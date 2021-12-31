That’s welcome news for the sector — many potash-mining operations have closed in recent years, and some are waiting on the sidelines for better days and improvements in the potash price.
“World potash consumption was estimated to have been about the same as in 2019 at about 41 million tons of K2O,” according to a US Geological Survey (USGS) report. “Asia and South America were the leading consuming regions. World consumption of potash was projected to increase slightly in 2021, with Asia and South America as the leading regions for growth.”
Looking at supply, the USGS states that world potash capacity is projected to rise to 69 million metric tons (MT) in 2024 from 64 million MT in 2020. The increase is expected to come mainly from muriate of potash from new mines and expansion projects in Belarus, Canada, and Russia
The USGS estimates that global annual potash production reached 43 million MT in 2020. So what were the top potash countries by production last year? Read through the list below to find out the answers.
1. Canada
Mine production: 14 million MT
Leading the list of the top potash countries by production is Canada. The nation is the world’s largest potash producer, with potash production growing by 1.7 million MT in 2020 over 2019 production levels.
Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR), the largest potash company, is based in the Canadian prairie province of Saskatchewan. The company is the result of a 2018 merger between two crop nutrient companies, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and Agrium. The partnership has been described as creating “a global agricultural giant” valued at nearly US$44 billion.
2. Russia
Mine production: 7.6 million MT
In 2020, potash production in Russia was up from 2019’s output of 7.34 million MT, helping the country to overtake Belarus as the world’s second largest potash producer. Uralkali (MCX:URKA) is Russia’s premier potash company, as well as one of the world’s leading potash producers, accounting for roughly 20 percent of global supply. The company has five mines and seven ore treatment and processing mills.
3. Belarus
Mine production: 7.3 million MT
Potash production in Belarus dropped slightly by 50,000 MT from 2019 levels to total 7.3 million MT in 2019. Output in the Eastern European country has been on an upward trajectory since 2016, when its potash production total came in at 6.4 million MT.
Belarusian Potash Company is the country’s largest industry operator. Since Uralkali pulled out of Belarusian in 2013, its former partner, state-owned Belaruskali, has had a rocky road to recovery. Belaruskali has six mines and four processing factories.
4. China
Mine production: 5 million MT
China is another of the top potash countries by production. Output in the Asian nation has remained relatively the same from 2016 to 2020, at around 5 million MT. Potash is extremely vital in China — the country is the largest consumer of potash fertilizer, accounting for approximately 20 percent of world potash consumption. China’s domestic demand for potash fertilizer is overtaking its homegrown potash supply, making the country reliant on potash imports, especially for muriate of potash.
5. Germany
Mine production: 3 million MT
In Germany, potash production has remained relatively stable, ranging from 2.7 million MT to 3 million MT between 2016 to 2020. K+S (ETR:SDF) is one of Germany’s leading potash miners and has a number of projects, operating six mines in three districts of Germany.
6. Israel
Mine production: 2 million MT
Annual potash production in Israel has remained unchanged for the past few years, totaling about 2 million MT since 2017. The country is sixth in terms of potash production, and it also hosts the world’s sixth largest potash-producing company: Israel Chemicals (TLV:ICL).
The company produces roughly a third of the world’s bromine, which is often extracted from the same salt water and brine deposits that produce potash.
7. Jordan
Mine production: 1.5 million MT
Potash production in Jordan decreased marginally from 2019 to 2020. Arab Potash Company, located in Jordan, is the eighth largest producer of potash by volume, and is the sole producer of potash in the Arab region. It has helped make Jordan a key potash supplier for India and Asia.
Both Israel and Jordan recover potash from the Dead Sea.
8. Chile
Mine production: 900,000 MT
Chile recorded production of 1.2 million MT of potash in 2018, the same as the prior two years; however, production dropped below 1 million MT in 2019 and slipped another 50,000 MT in 2020. One of the largest producers of potash in the country is SQM (NYSE:SQM), which is also a leading producer of lithium. South America in general is a large consumer of potash.
9. Spain and the US
Mine production: 470,000 MT
Spain and the US tied in 2020 for the position of ninth largest potash-producing country.
Spain’s output slipped by 30,000 MT from its 2019 number. This figure is down from 2016, when the country produced 670,000 MT of potash. Spain has potash reserves of 68 million MT. The company Geoalcali has a few potash projects in Spain, including Izaga, Muga and Sierra Del Perdon.
The US bumped the UK from the 10th spot on the list in 2017, and continued to hold onto the spot in 2018 and 2019. Potash production in the US mostly takes place in New Mexico and Utah — New Mexico has three mines operated by two companies and Utah has three potash operations.
The country put out 470,000 MT of potash for 2020, a relatively steep drop from 2014, when output totaled 850,000 MT of potash. US potash goes largely to the fertilizer industry, which in turn uses the fertilizer to increase crop production and crop yields, as well as to improve soil health and water retention in crops. Any leftover potash output is used in the chemical and industrial sectors.
10. Laos
Mine production: 400,000 MT
The Southeast Asian nation of Laos rounds out the 10 top potash countries by production. The Thagone potash mine in the northern province of Vientiane is one of the country’s largest potash reserves.
Laos’ potash industry is expected to benefit from China’s plan for a pan-Asian railway and road network.
