GamingInvesting News

Wondr Gaming Corp. is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 22, 2021 it has entered into an amended and restated share purchase agreement with JoyBox Media Inc. dated February 16, 2022 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of JoyBox. The Amended and Restated Agreement amends the originally announced share purchase agreement dated October 22, 2021 . "JoyBox, a Shorty ...

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTC: WDRGF) (the " Company " or " Wondr ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 22, 2021 it has entered into an amended and restated share purchase agreement (the " Amended and Restated Agreement ") with JoyBox Media Inc. (" JoyBox ") dated February 16, 2022 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of JoyBox. The Amended and Restated Agreement amends the originally announced share purchase agreement dated October 22, 2021 .

Wondr + Joybox (CNW Group/Wondr Gaming Corp.)

"JoyBox, a Shorty Award nominated short-form video content studio, has produced campaigns for global brands including Wondr's recent Samsung partnered 'Call of Duty' stream, with NBA All-Star & Wondr director of strategic athlete engagement, Fred Vanvleet . Joybox will provide a new revenue stream for Wondr, while enhancing our in-house production capabilities for the content Wondr curates and hosts across GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 26,000,000+ followers." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO of Wondr Gaming.

Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of JoyBox in exchange for: (i) C$1,200,000 worth of common shares of the Company on the terms stated below (the " Consideration Shares "); and (ii) cash payments of C$300,000 (the " Cash Payments ") on the terms stated below.

The Consideration Shares will be paid as per the following terms:

  • C$500,000 worth of Consideration Shares at a deemed price per share equal to the closing price of the Wondr common shares on the closing date (the " Closing Date ");
  • C$350,000 worth of Consideration Shares both issuable and payable within sixty (60) days of JoyBox generating at least C$500,000 in gross revenues; and
  • C$350,000 worth of Consideration Shares both issuable and payable within sixty (60) days of JoyBox generating at least C$1,000,000 in gross revenues.

The Cash Payments will be paid as per the following terms:

  • C$131,526 payable forthwith as collected by the Company as accounts receivable from JoyBox's past services provided;
  • C$84,237 payable within sixty (60) days following the quarterly financial period of the Company in which JoyBox generated at least C$500,000 in gross revenue; and
  • C$84,237 payable within sixty (60) days following the quarterly financial period of the Company in which JoyBox generated at least C$1,000,000 in gross revenue.

All Consideration Shares issued in connection with the acquisition of JoyBox are subject to a 27-month voluntary lock-up between the selling shareholders of JoyBox and the Company, with the first release of 25% of the locked-up shares to be released 18 months from the Closing Date, the second release of 25% to be released after 21 months from the Closing Date, the third release of 25% after 24 months from the Closing Date and the final 25% after 27 months from the Closing Date.

The parties expect the acquisition to close on or around February 23, 2022 .

Wondr is also pleased to announce contracts with certain firms providing investor relations and other related services.  Wondr has an agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd. to provide investor relation services that commenced in December 2020 prior to Wondr's commencement of trading on the CSE. The agreement is for twelve months and renews automatically for three-month periods thereafter. Compensation includes a one-time fee of $80,000 and monthly fees of $50,000 per month and was paid in full upon commencement of Wondr's listing on the CSE in May 2021.  Following the initial twelve-month term, the monthly fees are currently $15,000 .

Wondr also entered into an agreement with Integral Wealth Securities Limited in April 2021 whereby the firm will provide capital markets advisory and market support services. Wondr pays a fee of $6,000 per month for these services.

Lastly, the Company entered into an agreement with Venture North Capital Inc. in May 2021 to provide strategic marketing, investor relations and business consulting services. The agreement remained in effect until November 17, 2021 after which now continues on a quarterly basis unless sixty days notice is provided.  As compensation Venture North is provided with $6,500 per month and received 250,000 options at an exercise price of $0.40 per share.

About JoyBox Media Inc.

JoyBox is a media network and marketing agency that focuses on the intersection of culture and technology. JoyBox provides best-in-class services working with celebrities, brands, and creators to create meaningful communities across digital through paid media, influencer campaigns, and viral content

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programmatic sales hosted on GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 25,000,000+ followers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondr-gaming-enters-into-amended-and-restated-purchase-agreement-to-acquire-joybox-and-investor-relation-engagements-301484642.html

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c3275.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gamer Announces the Launch of its Tournament Management Platform and Publishes its First Skills-Based Real-Money Games

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer") ,  a real-money skill-gaming operator and play-to-earn NFT blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce the launch of the Good Gamer Tournament Management Platform (" TMP ") and the launch of its first two real-money skills-based game titles on the platform, Balloon Protect and Lava Monster .

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

Good Gamer's TMP expands the gaming ecosystem by turning Unity-based mobile games into Esports tournaments, giving iOS and Android mobile gamers the opportunity to compete against friends, family and people in North America for real-money prizes.

The TMP offers configurable head-to-head and multi-player tournaments as well as a dynamic leaderboard feature. The TMP includes a number of key features that gamers will find beneficial, including a variety of tournament types, loyalty rewards, player rankings, and a highly responsive customer support service layer.

Good Gamer is also pleased to announce the launch of its first two published games utilizing the TMP technology, Balloon Protect and Lava Monster.

Balloon Protect is an action-packed arcade game where users can earn real money by swiping left and right to keep their balloon rising up without being destroyed. Users have the ability to play heads-up against a random opponent for real cash prizes, or join daily Classic, Super, Battle, Rumble, Mayhem, Series, and Cup Tournaments and win cash prizes.

Lava Monster is an addictive and challenging skill-based puzzle game where users can earn real cash prizes by using strategy and problem-solving to lead their Lava Monster to safety. Users have the ability to play alone or enter leaderboard tournaments.

"We are ecstatic about the launch of the first of many games to be featured on the Good Gamer tournament management platform," said GoodGamer CEO, Charlo Barbosa . "I look forward to seeing the market's response to our new and improved spin on a classic favourite, which allows users to earn real cash instead of paying $2 -4 for in-app purchases."

Balloon Protect and Lava monster are both now available on the iOS App Store . In addition, Balloon Protect is also available in the Samsung Galaxy store. Prize tournaments are not available in regions where skill-based gaming is prohibited.

Good Gamer is also excited to announce the launch of its new corporate site, goodgamer.ca . Goodgamer.gg will remain as the portal for Good Gamer's TMP games.

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.
Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) a real-money skill-gaming operator and play-to-earn NFT blockchain games developer that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer has developed a suite of NFT tools to create character collections and smart contracts to mint NFTs and is currently creating the Chosen Ones NFT play-to-earn blockchain game.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c1190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mistplay recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers for 2022

Mistplay has been recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers for 2022. The selection is part of the 17th annual editorial competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The selection speaks to Mistplay's commitment to remain an exceptional place to work even with the extra challenges of the global pandemic and continued remote working conditions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

High Speed Mech Game Nimbus Infinity Enters Early Access on Steam

- Developer GameTomo announces that the high speed mech action game Nimbus INFINITY has launched into Early Access today. Nimbus INFINITY is the sequel to Project Nimbus, set in the future of a war-torn Earth that has just begun to heal. Equip mechanical Battle Frames with weapons to customize your fighting style, and soar through various battlefields while discovering the story of a new generation of legendary pilots.

The original Project Nimbus found fans across the world on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Nimbus INFINITY is set to take the franchise to the next level, with a cutting edge combat experience featuring a dazzling array of weapons and armaments, sprawling levels, and an epic storyline.

The game features a next generation Battle Frame named Warspite with customizable load outs, piloted by two star-crossed pilots who, brought together by chance, must save humanity from its own impending destruction.

Nimbus INFINITY is bigger, better, and more action packed than ever. After a long stint of design and production, the team has chosen to release the game into Early Access to gather feedback and build an early community around the game. New missions and modes will continue to be added in the months ahead!

Nimbus Key Features

  • High-speed mech combat.
  • New Battle Frame named Warspite, with a wide variety of weapons and armaments such as handguns, rifles, missiles, cannons, and defensive countermeasures.
  • A variety of new enemy types requiring fighting skill and split second decisions.
  • Variety of new stages, environments, and area gimmicks, ranging from a futuristic Tokyo to distant space colonies.
  • Play as Taiyo, the young delivery boy who is taken to the stars by a chance meeting with a fallen Battle Frame, and Luna, the pilot determined to save humanity.
  • From glittering cities to colonies on the edge of space, you will fight to save Earth from destruction.
  • New bosses, new enemies, and new characters.
  • Game is playable in English with Japanese and Thai subtitles.
  • Bonus Survival Mode lets you battle endless waves of enemies with increasing power.

Supporting Links and Assets

STEAM STOREFRONT:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1399170/Nimbus_INFINITY/

LAUNCH TRAILER:
https://youtu.be/rQMUR4PEW5A

PRESS KIT:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bTAXXQ5K9XeEjqQHdSrnvdTLl7P4ShMP?usp=sharing

WEB SITE:
https://www.gametomo.co.jp

YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/c/GameTomo

TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/gametomoen

PRESS CONTACT:
Yachiyo Mouri +81-3-6262-9750
329772@email4pr.com

About GameCrafterTeam
GameCrafterTeam is a dedicated group of designers, artists and game programmers based in Phuket, Thailand . They love everything mecha and anime, and Project Nimbus was their first major release.

About GameTomo
GameTomo is a team of dedicated indie developers and publishers located in Tokyo, Japan . GameTomo curates best in breed indie titles and hand-picks consequential games appealing to both Western and Asian audiences, and is currently at work on the iOS version of Sumire. Visit them at www.gametomo.co.jp

Nimbus INFINITY in Early Access Now

Nimbus INFINITY Gameplay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-speed-mech-game-nimbus-infinity-enters-early-access-on-steam-301483466.html

SOURCE GameTomo

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Operational Excellence Expert Marko Kovacevic and Enterprise Tech Veteran Nick Ethan Join Streamline Media Group

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a global creative and technical solutions company for video games and enterprise, announced Marko Kovacevic as its new Chief Operating Officer and Nick Ethan as its first Chief Product Officer for Streamframe in the company's continued global growth and development strategy.

"With Nick and Marko added to the team we continue our investments into the growth and progression of our leadership team that has established Streamline as a committed partner in the metaverse space while strengthening our video games business," says CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline Media Group, Alexander Fernandez . "These two veterans solidify our operational foundation and expertise to effectively deliver our external development solution while balancing risk / reward for our partners as they expand into the metaverse."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LOAK Partners with Splinterlands to Create Video Game NFT with Waka Flocka Flame

LOAK, Inc announced that they are partnering with Splinterlands and Waka Flocka Flame to create an exclusive NFT drop. The NFT will have dual-utility, acting as both a limited-edition playable card in Splinterlands, as well as a digital fashion piece that can be worn using Augmented Reality in Snapchat.

When the Waka Spiritblade NFT is exported to an external wallet, such as a MetaMask wallet, the NFT will become a video of the wearable Waka Flocka headpiece, with a scannable QR code allowing the user to wear the Augmented Reality NFT in Snapchat! Users can wear the headpiece as an AR filter and share it across various social media platforms.

This announcement follows the success of LOAK's first two exclusive NFT drops with hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame and celebrity surfer Kalani Robb . The drops sold out in hours, confirming people's eager interest in wearable NFTs and cementing LOAK's position in the space.

Commenting on the launch, LOAK CEO Jacob Safar says, "We're excited to come together with Splinterlands and be the first to bridge NFTs, gaming, and AR. We believe that developing new mediums for art, creativity, and collaboration empowers personal expression and fosters an innovative society. We hope to push this idea forward with Splinterlands' first ever in-game celebrity feature, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame. This partnership with Waka and Splinterlands is just the start."

How To Purchase:
The Waka Spiritblade NFT will be released for sale at 12pm EST on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 in the Splinterlands store. The sale will be conducted in 2 phases. The first phase will consist of 500 cards being sold in the new Splinterlands' Promotion Store. 480 regular foil cards and 20 gold foil cards will be sold. Upon purchasing a card, there is a chance that it will be unpacked as a gold foil instead of a regular foil card.

Once the first 500 NFTs are sold in the Splinterlands' store, the last 500 NFTs will be released on Splinterlands' AtomicHub storefront in order to highlight the collectible fashion portion of the NFT that also includes the Snapchat QR code. The timing, pricing, and other details of the sale on AtomicHub will be announced after the in-game sale is completed.

About LOAK:
LOAK is a digital merchandise company that empowers creators to develop exclusive NFT merch and connect with their global audiences. LOAK wearables are collectible pieces of fashion that can be worn in Augmented Reality and are minted on the blockchain as NFTs, guaranteeing permanent authenticity. LOAK is positioned at the intersection of art, technology, merchandise, and gaming; which has led them to produce wearable NFTs with some of society's most talented and influential creators like Waka Flocka Flame, Kalani Robb , Splinterlands, Desiigner, Chase The Money, and many more.

To become a part of the LOAK community and to stay updated on LOAK's Splinterlands launch, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/GxM62jz4P

About Splinterlands:
Splinterlands is a unique digital trading card game that allows players to truly own their cards and other in-game assets. Thanks to web 3.0 technology powered by the HIVE blockchain, each card in Splinterlands is a non-fungible token owned by a player. That means that players can do anything they want with their cards, including battling for rewards, holding as collectibles, trading on the peer-to-peer markets, and combining to level them up. Players can trade anytime, battle anywhere and earn every win - the power is in your hands.

To join Splinterlands and enter the fray, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/splinterlands

Media Contact: media@loak.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loak-partners-with-splinterlands-to-create-video-game-nft-with-waka-flocka-flame-301483287.html

SOURCE Loak

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that its studio, East Side Games Inc. (" ESG "), which the Company acquired in February 2021 has achieved revenue milestones previously set under aforementioned acquisition. As such, the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. will be paid contingent consideration of CAD$20 million .

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

As previously described in the Company's news release on February 5, 2021 , the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. were entitled to contingent consideration if the Company reached $100 million in gross revenue, on a consolidated basis, in the 12 months ended February 5, 2022 , payable within 30 days. The Company is pleased to report that the revenue milestone has been met.

Of the contingent consideration, $10 million will be paid by way of 4,444,444 common shares, the maximum common shares allowable under the agreement, and the remaining $10 million will be paid in cash, using cash on hand. The common shares will be subject to a four month hold period, pursuant to applicable securities laws and additional shareholder lock up arrangements related to ESG directors, officers and shareholders in connection with the common share portion of the contingent consideration.

Of such shares, 3,413,114 shares will be issued to a family trust of which Jason Bailey , Executive Chair of the Company, is a trustee. Immediately prior to such issuance, Mr. Bailey indirectly held 37,544,963 common shares of the Company and 400,000 stock options, representing 49.0% of the outstanding shares prior to the issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options; after such issuance, Mr. Bailey will indirectly hold 40,958,077 common shares of the Company and 400,000 incentive stock options, representing 50.5% of the outstanding shares after such issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options. A copy of Mr. Bailey's early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c1392.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×