Agreement expands opportunities for the Canadian and U.S. nuclear supply chains with manufacturing capabilities for large-scale AP1000 reactor components
Westinghouse Electric Company and BWXT Canada (NYSE: BWXT) have agreed to qualify BWXT Canada to manufacture key AP1000 ® components to Westinghouse specifications, supported by access to Westinghouse designs, manufacturing expertise, facilities and lessons learned. The qualification is being facilitated by Westinghouse purchase orders to fabricate demonstration pieces for steam generators in BWXT's Cambridge, Ontario, facility in Canada and reactor vessel internals in BWXT's facility in York, Pennsylvania. This qualification will allow Westinghouse and BWXT to collaborate to enable the manufacturing of large-scale, nuclear-grade components in Canada and the U.S. for AP1000 projects globally.
"This agreement reflects the confidence global reactor vendors, like Westinghouse, have in the capabilities that exist in Canada and the U.S.," said John MacQuarrie, President, BWXT Commercial Operations. "As a merchant supplier, we're expanding our ability to manufacture large, nuclear-grade components, developing specialized skills and creating capacity that can support nuclear projects in Canada, the U.S. and around the world."
"Canada's world-class nuclear industry has the expertise, workforce and manufacturing capabilities needed to support the growing global demand for new nuclear energy," said John Gorman, President of Westinghouse Canada. "By combining BWXT Canada's capabilities with Westinghouse's AP1000 technology and global experience, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian industry to support nuclear projects at home and around the world."
Owned by Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with an advanced, proven and fully operational Generation III+ reactor technology. By becoming a part of the AP1000 supply chain, Canadian firms will have opportunities to support the six AP1000 reactors setting operational and performance records globally as well as the 14 AP1000 units under construction and numerous others under various contract phases worldwide.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements about the expected benefits of the agreement with Westinghouse, BWXT Canada's ability to qualify to manufacture AP1000 ® components to Westinghouse specifications, and potential opportunities to supply components for Canadian AP1000 ® projects and the global operating fleet. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the timing and outcome of qualification, BWXT Canada's ability to meet applicable manufacturing and quality requirements, whether and when prospective projects proceed, and whether BWXT Canada receives additional orders for commercial production.
Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. For further information on risks that could affect BWXT's results, see BWXT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak as of the date of this release. BWXT does not undertake to update them unless required by law.
About BWXT Canada
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
About Westinghouse
Westinghouse delivers nuclear energy the world needs to meet rising electricity demand, support growing economies, strengthen energy security and power millions of homes across five continents. The company designs and deploys advanced nuclear reactors, manufactures the fuel that powers them, maintains and modernizes operating plants, and advances tomorrow's breakthroughs. Founded in 1886, the company electrified the industrial economy and pioneered nuclear power with the first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. Today, Westinghouse technology powers 56% of the world's nuclear power plants, maintains nearly two-thirds of the world's nuclear fleet and fuels 41% of that fleet. As the global leader in deployment of nuclear power at scale, Westinghouse has one of the largest new build pipelines in the industry.
From nuclear's first chapter to its next, Westinghouse turns possibility into power.
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