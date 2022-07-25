GamingInvesting News

On completion of the acquisition, ShiftRLE is intended to expand X1 ' s global video games portfolio with media property seeing strong user engagement and growth

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse video game ecosystem portfolio and providing global brands with access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

" Adding ShiftRLE to the X1 portfolio will be an excellent addition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " This will not only help us to deliver on our core strategic priorities of building a diverse video game ecosystem and providing global brands access to a GenZ audience, but will strengthen X1 ' s position in video games media."

Information Related to ShiftRLE

Las Vegas-based ShiftRLE, led by co-founders Achilleas Fotiou and Jalen Jones, has demonstrated consistent user audience growth since launching in 2020. Shift currently reaches over 8 million impressions during the seasonal period of RLCS, while seeing growth of 14 million impressions during transfer periods where the roster news cycle is most active. With operations in America and Europe, the organization has established an international presence in the Esports industry.

" We are thrilled to become a part of the X1 family moving forward as they see the potential we have in the growth of Rocket League as an Esport," said Jalen Jones, a co-founder of ShiftRLE. " With X1 behind us, we plan to take Shift to the next level with our ultimate goal being to make Shift into a hub where Rocket League fans can get the latest highlights and statistics, and engage in interactive activities such as Pick Ems, Fantasy, and eventually tournaments of our own. We want Shift to act as a bridge between the casual and hardcore Rocket League players with engaging content that appeals to multiple audiences."

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

Shift is an independent news source for Rocket League fans. It first rose to prominence by getting exclusive, behind-the-scenes information on Rocket League roster moves and tryouts before they were public knowledge. Shift plays a key role in ensuring the conversation around Rocket League esports continues beyond the pitch through coverage and insight regarding roster transactions and general esport news, ensuring fans stay engaged even during slower competitive periods.

Transaction Terms

Completion of the proposed acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of or waiver of closing conditions under the APA, including X1 entering into consulting agreements with key persons at ShiftRLE (the "Consulting Agreements"). The closing date is anticipated to occur on or prior to the tenth business day following the execution of the APA.

Pursuant to the APA, X1 will acquire 100% of the assets comprising ShiftRLE and have the benefit of ongoing services by the key personnel of ShiftRLE for an aggregate price of (i) US$50,000 cash, of which US$25,000 is payable at Closing and US$25,000 payable within 45 days after Closing; (ii) 333,333 common shares in the capital of X1 with a deemed issue price of CAD$0.45 per common share (the "Consideration Shares") distributed to each of the four key personnel, and (iii) a 7% share of gross revenues Shift earns in the first (36) months following Closing to a maximum of US$250,000 (the "Earnout"). The Earnout may be paid in cash or common shares at the election of the Company, at a deemed price equal to the fourteen day trading price prior to the payment date or such other price as may be required by the policies of the Exchange.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to subject to a CSE imposed hold period of four months from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Consideration Shares being released six (6) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter. The Consideration Shares are payable to the key personnel of ShiftRLE on closing, concurrently with their entry into the Consulting Agreements.

Pursuant to the Consulting Agreements, X1 will hire each of the four key personnel of ShiftRLE as consultants to X1 to continue operations of the Shift media business. Jalen Jones, co-founder of ShiftRLE, will act as the Operations Manager of Shift Media, Achilleas Vaios Fotiou, co-founder of ShiftRLE, will be the Investigative Lead, Martin Faltus will be a Digital Content Lead, and Louis Sliwa will be Designer and Community Manager.

Key Transaction Highlights

  • Twitter user growth to over 30,000 followers 4
  • Ability to deliver social media impressions: Shift reaches millions in monthly social media impressions
  • Opportunity to enter the growing Rocket League ecosystem.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and ShiftRLE was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Jalen Jones, as co-founder of ShiftRLE, for any information concerning ShiftRLE.

Completion of the acquisition of ShiftRLE is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including but not limited to, entry into consulting agreements with the key personnel of ShiftRLE and delivery of closing documents as contemplated by the APA. The transaction cannot close until all such conditions are satisfied. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the closing of the acquisition of the assets comprising ShiftRLE, entry into consulting agreements with the key personnel of ShiftRLE, the ability of ShiftRLE to integrate into the X1 portfolio as anticipated or at all, the growth of ShiftRLE and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a hub for esports with additional offerings to their current media service, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to consummate the transaction, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and ShiftRLE to implement their respective business strategies, including expansion plans,, the continued relevance of ShiftRLE's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Primary Logo

X1 Esports and EntertainmentCSE:XONEGaming Investing
XONE:CNX
X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus Talent Services is a digital influencer management firm specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, is pleased to announce entry into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which X1 intends to acquire Tyrus, LLC, ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The Tyrus platform expertly bridges the gap between international brands and the gaming ecosystem," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " The addition of the Company to our portfolio, will help to establish X1 as an advertising sales organization with access to some of the most sought-after content creators in the video games category."

X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports & Entertainment retains Clarkham Capital for investor relations and consulting services

X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital (" Clarkham ") to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community.

As part of the Company's German investor engagement campaign (the " Campaign "), Clarkham will provide services including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, digital contents, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany. Clarkham will also act as the listing agent for the Company in Germany.

X1 Esports & Entertainment Completes IPO, Will Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under The Symbol "XONE"

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on June 30, 2022 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " Exchange "). X1 will trade under the stock ticker symbol "XONE".

Roundhill Announces Changes to Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, today announced several changes to its Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF ("NERD ETF"). Effective on or about September 23, 2022 the NERD ETF will change its underlying index and make related changes to its fund name, investment objective, and principal investment strategies. The underlying index and fund name changes are shown below. More information about the related changes to the NERD ETF's investment objective and principal investment strategies can be found on Roundhill Investments' website.

Current Name

On or about September 23, 2022 the NERD ETF's new name will become the Roundhill Video Games ETF. The NERD ETF's underlying index will become the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™, which is designed to track the performance of exchange-listed companies engaged in video game publishing and/or video game development. The Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™ excludes companies domiciled in China or Russia .

As the Adviser to the NERD ETF, Roundhill Investments believes that a transition from esports and digital entertainment to pure-play gaming software will provide targeted exposure for investors looking to invest in the potential growth of video games globally. As per Newzoo, global gaming revenues are expected to grow to $219 billion by 2024, representing the largest form of entertainment globally.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action as a result of these changes.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. The firm's product lineup accounts for more than $1 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2021 ). To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the NERD ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/nerd/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Esports gaming companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, may have products that face rapid obsolescence, and are heavily dependent on the protection of patent and intellectual property rights. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of video gaming companies. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks

Roundhill Financial Inc. (d/b/a Roundhill Investments) serves as the investment advisor to the NERD ETF and other Roundhill ETFs (collectively, the "Roundhill Funds"). The Roundhill Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundhill-announces-changes-to-roundhill-bitkraft-esports--digital-entertainment-etf-nyse-arca-nerd-301592113.html

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

NetEase Releases Diablo® Immortal in China on iOS and Android on July 25

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company") today announced that it has officially launched the highly anticipated Diablo® Immortal™ in the Chinese market on iOS and Android mobile platforms on July 25 . The latest instalment of the highly popular action role playing game series Diablo was co-developed by NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment.

Delivering fantastic gameplay that relishes the Triple-A demon-slaying experience for players, Diablo Immortal also boasts the art style and setting of the iconic Diablo franchise. Upon its June 2 global launch, the game topped the App Store's download charts across multiple regions around the world.

Landz.io and LootMogul Partner to Deploy and Offer Digital Real Estate Together

Landz.io and LootMogul have partnered to create a paradigm shift in everything Web3 and metaverse! The former comes with its luxurious, gravity-defying interoperable assets that can be deployed in various metaverses. While the latter comes with their multiverse blockchain gaming platform creating an engaging and immersive experience for sports influencers and fans.

Lootmogul and Landz Partnership-"Lootmogul" Influencer based Gaming, NFT & Crypto platform for fans

Landz.io X LootMogul: What's in it for members ?

With this recent collaboration between these two Metaverse giants, both Landz's and LootMogul's communities get to relish and enjoy several unparalleled benefits.

For starters, the members of the Landz club will get to use 100 land parcels around LootMogul's stadiums. To provide more context, any person who purchases a Landz NFT gets access to land owned by the club to deploy their assets! So, this would be the perfect icing on this futuristic cake! Moreover, at least 50 celebrities from the LootMogul community will get to be Landz owners.

Keep an eye out on Landz's and LootMogul's official Twitter handles to learn how to be one!

Benefits of Landz+LootMogul club Founders Club NFT

Fan seats:

  1. Member avatar becomes part of the global game
  2. VIP access to the live events in the stadium
  3. Exclusive access to real-world events and merchandise

Brand space:

  1. Member brands get global reach of millions of sports fans
  2. Organize live events inside the metaverse
  3. Lease brand space NFTs during premier events

Create and own sports metaverse with real-world professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, Soccer, etc.!

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web 3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, commerce (NFTs), and in-real-life (IRL) rewards.

LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web 2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. For more details, visit: https://lootmogul.com

About Landz

Landz' Estates Collection by Landz Group LLC - Founders Benjamin Jarmon and Nathanael Cohen is an interoperable and customizable Premium Real Estate NFT Collection available in all major metaverses, whether you already own land or not.

With their upcoming mint planned for 24th July 2022 , the team at Landz are unveiling 5000 mansions, 1500 museums, and 500 headquarters. Along with the assets.

For more details, visit: https://www.landz.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864781/Landz_X_Lootmogul.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743130/LootMogul_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/LootMogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landzio-and-lootmogul-partner-to-deploy-and-offer-digital-real-estate-together-301591773.html

SOURCE LootMogul

"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Begins Saturday, July 23rd

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. There will be even more amazing rewards and free Summons as the 7th Anniversary 7 Campaigns continue. Don't miss out on this chance to play the exhilarating 3D action of Bleach: Brave Souls. For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

The Bleach: Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Campaign begins on the same day, Saturday, July 23rd . The campaign will have a Summons featuring special 7th anniversary designs, supervised by Tite Kubo , of Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, a chance for up to 100 free Summons, and much more.

There will also be plenty of great rewards during Brave Souls 7 Years 7 Campaigns so be sure not to miss out.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Character PV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WD2rcQSqtg4

For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Retweet Campaign

We are giving away prizes to 1,000 lucky winners in this retweet campaign to celebrate the 7th anniversary of Bleach: Brave Souls starting Saturday, July 23rd .

Simply follow and retweet the specified tweet from the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ) to get a response showing if you won.

1,000 people will be selected to get prizes like a Brave Souls Original Canvas Board, a Revolution Pro Controller 3, and more.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls


Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)


PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames


Download here :

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-7th-anniversary-begins-saturday-july-23rd-301591535.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Star Atlas Hosts 426LIVE: A Community Discord Event Announcing the Star Atlas DAO

During the virtual event, the Star Atlas team unveiled the latest Star Atlas Summer updates including a new galactic NFT marketplace and more

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today hosted their community-focused 426LIVE event announcing a series of updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the Star Atlas Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

TWO POP-CULTURE SENSATIONS SQUISHMALLOWS AND POKÉMON JOIN FORCES FOR EPIC PLUSH COLLABORATION

New Squishmallows x Pokémon Plush Makes Debut with Fan-First Reveal at San Diego Comic-Con Booth #3513

Jazwares, a leading global toy company, today announced that two of the toy industry's top powerhouse brands are teaming up, Squishmallows and Pokémon ! Exclusively revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the new Squishmallows x Pokémon collection is a collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, combining the loveable personalities of Squishmallows with the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise.

