Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Winsome Resources Limited (‘WR1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WR1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Winsome Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has partnered with geology specialist Mr Glenn Griesbach and with local prospector Mr Marc de Keyser.

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Quarterly Report for Period Ending 31 March 2022

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("the Company" or "Winsome Resources ") is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of construction activities at the 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with the aim of delivering lithium chloride production in H1, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
fortune minerals

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Operations, Permitting and Community Relations Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (“Battery” or “BMR” or the “Company”) is very pleased to provide an operational, permit and community relations update.

The Punitaqui copper mining complex (“Punitaqui”) includes the copper concentrator or “plant”, tailings storage facility, electrical, instrumentation and mechanical maintenance facilities, administration offices, assay laboratories, cafeterias, copper concentrate storage and loadout facilities, and the Cinabrio, San Andres and Dalmacia mines and includes the soon-to-be established Cinabrio Norte mine (see Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Open Offer, Posting of Circular & GM Notice

Open Offer, Posting of Circular & GM Notice

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that further to its announcements of 21 and 22 November 2023 in relation to the Placing, CTL is today posting a circular to Shareholders, setting out details of the Placing and the Open Offer and including a notice of General Meeting ("GM") (the "Circular").

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vaga

Glencore Deal Validates Galan Lithium’s Chloride Concentrate Strategy, Exec Says

Following its recent financing agreement with mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FWB:9CH) is now fully funded to complete construction of its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina and become the next lithium producer in the Lithium Triangle, according to Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega.

“To date, Galan (has) directly invested more than $20 million (in HMW), and the investment or financing solution from Glencore will allow us to pretty much complete the project,” de la Vega said.

“More importantly, this cements Galan’s strategy to produce lithium chloride concentrate. Everyone else in the Lithium Triangle is producing or going to be producing lithium carbonate. So the fact that Glencore has partnered with us to buy the chloride concentrate … shows that the lithium chloride concentrate strategy is a valid one.”

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
×