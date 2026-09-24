West Red Lake Gold Reports 176.04 g/t gold over 5.3 metres as Madsen Drills Advance into Previously Unmined Material

(TheNewswire)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 24, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On September 22, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) reported drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

"The mineralized panels within the 904 and 955 complexes are holding together quite well with strong grades and continuity demonstrated across multiple areas," stated Will Robinson, VP of Exploration, in the September 22, 2026 press release.

 

"We are pleased to announce another round of impressive assay results from our ongoing underground definition drill program at Madsen," stated Robinson, "These results continue to build our confidence in the geological model and the potential for these areas to be integrated into the Madsen mine plan in 2027."

"Importantly, these complexes are located close to existing underground infrastructure," added Robinson, "with the 904 complex representing non-remnant mineralization, meaning we are now advancing into fresh, previously unmined material, providing additional flexibility as we continue to define and advance mining inventory."

The results from Austin 904 Complex reported herein were all drilled from the 13 and 14 Levels of the Madsen Mine at approximately 650 metres (m) and 700m depth, respectively.

The results from the Austin 955 Complex were drilled from the 12 Level of the Madsen Mine at approximately 600m depth. These 955 results are in addition to those announced on July 7, 2026, which highlighted 43.48 g/t Au over 3.85m and 53.87 g/t Au over 3.1m.

The Austin 904 represents a unique opportunity within the Madsen deposit, comprising an approximately 200m by 200m panel of intact gold mineralization that was not historically mined.

This is rare for the Madsen deposit and puts WRLG in a favourable position to access the entire mineralized zone for mining, which is expected to result in larger stopes and increased efficiency during design and extraction.


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*The "From-To" intervals in Table 1 denote the overall downhole length of the intercept. The gold assay results presented are uncapped values. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

 

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine focuses on further defining the near-term mining inventory and growing the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin and South Austin Zones. This strategy is expected to continue through 2026.


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FIGURE 4. Long Section showing drill highlights from current press release in Austin 904 and 955 Complexes with (grade x thickness) at ≥ 25 (g/t Au x m). Interval length denotes downhole core length. True thickness has not been calculated, but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core.[1]

West Red Lake Gold is pursuing a hub-and-spoke growth strategy. The Madsen mill and infrastructure are intended to serve as a central processing hub for multiple past-producing, high-grade deposits across the Red Lake District, which could eventually include the Starratt-Olsen Mine.

This multi-asset approach is designed to provide greater operational flexibility, expand margins, extend mine life, and support a larger production profile over time.

As WRLG begins accessing the higher-grade non-remnant mining areas at Madsen, the company's Q2, 2026 financial and operating results reported that Q2 gold production increased 51% over Q1 to 8,576 ounces, while gold sales increased 34% to 8,260 ounces.


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Another of WRLG's key spokes is the satellite Rowan Project, located within trucking distance of the Madsen mill. On June 9, 2026, WRLG announced an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Rowan Project, as well as a maiden MRE for the nearby Mount Jamie deposit, located 2 kilometres from Rowan.

Rowan Indicated gold ounces increased by 70% to 335,058 ounces @13.04 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, compared to 196,747 ounces @12.78 g/t gold in the 2025 MRE (See news release dated June 9, 2026 and July 22, 2026).

Rowan Inferred gold ounces increased by 52% to 179,029 oz grading 15.31 g/t Au, compared to 421,181 tonnes containing 118,155 oz grading 8.73 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE. 

Minimal exploration expenditure of C$3.5 million, combined with low drilling of 6,300 metres, represented a modest discovery cost of approximately C$17.60/oz gold.


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The technical information presented in this release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Disclaimer: West Red Lake Gold paid Global Stocks News (GSN) $1,750 for the research, writing and dissemination of this content.

Full Disclaimer: GSN researches and fact-checks diligently, but we cannot ensure our publications are free from error. Investing in publicly traded stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. GSN publications may contain forward-looking statements such as "project," "anticipate," "expect," which are based on reasonable expectations, but these statements are imperfect predictors of future events. When compensation has been paid to GSN, the amount and nature of the compensation will be disclosed clearly.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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