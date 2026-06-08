Western Gold Secures Land Access Agreement with Forestry & Land Scotland for Caledonian Gold Project

Western Gold Secures Land Access Agreement with Forestry & Land Scotland for Caledonian Gold Project

Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: WGLD,OTC:WGELF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured an exclusive land access agreement with Forestry and Land Scotland ("FLS") covering approximately 95km² within its Orchy Crown Estates licence application (Figure 1), unlocking this ground for active exploration. The agreement forms part of the Glen Lyon Joint Venture (the "JV") with Acrux Gold, owners of the Cononish mine — Scotland's only producing gold and silver mine. Western Gold operates the JV and holds a 90% interest during the exploration phase.

"This agreement marks another significant milestone for the Caledonian Gold Project," commented Harry Dobson, Chairman. "The forestry ground sits along the same Tyndrum Fault corridor responsible for gold mineralisation at the neighbouring Cononish mine. With multiple high-grade veins identified, we look forward to advancing systematic exploration across the Orchy area and prioritising the most compelling targets for future drill testing."

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Figure 1. Caledonian Gold Project land access agreements, showing FLS agreement within the Orchy application and existing agreements within the Lyon application.

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Expanded Land Position

The FLS agreement brings the Company's total land access across the Caledonian Gold Project to approximately 225km², incorporating both the Glen Orchy and Lyon licence applications. The Glen Orchy ground is underlain by the same Tyndrum Fault corridor responsible for gold mineralisation at the Cononish mine, with multiple high-grade gold bearing veins identified across the area (see the Company's 25 February and 29 April Press Releases).

Orchy Exploration Potential

Within the 95km² now accessible under the FLS agreement, prior exploration has identified multiple high-grade gold veins and polymetallic breccia pipes across the area. Historic grab samples returned up to 383.2 g/t Au* in outcrop and up to 358.9 g/t Au* in float. Recent grab sampling by the Company has confirmed high-grade gold assays including up to 95.9 g/t Au* at River Vein and up to 43.7 g/t Au* and 2,260 g/t Ag* at Beinn Udlaidh NE. Numerous targets remain undrilled, with gold-bearing structures from limited historical drilling programmes remaining open along strike. The Company believes the Glen Orchy area remains significantly underexplored relative to its demonstrated potential.

*Note: Grab samples are inherently selective and may not reflect the true grade of the mineralisation, although they are taken from exposed outcrop. Float samples, by contrast, consist of transported material that is not in situ and therefore act only as indicators of potential nearby mineralisation.

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of gold, silver and critical minerals in Scotland.

In November 2025, WGLD formed the Glen Lyon Joint Venture (the "JV") with Acrux Gold Limited to explore for gold, silver, and critical minerals as part of the Caledonian Gold Project in central Scotland. The JV has applied for two Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) across the Tyndrum Mineral District, specifically the Orchy and Lyon licence areas, which form the Caledonian Gold Project. The Company also operates at the Lorne Project, which includes both Lagalochan and Ardlochan prospects, and are located in the highly prospective Lorne Porphyry District of the wider Caledonian belt.

For further information, please contact:

Ross McLellan, CEO
Phone: +44 7779 161441
Email: info@westerngoldexploration.com
Website: www.westerngoldexploration.com

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

David Pym (CGeol), a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who supervised, verified and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release on behalf of the Company. The results presented in this press release are from the Company's own sampling and provide an important validation of historical assays quoted in previous press releases. Historical assay results have not been checked consistently against assay certificates, nor is there significant QAQC information available.

Rock-chip material was collected from in-situ outcrops as well as float found within burns and scree slopes. Each sample was crushed, split, and pulverised prior to analysis. Multi-element geochemistry (48 elements, including silver and base metals) was determined using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis (method ME-MS61L). Gold was assayed using a 30 g fire assay with an ICP-MS finish, providing a detection limit of 0.005 ppm (Au-AA23).

All analytical work was undertaken by ALS Global, Ireland. ALS Geochemistry laboratories operate under a unified Global Geochemistry Quality Manual in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and use a global laboratory information management system (LIMS) to ensure consistent, high-quality, and reproducible analytical results.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to timing and receipt of the Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) applied for by the JV, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the properties of the Company and the proposed properties of the JV, estimates of mineralisation from drilling and sampling, geological information projected from drilling and sample results, potential for minerals and/or mineral resources, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company and the JV with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company and the JV that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the period ended March 31, 2026 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300577

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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