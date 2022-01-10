Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Rasmussen as Vice-President & Head of Customer Success. Ian joins Wondr Gaming from Enthusiast Gaming, having previously been with New York based global media agency, Initiative. Ian will join Wondr Gaming's media team headquartered in Los Angeles ...