WHOOP Teams Up with Robinhood on New Member Benefit

Eligible Robinhood Platinum Card cardholders can receive a complimentary WHOOP Peak membership.

WHOOP , the human performance company, today announced a new partnership with Robinhood that gives Robinhood Platinum Card cardholders access to a complimentary annual WHOOP Peak membership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722950667/en/

WHOOP Teams Up with Robinhood on New Member Benefit

WHOOP Teams Up with Robinhood on New Member Benefit

Through this partnership, WHOOP continues to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer business, bringing its personalized health and performance insights to new marketplaces, strategic partnerships, enterprise customers and health care.

Robinhood is a leading financial services platform on a mission to democratize finance for all. Robinhood offers a broad suite of products designed to help people take greater control of their financial lives through an intuitive user experience.

The Robinhood Platinum Card rewards everyday spending and offers premium benefits across dining, travel and wellness. Cardholders can receive an annual WHOOP Peak membership (which includes a complimentary WHOOP device), valued at up to $239, as a statement credit. The offer provides access to the personalized sleep, recovery, strain and health insights from WHOOP and is available to Robinhood Platinum Card cardholders through the end of 2027.

The partnership marks another step in the premium commercial strategy of WHOOP, which focuses on building industry-leading partnerships with brands whose customers value performance, wellness and long-term health.

"Robinhood is building products for people who are investing in their futures," said Ed Baker, Chief Product Officer at WHOOP. "We believe people should have greater visibility into—and more control over—their health. WHOOP gives members the insights they need to make informed decisions every day, making this a natural partnership with Robinhood. We're excited to bring WHOOP to Robinhood Platinum Card cardholders."

"We built the Robinhood Platinum Card for people who care deeply about improving their quality of life," said Sanjay Kotte, Chief Commercial Officer at Robinhood Money. "Our work with WHOOP helps cardholders unleash their potential, offering a sleek product and key health metrics for a better tomorrow."

To learn more about the partnership or request access to the Robinhood Platinum Card please visit here .

About WHOOP

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , X , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com .

The Robinhood Platinum Card is offered by Robinhood Credit, Inc. ("RCT"), and is issued by Coastal Community Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. RCT is a financial technology company, not a bank. See the Robinhood Platinum Card Benefits Program Terms for details, which are subject to change.

Pippa Doyle
press@whoop.com

Press
press@robinhood.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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