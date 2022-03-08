Gaming Investing News
Wondr Gaming Corp.  is pleased to announce that it will host a custom PUBG tournament for IHC one of the leading cryptocurrencies in Asia . In addition to being listed on major crypto exchanges globally including its own exchange X-Meta, IHC also owns Zeus Esports Team and Team Checkmate . With the recent rise in inflation globally, IHC was created to help people in developing countries equip themselves financially ...

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce that it will host a custom PUBG tournament for IHC one of the leading cryptocurrencies in Asia . In addition to being listed on major crypto exchanges globally including its own exchange X-Meta, IHC also owns Zeus Esports Team (one of the top PUBG esports teams in Asia ), and Team Checkmate (one of the leading CS:GO esports teams in Asia ).

With the recent rise in inflation globally, IHC was created to help people in developing countries equip themselves financially to deal with the rising costs of daily living. Through its coin being tied to inflation, IHC offers unique value to each coin holder.

"Wondr is excited to help IHC add further utility for its coin holders, through a custom PUBG tournament designed to grow awareness of IHC globally. The Wondr curated custom PUBG activation will be hosted across the #1 gaming network on TikTok Gamelancer. Gamelancer's network is comprised of 20+ channels, featuring over 26,500,000 followers and over 1,000,000,000 monthly views. Wondr Gaming is the go-to utility player for companies like IHC looking to utilize the gaming community to grow their client base." - Dr Robert Palmer , Senior Vice President & Head of Loyalty, Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming is a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programmatic sales hosted on GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 26,500,000+ followers.

About IHC

IHC is a blockchain and cryptocurrency company, which has been launched from Mongolia to provide an alternative way for people to protect their wealth from inflation. Besides fighting inflation with their protocols, such as burning tokens and buy-back programs, IHC's biggest benefit is utility. With the upcoming On-Chain wallet, and recently launched IHC Payment service, users are now benefiting from not only trading IHC, but also using it in everyday life. IHC Payment enables the customers to buy goods and services from 270,000 different organizations, simply by scanning a QR code. IHC On-Chain Wallet will soon be found on all application platforms, with many notable features, such as Lending and Staking IHC. Through these features, IHC holders are now available to secure a loan by using their tokens as collateral and earn rewards by holding their tokens on the Wallet App.

Last year IHC acquired Zeus Esports, a leading PUBG-focused esports organization in Asia . In addition IHC recently acquired Team Checkmate, one of the top CS:GO teams in Asia . Through these investments, IHC is uniting thousands of people under the same interests and expanding their community.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondr-gaming-to-curate-and-host-50-000-custom-pubg-tournament-across-gamelancer-network-for-ihc-esports-301497684.html

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c8480.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Longtu Korea's Subsidiary Company Tigon Mobile, Yulgang Global, begins global pre-registration... Reveals Tigon Token

Longtu Korea's subsidiary Tigon Mobile has announced on the 7th that they started global pre-registration for its new P2E game, Yulgang Global.

Keep reading... Show less

Bitget Announces Entry Into GameFi Metaverse With Karmaverse Partnership

Leading global derivatives exchange Bitget has announced the listing of Karmaverse, a GameFi and SocialFi metaverse on its launchpad. The partnership will include raising $100,000 in KNOT, the native token of the blockchain ecosystem.

Keep reading... Show less

SNOOP DOGG TO JOIN FAZE CLAN'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BECOMES NEWEST TALENT MEMBER

FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan") the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today that the entertainment icon, avid gamer, and owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg will become a member of FaZe Clan's talent network and, upon closing of the previously announced business combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), will join FaZe Clan's board of directors. Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan's robust talent collective of gamers, creators, entertainers and esports professionals, and will represent FaZe Clan with the official name "FaZe Snoop." As the latest talent member of FaZe Clan, Snoop Dogg will co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand while appearing across FaZe Clan's platform. Watch the announcement video HERE .

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Palmisano as Chief Strategy Officer of Jackpot

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Palmisano brings 30 years of diverse gaming industry experience from a cross section of leadership roles. Mr. Palmisano was the founder of a start-up gaming technology company, which was ultimately sold to a multi-billion-dollar gaming technology company which he then joined. In this most recent role, Mr. Palmisano was instrumental in the expansion of the same major company and spearheaded the acquisition of several smaller, high-growth gaming companies. Mr. Palmisano is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a track record of building successful companies, brands, and market segments globally through product creation and commercial execution.

Keep reading... Show less

House of Fun® Impact Launches an Innovative Environmental Reforestation initiative

House of Fun® (HOF) Impact™, the eco-friendly community initiative of Playtika 's (NASDAQ: PLTK) popular play-for-fun mobile and online slots game House of Fun ®, is today launching a unique environmental forest restoration initiative driven by its players.

Keep reading... Show less

TINY REBEL GAMES CLOSES $7M ROUND FOR PETAVERSE NETWORK, BRINGING FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS TO THE METAVERSE

Tiny Rebel Games an award-winning developer of games and augmented reality experiences, today announced the Petaverse Network has raised $7 million in funding led by Fabric Ventures. The investment includes participation from an impressive and list of investors including Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, CMT Digital, Sfermion, Spin Master, Skyvision, Fenbushi, A41, Fourth Revolution Capital, Double Peak, Pirata, 6th Man, Ready Player DAO, Triangle Capital, and Sterling Capital. All join existing investors 1UP Ventures.The Petaverse Network combines games, XR, and Web 3.0 to define an open standard for digital pets in the metaverse.

"We're backing Petaverse Network for quite a number of reasons, but we're particularly excited by their commitment to being an Open Standard," said Anil Hansjee, General Partner of Fabric Ventures. "Their pets and platforms will be available for other projects to build on-to or inside-of, which is aligned with the Web3 principle of decentralization and will grow the sector for all."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×