Winmark Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Winmark Corp. (NASD: WINA) will replace Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, January 26. Authentic Brands Group LLC and the Rolling Stockholders are acquiring Guess? in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 26, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Winmark

WINA

Consumer Discretionary

Jan 26, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Guess?

GES

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winmark-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302667328.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

s-p-globalspginyse-spgifintech-investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

critical-metals-investing

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing

silver-investing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

gold-investing

Sankamap Advances Toward Inaugural Drilling at Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands

gold-investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Soaring Over US$4,800