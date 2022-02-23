World Copper Ltd. is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022. Nolan Peterson will be presenting on March 4th at 3:40PM Eastern Standard time. For more information andor to register ...

WCU:CA