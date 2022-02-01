Gaming Investing News
TOKAU, a cryptocurrency network and the world's first celebrity NFT platform, announced that it will launch "MetaTokyo'', the first area on their original metaverse MetaCity. The area will be released to all users in Feb, 2022 and its digital real estate "Land" will be on public sale on TOKAU Dapp . MetaCity is a metaverse project that is based on blockchain technology. Its design is based on an actual world map, ...

TOKAU, a cryptocurrency network and the world's first celebrity NFT platform, announced that it will launch "MetaTokyo'', the first area on their original metaverse MetaCity. The area will be released to all users in Feb, 2022 and its digital real estate "Land" will be on public sale on TOKAU Dapp .

MetaCity is a metaverse project that is based on blockchain technology. Its design is based on an actual world map, which is condensed into a virtual space and divided into 150,000 sections. These sections, known as "Land", will be offered as digital real estate to all MetaCity users, where digital games, social platforms and living experiences will be available to explore.

What makes MetaCity stand out from other metaverse projects is that users can join MetaCity as creator or player. The tokens will be rewarded for those who set up various attractions on their Land. Staking TOKAU tokens also will be rewarded by ORE NFT. Users can receive and upgrade Land by using ORE NFT. MetaCity will also attract more people with its regularly held Airdropping event.

These rewards and features will attract more people to MetaCity, increasing the Land value. Since GameFi is one of the hottest topics in the cryptocurrency industry right now. MetaCity is working on establishing key mechanics that make it intrinsically tied to MetaCity and its value.

To satisfy its TOKAU NFT holders and TOKAU token holders, TOKAU has reached an initial agreement with a gaming company and the company will be announcing the games and activities that will be available in the area in the near future.

MetaTokyo, inspired by Tokyo city, was chosen as the very first Land to be offered since it's where TOKAU's office is based. Tokyo's interesting dynamic between two-dimensional – if you think about the country's well known anime, game, and digital aspects – and three-dimensional worlds and the unique coexistence of people with different personalities and backgrounds also made it the perfect choice.

" Tokyo is a city which embraces people with various backgrounds and people fantasizing about creating an alter ego. Land in MetaTokyo is where you can achieve your dream. It's an attractive asset among all competitive metaverse projects. Join MetaCity, become a Land owner and enjoy this realistic virtual world together!" said Dennis Tok , CEO of TOKAU.

MetaTokyo will be the perfect start of a three-dimensional virtual world as an extension of the real world. It will be divided into 2,000 sections of Land with iconic Japanese architecture and scenic spots such as the Tokyo Tower and Skytree. Since users can play, socialize and live in the city and all the activities are realized on Land, Land gets its value and becomes the carrier of content. Here, users will be able to live and interact with each other through their avatars. MetaTokyo will also be a great way to introduce Japanese culture to people who have never been to Japan .

Land within MetaTokyo is available in one size. The price of Land starts from 825 USDT. The price depends on the location of Tokyo . The more rare area or area near  iconic buildings costs more than other Lands .

TOKAU

Founded in June 2021 , TOKAU is the first global platform focusing on celebrities' interactions with their fans using blockchain NFT technology. MetaCity is a virtual world where the users can interact with celebrities. More importantly, users can play, own and monetize their virtual experiences. Eventually, we aim to build MetaCity as a place that is open source and empowered by the community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-celebrity-nft-platform-tokau-launches-its-first-metaverse-metatokyo-and-begins-sales-of-digital-real-estate-301471194.html

SOURCE TOKAU

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Midnite Announces Series A Round Led by The Raine Group

Midnite, a licensed esports betting platform, announced today the first closing of its $16mm Series A funding round led by The Raine Group, a leading global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media and telecommunications. As part of the round, existing investors increased their investment in Midnite. Notable previous backers of Midnite include Makers Fund and Venrex. The Raine Group's Co-Founder and Partner John Salter will join Midnite's Board of Directors and Managing Director Garrett Gomes will become a Board Observer. Raine's investment is a part of its dedicated gaming investment platform.

Proceeds from this round will be used to help fund Midnite's growth initiatives as the company supercharges its product platform including:

Keep reading... Show less

NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING

The Oversubscribed Financing Confirms Inherent Industry Demand for Inclusivity-Forward Gaming Communities

Today Paidia Gaming (" Paidia ") announced that its women-led team successfully raised over $4.4 million USD ( $5.57 million CAD) in seed capital to fund the development and growth of its fully-integrated, gaming portal - paidiagaming.com . The oversubscribed financing validates the inherent industry demand for Paidia's vision of building a community-led platform for all gamers focused on inclusivity, kindness and safety.

Keep reading... Show less

Galaxy Fight Club Raises $7M to Build the First Cross-IP PvP game for the NFT Metaverse

Galaxy Fight Club a Polygon-based cross-IP MOBA game, has successfully closed $7 million in a seed and private sale led by Animoca Brands, Sequoia Capital and Skyvision Capital. Galaxy Fight Club's vision is to build a truly open ecosystem with interoperability of digital items where the players, instead of the company, own their IP. On this cross-IP game platform, players will be able to login and battle with the NFTs that they own such as a Bored Ape or a Cryptoadz, enabling different IPs from different collections to interact with each other in a meaningful way.

Additional backers and partners in the round include The Chernin Group, YGG SEA, Spartan Capital, Sfermion, PKO Investments, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Huobi Innovation Labs, Kucoin Labs, Rarestone Capital, Formless Capital, Gerstenbrot Capital, Perion, Double Peak Group, Polkastarter, MEXC, MoonEdge, Edimus Capital, Bondly, Astronaut Capital, Panony, 18 Ventures, Zokyo as well as many other notable angel investors including Kevin Lin of Twitch, Kun Gao of Crunchyroll and Matt Finick of ROBLOX and Marvel Studios.

Galaxy Fight Club's Founder Ado says, "In Ready Player One there are different planets known for different experiences and players hop between each planet with their avatars. At the moment most P2E games are still turn-based and not that enjoyable, Galaxy Fight Club is designed to be fun-to-play first, play-to-earn second. in the future we see Galaxy Fight Club as that go-to planet for PvP experiences known for fighting, combat and excitement."

Galaxy Fight Club is already expanding their team rapidly, onboarding industry veterans from the traditional gaming industry as well as blockchain experts.

"There are two major trends coming to crypto gaming— shepherding in the utility of PFP NFTs and making play-to-earn games more fun– Galaxy Fight Club is pioneering both," says Jarrod Dicker , Partner at TCG. "Building off of the composability nature of major NFT projects, Galaxy Fight Club is creating a new value for these communities by presenting a fun way to leverage their favorite projects."

"We see a huge potential of protocols integrating increased utility of their NFT's rather than being solely a social status symbol.The team have a wealth of experience in understanding products to design an easy, fun and interactive game combined with strong blockchain talent to integrate the P2E experience," said Patrick Wu , Partner at Skyvision Capital.

Galaxy Fight Club has allocated 40% of their total token supply to their community through their Genesis Galaxy Fighter NFTs, a significant portion even for P2E games.

About Galaxy Fight Club

Galaxy Fight Club is the first cross-IP, cross-platform (PC+ Mobile) PvP fighting game where holders of different NFT collections can battle with each other to both win and earn rewards through play-to-earn mechanics.

Website - https://galaxyfightclub.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GalaxyFight_NFT
Medium - https://medium.com/@Galaxyfightclub/
Discord - https://discord.gg/galaxyfightclub
Official Community Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nftofficial
Official Announcement Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nft

Keep reading... Show less

Takis® Announces Sweepstakes with Video Gaming Superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

- Takis® the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip is teaming up with "Ninja" Blevins, the most recognizable professional gamer and live streamer in the world, to host a seriously intense giveaway with total grand prizes worth up to $30,000 .

Keep reading... Show less

AI Gaming Leader Alteration NFT Announces Pre-Alpha Demo v.0.5.0 Release

Alteration, the first game powered by next-generation Natural Language Processing (NLP) Artificial Intelligence, announced that the next version of its NFT gaming platform, the Alteration Pre-Alpha Test Demo v.0.5.0, has been released on January 28th .

Alteration is a cryptographic NFT game based on a futuristic cyberpunk world with elements of Norse mythology that has a Play-to-Earn mechanic.

Keep reading... Show less

Good Gamer Signs Agreement With Fork Gaming to Develop and Launch Play-to-Earn NFT Game Franchise, Chosen Ones

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and games developer, is pleased to announce that it has signed a master services and license agreement ("MSA") with Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming ("Fork Gaming"). Under the terms of the MSA, Good Gamer will develop multiple blockchain applications to create the Chosen Ones non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), artwork, characters and a Play-to-Earn ("P2E") NFT-based blockchain game. Fork Gaming will become the exclusive publisher for the Chosen Ones franchise.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×