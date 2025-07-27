Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

WOA:AU
Wide Open Agriculture
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Creating food ingredients that build a better future for people and the planet.

Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Download the PDF here.

Securities Purchase Plan Prospectus

Securities Purchase Plan Prospectus

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Securities Purchase Plan Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

$2.6M Placement and SPP to fast-track China entry and sales

$2.6M Placement and SPP to fast-track China entry and sales

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced $2.6M Placement and SPP to fast-track China entry and sales

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Clarification to Offtake & Distribution Agreement

Clarification to Offtake & Distribution Agreement

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Clarification to Offtake & Distribution Agreement

Download the PDF here.

Corporate Update

Corporate Update

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Corporate Update

Download the PDF here.

South Harz Potash Limited

South Harz Potash Limited

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Wide Open Agriculture
