gaming platforms. The game also offers a variety of other features such as in-game events, quests, and battles, which add even more excitement to the game and make it a truly immersive web3 gaming experience for players.

Website: kingdometh.com

Whitepaper: kingdometh.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingdomERC

Telegram: https://t.me/KingdomEntry

"We're delighted to have KNDM listed on our trading platform. 2023 will be a great turning point for XT.COM as I'll be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of crypto trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace,  our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM crypto exchange also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF RHYTHM CITY, ITS FIRST PERSISTENT MUSIC EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX

Rhythm City heading image

Rhythm City to introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay, virtual concerts, and mini-music challenges

Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform reveals its ecosystem partners

- Following the recent announcement of $12 million in private funding, Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform, has revealed its initial ecosystem partners.

Intella X reveals its Web3 gaming platform's initial ecosystem partners

The platform's initial gaming ecosystem consists of 30+ top-tier global partners from various sectors that include games, investments, blockchain services, and security to accelerate and bolster Web3 gaming through Intella X.

The partners of Intella X include Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, Planetarium Labs, Global Coin Research (GCR), ConsenSys (Infura), Neowiz, Arumgames, Blue Potion Games, Hidea, Massive Gaming, Modori, Ozys, Web3Auth, CertiK, Haechi Labs, Theori, Block Crafters Capital, Kross Lab, Bora, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Kaura, Kracker Labs, Mobirix, Neon Games, Pearl Abyss, Widus Partners, Wemix, Swapscanner, and XL Games.

An official from Intella X commented, "Through the support of our top tier ecosystem partners, Intella X will be built as a global, Web3-centric gaming ecosystem hub that exercises the fundamental values and philosophy of Web3 and leading innovators in Web3 gaming."

Each partner from their respective industries is committed to the acceleration of mass adoption of Web3 and the long-term growth of the Intella X gaming ecosystem by joining forces in providing the highest quality of gaming experience to Web3.

Intella X will make it's global debut on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 with its proprietary mobile wallet, DEX, NFT marketplace, launchpad, and game lineups for 2023.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4

Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

Telegram - https://t.me/intellax

About NEOWIZ
NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. Since 2003, the company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games via https://www.pmang.com/ , as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intella-x-neowizs-web3-gaming-platform-reveals-its-ecosystem-partners-301732320.html

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/29/c5889.html

"First of its kind" collaboration between Liithos and CoinZoom, built on the Hedera network, reinvents Sunday Comics for a Web3 generation

Mega-TikTok Influencer Michael Le Partners with Liithos to create Ashfall, The TikTok Creator Series and Innovative 5-Episode Digital Collectible, Premiering Sunday, January 29

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Liithos, a AAA gaming and entertainment studio led by PlayStation veterans Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us) and John Garvin (Days Gone) and Web3 marketplace CoinZoom have partnered with mega-influencer Michael Le (52.2 million followers on TikTok) to create an innovative narrative series to launch exclusively on TikTok. Starring Le along with TikTok influencer Slider Jesus ( 257k followers on Instagram), the epic adventure will introduce the world to Ashfall, the first transmedia IP announced by the Liithos team earlier this year that will launch as a comic book series in March and with a AAA video game currently in development,  built on the highly respected, low-cost, and sustainable Hedera network.

The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Blockchain Casual Golf Game "BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn" opens for Global Pre-registration on Google Play

- By launching globally through Google Play, " BIRDIE SHOT " will improve user accessibility

- A variety of in-game rewards will be given to users who have pre-registered on Google Play

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

×