World Copper Announces Board and Management Changes

World Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: WCU,OTC:WCUFF) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"); announces that Gordon Neal has left the Company as President & CEO and search for an Interim CEO is ongoing. The Company also announces the resignation of Timothy McCutcheon from the board of directors.

Hendrik van Alphen, Chairman & Director says, "We would like to thank both Gord and Tim for their valuable contributions to the Company and their board of directors. The recent completion of the sale of the Zonia Project to Edge Copper is extremely beneficial to our shareholders and both Gord and Tim played meaningful roles in its success."

About World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, X & LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Hendrik van Alphen
Chairman & Director
Telephone: 604-638-3287
Email: info@worldcopperltd.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the distribution of the Share Consideration to World Copper shareholders, the payment of the Cash Consideration to World Copper creditors, the delisting of the World Copper Shares, the listing and posting for trading of the New World Copper Shares, the Company meeting continued listing requirements of the TSXV and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, World Copper has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral resources demand and prices, that the Company will be able to source new mineral projects, the receipt of any necessary permits, licences and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's business in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the continued operation of World Copper's business and its ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the Company's inability to source new assets or meet continued listing requirements of the TSXV, the Company may be exposed to risks to which Edge Copper is exposed, the Company is subject to public issuer compliance and listing obligations, requirements for additional capital, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including of the TSXV), permits or financing or in the completion of other planned activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including impacts on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Joint Circular and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law

Developing world-class copper assets in Arizona and Chile.

