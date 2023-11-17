Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
World Copper Announces CEO Transition

World Copper Announces CEO Transition

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that Nolan Peterson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Mr. Peterson resigned to pursue other opportunities and the board of directors and management of the Company wish him well in his future endeavours.

The Company has appointed Hendrik van Alphen, current Chairman of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President until a permanent candidate is identified.

Mr. van Alphen remarked, "I am glad to take on the role of interim CEO as we retrench the Company in this current difficult market to set the stage for new permanent leadership and new corporate development. While there are many short-term headwinds presently, the business case for copper is as strong as ever, and World Copper has great assets to capitalize on the long-term upward trend."

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Hendrik van Alphen"
Hendrik van Alphen
Director & Chairman

For further information, or to schedule a Zoom meeting with Management, please contact:
Hendrik van Alphen or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3287
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:
John Liviakis
Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: 415-389-4670

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:
Nancy Thompson
Vorticom, Inc.
Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

Follow Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the identification of a permanent Chief Executive Officer and President, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans, direction and timing of future activities of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187902

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperWCU:CATSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Closes Financing

World Copper Closes Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and April 20, 2023, the Company has closed their financing issuing an aggregate total of 11,306,667 units for gross proceeds of $2,035,200.06.

On April 27, 2023, the Company closed the second and final tranche of the financing, issuing 3,332,323 units for gross proceeds of $599,817.94. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company has increased the size of the financing from up to 8,888,889 to up to 11,773,333 units, approximately $2,119,200. The Company plans to close the 2nd and final tranche on or about April 28, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, the Company closed a first tranche of the financing, issuing 7,974,344 Units for gross proceeds of $1,435,381.90. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 23, 2023, World Copper has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for an updated mineral resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Project Yavapai County, Arizona USA" (the "Technical Report")and is dated December 20, 2022 and dated effective September 1, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023 and March 30, 2023, the Company has closed a first tranche of the Placement. On March 31, 2023 the Company issued 7,974,344 Units for gross proceeds of $1,435,381.90. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Upsizes Financing to $1.6 Million

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $1.6 Million

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to their news release dated March 8, 2023, they have increased the size of the non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") to up to 8,888,889 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000. All terms remain the same with each consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.

The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten , Donald Shumka , Michael Steinmann , Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Lumina's new omnibus equity compensation plan.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the brownfield exploration program being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage and extend mine life at the El Roble mine has continued to returned positive results. In addition, the Company reports the results for five diamond drill core holes targeting the main massive sulfide body Cuerpo Principal (ATD-0182, ATD-0190, ATD-0193, ATD-0194, ATD-0195) and several adjacent lenses called Cuerpos Norte (ADT-0197 through ADT-0200 and ADT-0203 through ADT-0207). Results included 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11gt Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 gt Au.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 geophysical survey on its Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium) ("Gayna" or "the Project") in the Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee a schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in the second half of 2024.  The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12 , 2023.  In addition, Casino has been engaging and consulting with First Nations that may be impacted by the project. This will inform all aspects of the ESE Statement development.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

The Carmacks Bypass Project ("Bypass"), the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment by the Yukon and Federal Governments has been completed ahead of schedule.  The Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area.

The Bypass is comprised of a 70 meter clear span steel bridge with concrete deck and 5 kilometers of new road.  The contract was completed by Pelly Construction, who worked closely with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to ensure employment, training and commercial benefits flowed to the LSCFN Citizens and the community, with over 60% of the wages paid to First Nation citizens.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/10/c9486.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2023 Performance Figures

NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Gold Investing

​​I​ntercept of 4.7% Copper Over 11 Metres in Latest Drill Hole into El Pilar Porphyry, Cuba

Lithium Investing

Grant of Highly Prospective Licences for Lithium - Amended

Copper Investing

TNC Placement to Fund Great Australia Mine Restart and Copper Exploration

Resource Investing

$25 million Institutional Placement to Accelerate High- Grade Growth Strategy

×