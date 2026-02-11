WestKam Gold Corp. Completes Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG,OTC:WKGFF) (the "Company" or "WestKam") is pleased to announce that it has closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering'), previously announced on January 23, 2026, as increased on January 26, 2026.  Under the Offering, the Company has issued 7,142,858 units for gross proceeds of $500,000.06.  In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $7,560.00 as finder's fees. 

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring June 11, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A director and officer of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased 494,715 units for gross proceeds of $34,630.05.  The insider's participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").  Such insider participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities distributed to the insider did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Peter Laipnieks"
Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO

Contacts:
WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC  V6C 3P1

Investor Relations: (250) 216.5671
Email:  westkam007@gmail.com
westkamgoldcorp.com  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. 

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon.  These statements speak only as of the date hereof.  The Company does not intend, and does not assumes any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.


