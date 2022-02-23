Copper Investing News

World Copper Ltd. is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022. Nolan Peterson will be presenting on March 4th at 3:40PM Eastern Standard time.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Nolan Peterson will be presenting on March 4th at 3:40PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

World Copper Announces Compelling Results for Escalones PEA; US$1.5 Billion Post-Tax NPV8 and 46.2% IRR

Webcast & conference call March 22, 2022, 8:00AM PST

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces the results of the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its flagship Escalones project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Project"). All values in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

World Copper Enters into MOU for Strategic Alliance with the Advanced Mining Technology Centre of the University of Chile

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), through its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, TriMetals Mining SCM, with the Advanced Mining Technology Centre ("AMTC") of the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics ("Facultad de Ciencias Físicas y Matemáticas") of the University of Chile ("Universidad de Chile").

The MOU sets out a framework for a strategic alliance between the parties (the "Strategic Alliance") for the research, development, and implementation of sustainable and innovative technologies applicable to exploration, metal mining and ore processing. The ultimate goal of the Strategic Alliance is to develop and implement mining processes that reduce the environmental impacts of mining activities to the surrounding communities and help protect the natural environment throughout the mining development cycle.

World Copper Clarifies News Release

World Copper Clarifies News Release

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), at the request of IIROC, clarifies and provides additional information related to its February 2, 2022 news release.

The Company retracts its stated endorsement of the future price targets and buy recommendation reports of Zack's Small-Cap Research ("Zack's") and Fundamental Research Corp. ("FRC"), which statement was made in error.

World Copper Provides Anniversary Commentary

World Copper Provides Anniversary Commentary

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), provides the public and its shareholders with a corporate update.

A Message from World Copper's CEO and President, Nolan Peterson:

World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that Mr. Nolan Peterson has been appointed the duties and title of President in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Patrick Burn resigned as President as of January 31, 2022 and will remain as a member of World Copper's Board of Directors.

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

South African Mining Veteran Riaan Vermeulen Appointed as Kamoa Copper's New Managing Director

Kamoa Copper continues to bolster senior leadership team with appointment of Zhang "Frank" Xingxun as Executive Director

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) President, Marna Cloete, announced today that Riaan Vermeulen has been appointed as Kamoa Copper's new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2022.

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out additional supplemental work on the FEIS.

The motion also indicated that the DOI has requested that the lawsuits filed against the DOI by a coalition of national and Alaska environmental non-government organizations be suspended. The lawsuits had been filed in response to the United States Bureau of Land Management's ("BLM") issuance of the Joint Record of Decision ("JROD"), that authorized a right-of-way across federally managed lands for AIDEA and the AAP.

Copper Refining: From Ore to Market

Copper Refining: From Ore to Market

Mined rock typically contains less than 1 percent copper. That means to become a market-ready copper product, it must undergo a variety of physical and chemical processing steps.

After copper metal is mined by a company, the first major step in copper refining is concentration. This crucial process, which is generally conducted at or very near mine locations to save on transportation costs, involves grinding mined ore to roughly separate copper from waste rock.

The copper is concentrated further by slurrying the ground ore with water and chemical reagents. In this process, air is blown through the mixture, and the copper floats to the top. The copper is then removed with a skimmer. At the end of this step, copper ore concentrate levels are typically between 24 and 40 percent.

Xplore Announces Earn-In Option Agreement on the Surge Lithium Project

Xplore Announces Earn-In Option Agreement on the Surge Lithium Project

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Inc. (together the "Optionors") to earn a 100% ownership interest in eight (8) unpatented contiguous mining claims (3416 ha) that make up the Surge Property (the "Property" or "Surge") located in the Patricia Mining District, Ontario, Canada approximately 150 kms east of Red Lake, Ontario.

The Property is in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield, along the 450 km, E-W trending Sydney Lake - Lake St. Joseph ("SL-LSJ") fault, separating dominantly intrusive rocks and greenstones of the North Caribou superterrane to the north from the metasedimentary rocks of the English River terrane to the south. (Ref. Figure 1.0).

Atico Receives Government's Approval of Mining Regime Modification for the La Plata project in Ecuador

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has received the administrative resolution to modify the mining regime of its 100% owned La Plata project ("The Project") in Ecuador.

As part of the necessary permit and licensing process to start the construction of the mine facilities, Atico has received the resolution from the sectoral ministry which contains the approval to place the La Plata VMS project into the economic evaluation stage. With this change, the Company can now proceed to develop its operations under the Medium Scale regime, according to Ecuadorian legislation. This mining regime allows the La Plata project to legally extract and process up to 1,000 tonnes per day of minerals from its high-grade VMS.

