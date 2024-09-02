- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Windarra Tailings Project and Water Access Agreement Update
Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS) (“the Company”) advises that the conditional agreement entered with Mt Morgans WA Mining Pty Ltd (“Mt Morgans”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Minerals Limited (“Genesis”), for Mt Morgans to undertake a trial processing of up to 100,000 tonnes of Lancefield gold tailings through their Laverton processing facility and to have access to 2.5GL per annum of water from the South Windarra pit, has been terminated.
- During December 2023 Poseidon entered a conditional agreement with Mt Morgans WA Mining (Mt Morgans), a subsidiary of Genesis Minerals Limited, the key terms being:
- Mt Morgans to undertake a processing trial of up to 100,000 tonnes of Lancefield gold tailings through their currently idled Laverton processing facility; and
- Mt Morgans to access up to 2.5GL of water per annum from the South Windarra open pit over a 5 year period
- The agreement was subject to conditions precedent which were not satisfied or waived by the parties in the required time and consequently the agreement has been terminated
- The agreement entered into with Encore Minerals to develop the Windarra Gold and Nickel Tailings using Draslovka’s Glycine Leaching Technology is unaffected by the termination of the agreement with Mt Morgans
Importantly the agreement with Encore Minerals to develop the Windarra Gold and Nickel Tailings using Draslovka’s Glycine Leaching Technology is unaffected by the termination of the agreement with Mt Morgans. Encore Minerals intends to use proprietary Glycine Leaching Technology (GlyCatTM + GlyLeachTM) to process the Windarra gold and nickel tailings and potentially the Lancefield gold tailings. Refer ASX release dated 31 July 2024 titled “Poseidon enters agreement with Encore Minerals to develop the Windarra Tailings Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes
Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Copper Sulphate plant, with a major shipment being completed last week totalling 150 tonnes. The product was sold via the Company’s 100% offtake partner, Kanins International, to one of the largest mining operations in the Northern Territory.
Highlights:
- Significant milestone achieved at Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) with 150 tonne shipment completed last week with product being sold, via offtaker Kanins, to one of the largest mining operations in the Northern Territory.
Tartana Minerals Managing Director, Stephen Bartrop, commented:
“This shipment marks an important milestone as it represents our largest shipment to-date within the Company’s recent sales to the North Australian mining industry. Improved plant performance has led to increased product quality and which is continuing to build a strong market for our ongoing copper sulphate pentahydrate production.”
Plant Production and Ongoing Activities
Production for the Company’s next shipment, targeted to be approximately 70 tonnes, is well advanced with approximately half the shipment completed and in storage with the remainder to be produced next week.
Plant production is ongoing with a significant improvement in plant reliability and copper sulphate pentahydrate quality which utilises Tartana’s proprietary process for creating free flowing crystal with low levels of impurities.
Ongoing exploration and metallurgical work to support future Copper Sulphate production
As reported in the June Quarterly Report (reported on the 31 July 2024) drilling of metallurgical hole D15 has been completed to a total depth of 300.8 m. This metallurgical hole is providing primary copper mineralisation samples for metallurgical testwork including flotation recoveries, potential concentrate grades and ore sorting. The results of this testwork and the core assaying are well advanced with the results expected shortly.
Figure 1. Truck with the first 48 bulka bags of three loads leaving the Tartana mine site on 27 August – 29 August 2024 totalling 150 tonnes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office
The Board of Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justyn Stedwell as Company Secretary. Justyn has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies and has also served as a Non-Executive Director on several ASX listed company Boards. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Monash University, a Graduate Diploma of Accounting from Deakin University and Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia.
Former Company Secretary Jack Rosagro recently resigned from the position and the Board thanks Jack for his services to the Company.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Justyn Stedwell will be the person responsible for communications between the Company and ASX.
The Company also advises that its registered office is now located at The Block Arcade, Suite 324, Level 3, 96 Elizabeth St, Melbourne, VIC, 3000.
This announcement has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Equinox Gold Opens 400,000 Ounce Greenstone Mine in Ontario
Canadian miner Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) announced today the official opening of its Greenstone mine in Geraldton, Ontario, which will be one of Canada’s largest gold mines when it reaches full capacity.
The Greenstone mine began construction in October 2021, with first gold poured on May 22, 2024. Equinox Gold’s acquisition of Orion Mine Finance’s 40 percent interest in Greenstone that month gave the company full ownership of the mine.
Greenstone is currently in its ramp-up phase, with commercial production expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024.
In recent months, the mine has achieved significant production milestones, pouring approximately 2,625 ounces of gold in May, 13,625 ounces in June and 19,750 ounces in July. Furthermore, the mine's processing facility has reached over 60 percent of its design capacity as of August.
In total, Greenstone is set to produce 400,000 ounces of gold annually for its first five years, with a projected life-of-mine production of over 5 million ounces.
The operation includes a 27,000 metric tons per day processing facility, with gold recoveries anticipated to average 91 percent. The mine, which operates with a life-of-mine strip ratio of 5.1:1, also benefits from Ontario being a favorable mining jurisdiction.
In a fireside chat with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) last January, company Chairman Ross Beaty said that he intends to turn the company from an intermediate producer to a senior producer, targeting an annual production of over 1 million ounces of gold.
At the time, the Greenstone project was only at 96 percent completion. The commissioning of the mine furthers Beaty and the company’s goal of capitalizing on the gold sector’s strong fundamentals in recent years. The company operates seven other gold mines in the Americas, which combined for production of 543,000 ounces of gold in 2023.
The Greenstone mine is located on the traditional territories of four First Nations: the Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, the Aroland First Nation, the Ginoogaming First Nation and the Long Lake #58 First Nation. It is also home to the citizens of the Métis Nation of Ontario.
Equinox Gold has established long-term partnerships and agreements with the five First Nations, including ones that address environmental management, the use of traditional knowledge and heritage resources, employment and other key areas of collaboration.
Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA
NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding tenement sale agreement to acquire 100% of tenement E57/1045 known as the Penny South Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Binding Tenement Sale Agreement to acquire 100% of the Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) to bolster West Australian Gold exploration portfolio
- Penny South Gold Project located in world class gold district and ~550m south of one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines1, the Penny West/North Gold Mine (“Penny”), owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (“Ramelius”):
- The Penny West mine produced 154,000t at 18g/t Au (89,000 Au) in the early 1990’s2.
- The initial Penny North deposit of 569,000t at 16.8g/t (306,000oz) was discovered by Spectrum Metals Limited and subsequently subject to a takeover by Ramelius for >$200M during 20203, with the deposit now being mined and extended.
- The Penny West Shear, which hosts the Penny deposits, continues south into the Penny South Project (E57/1045) with ~2.5km of strike contained in E57/1045.
- Average historical drill hole depth across E57/1045 is ~42m, with only 18 holes deeper than 100m and 7 holes deeper than 200m4 5, with no diamond drilling.
- Historic drilling within E57/1045 has encountered various significantly anomalous intersections of gold mineralisation5.
- Review of all available data to generate high priority drill targets underway.
Commenting on the acquisition Managing Director Peter Woods said:
“We are extremely pleased to have reached an agreement for the acquisition of the Penny South Project. The addition of this exciting gold exploration asset next door to one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in Western Australia, and in a district seeing current M&A activity, greatly enhances our existing portfolio. Given the minimal deeper drilling and lack of diamond drilling, it is the Company’s view there may be substantial value to be unlocked at depth and we are eager to execute a path forward to test the theory as the momentum for gold continues.”
Penny South Gold Project, WA
The Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) (Map 1) lies only 550m south of Ramelius’ operating Penny West/North gold mine project (Map 2), which is estimated to contain 440,000t of ore at 22g/t Au (320,000oz Au) (“Penny”)6. NKL’s Penny South Gold Project captures a ~2.5km strike extension of the Penny West Shear immediately south of Ramelius’ Penny deposits, southern Youanmi Greenstone Belt (Map 3).
Map 1: Location of the Penny South Project (E57/1045).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Turaco Gold Reports 2.52 Million Ounce Maiden Resource for Afema
Turaco Gold (ASX:TCG) released a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for its Afema gold project in West Africa on Tuesday (August 27), also reporting metallurgical testwork results.
The resource of 2.52 million ounces of gold covers the Woulo Woulo, Jonction and Anuiri deposits, with 60 percent being in the indicated category. The company said the report is an interim estimate as work is ongoing.
Respectively the deposits hold 1.25 million ounces, 660,000 ounces and 660,000 ounces of gold.
Other deposits at the Afema property include Asupiri, Brahima, Adiopan and Toilesso. They were excluded from the resource estimate as they are still subject to further drilling and metallurgical testwork.
“Expenditure and acquisition costs (inclusive of all deferred milestone payments) equate to less than US$7 per ounce attributable to Turaco,” shared Justin Tremain, managing director at Turaco.
“Following the excellent metallurgical results at Jonction, with 76 percent and 85 percent leach gold extractions achieved, a similar systematic metallurgical testwork program has commenced on Anuiri. Testwork will then be undertaken on the additional deposits which have been excluded from the (mineral resource estimate)," he added.
Afema is located in Southeast Cote d’Ivoire, and Turaco notes that small-scale mining took place at the Afema shear during the 1990s. During that time 125,000 ounces of gold were produced at the site before operations ceased in 1998.
In April, Turaco acquired a 51 percent interest in Taurus Gold Afema Holdings, the owner of Afema Gold, which owns the granted mining permit for Afema. Turaco has the right to increase its stake to 70 percent.
Mineralisation at Afema remains open in all directions at all deposits, the company said.
It expects to commence exploration drilling within recently granted exploration permits in the coming weeks. It will target new discoveries near the Woulo Woulo, Jonction and Anuiri deposits.
“Further results from drilling at Woulo Woulo are expected shortly. Two rigs will continue to operate," said Tremain.
Senegal Halts Mining Along Falémé River to Combat Environmental Degradation
Senegal has taken decisive action to address environmental degradation along the Falémé River, a critical waterway in the southeastern part of the country near the border with Mali.
Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 28) that the nation's government has issued a decree suspending all mining activities within 500 meters of the river's left bank until June 30, 2027.
In addition, no new mining titles will be issued in the affected area for the duration.
This suspension, which will last nearly three years, aims to preserve the environment and safeguard the health of local communities impacted by increasing pollution caused by mining operations.
The Falémé River is the primary tributary of the Senegal River, and has faced increasing threats due to the growing presence of artisanal miners in the area. Reuters notes that a report from Senegal's press agency shows there are more than 800 illegal mine sites along both the Senegal and Mali sides of the river, up from 600 in 2021.
A gold rush has taken place over the past two decades, with thousands of people flocking to the region in search of fortune, leading to a boom in both legal and illegal mining operations. However, this influx has come at a high cost to the environment, with extensive dredging and chemical discharge contaminating the river.
The Falémé River is a lifeline for thousands of people in the Kédougou region, who rely on it for drinking water, irrigation and fishing. The suspension of mining in the area is a direct response to the growing concerns of local communities, which have been vocal about the environmental and health risks posed by the mining boom.
In addition to artisanal miners, several major mining companies operate near the Falémé River, contributing to the region's economic activity. Major companies like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) have established significant mining operations in the area, with large-scale gold mines such as Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and the Boto, Gora and Golouma mines in Senegal.
The Loulo-Gounkoto complex, operated by Barrick, is one of the largest mining operations in the region, with 2024 production forecast at 510,000 to 560,000 ounces of gold. Located adjacent to the Falémé River, it includes two underground mines and a processing plant with a capacity of 5 million metric tons annually.
Senegalese authorities have indicated that they will use this suspension period to develop and implement strategies for more sustainable mining practices. These strategies are expected to include stricter regulations on the use of chemicals in mining, increased monitoring of mining activities and efforts to rehabilitate polluted areas.
