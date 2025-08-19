Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Download the PDF here.

wide open agriculturewoa:auasx:woaagriculture investingAgriculture Investing
WOA:AU
Wide Open Agriculture
Sign up to get your FREE

Wide Open Agriculture Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Keep reading...Show less

Creating food ingredients that build a better future for people and the planet.

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Download the PDF here.

Securities Purchase Plan Prospectus

Securities Purchase Plan Prospectus

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Securities Purchase Plan Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

$2.6M Placement and SPP to fast-track China entry and sales

$2.6M Placement and SPP to fast-track China entry and sales

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced $2.6M Placement and SPP to fast-track China entry and sales

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Completion of Entitlement Offer

Completion of Entitlement Offer

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Completion of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Corporate Update

Corporate Update

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Corporate Update

Download the PDF here.

South Harz Potash Limited

South Harz Potash Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Wide Open Agriculture
Sign up to get your FREE

Wide Open Agriculture Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources: Unlocking West Africa’s Untapped Gold Potential

Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA

Trading Halt

Asra Hits 14m at 7.49 g/t Gold Near Surface at Eclipse

Related News

Gold Investing

Kobo Resources: Unlocking West Africa’s Untapped Gold Potential

Gold Investing

Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Asra Hits 14m at 7.49 g/t Gold Near Surface at Eclipse

Battery Metals Investing

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Upsized to $5.1 Million

Gold Investing

Danielle DiMartino Booth: Fed's Next Move as Dissent Builds, Where to Focus Now

×