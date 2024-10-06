Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
White Cliff Minerals

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Highest assays returned 64.02% Cu, 223g/t Ag and 2.34g/t Au. Multiple High-Grade Copper and Precious Metal Vein Systems Identified. Potential For Very Significant deposits of Sedimentary Hosted Copper

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce the first batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the 2024 maiden field program at the Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada (“Rae” or “the Project”). Results confirm outcropping and high-grade copper and precious metals hosted in extensive massive chalcocite vein systems of significant lateral extent.

Keep reading...Show less
Ship carrying containers showing Australian flag.

Dredging Begins at Lumsden Point, Hub to Focus on Battery Metals Exports

Dredging work as begun at the Lumsden Point project in Port Hedland, a major Australian import and export site. About 1 million cubic meters of material are set to be removed in the next eight weeks.

In a Monday (September 30) press release, Pilbara Ports said that the work has been made possible through AU$611.6 million in funding from the government, as well as companies in the mining industry.

The Australian government is contributing AU$450 million, with the money going toward new multi-user facilities and berths, and the Western Australian government is putting in AU$96.6 million.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 7 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) today announces that it has revised its strategy for the Black Mountain hard rock lithium project in Wyoming U.S.A. (“Black Mountain”) and will shift from exploring for a large-scale resource to testing the viability of establishing a smaller-scale “pilot mine” at Black Mountain (“Pilot Mine”), with the goal of supplying spodumene concentrate to several lithium hydroxide refineries under construction in the southwestern United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Assay Results from the Didievi Project

TTR's Taranaki VTM Project included in New Zealand Government's Fast Track Projects List

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX: VTX) – Trading Halt

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

