West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces that, further to its news releases dated February 20, 2025 and March 10, 2025, it is closing the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,737,899 Units for gross proceeds of $399,717.00. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for twelve (12) months from the date of the Closing.

The Offering

After completion of the Closing, the Company confirms that it issued a total of 4,669,290 Units for total gross proceeds of $1,073,937.33 under the Offering. Each Unit consisted of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Warrant. Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for twelve (12) months from the date of each closing under the Offering. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Offering are subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The oversubscription, which is in accordance with the pricing requirements under Policy 4.1 - Private Placements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), among other items such as the acceptance and final approval of the Offering, remain subject to approval by the TSXV, which the Company has submitted for as of the date of this news release.

The proceeds from the Closing have been and will be used by the Company to conclude its permitting process, cover essential operations and for general working capital purposes and expenses.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Focused on critical minerals with near-term strategic high-grade magnesium/silica/nickel/iron project

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering, Loan Amendments, and World-First Magnesium Battery Breakthrough

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering, Loan Amendments, and World-First Magnesium Battery Breakthrough

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,913,043 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.23 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000.00 (the "Offering"), that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements (the "Loan Amendments") with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender") and a general update on the global magnesium industry.

The Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the receipt of proceeds from the exercise of certain stock options (the "Options") of the Company.

One holder of options (the "Optionholder") exercised an aggregate of 100,000 Options resulting in the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, an "Option Share"). The Options were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.15 per Option Share. The Options exercised by the Optionholder were issued to the Optionholder, among others, as part of an option grant of the Company on November 27, 2019.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closings of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Shares-for-Debt Transactions

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closings of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Shares-for-Debt Transactions

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 9, 2024 and October 11, 2024, it is closing the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units"). The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2024, it has completed its previously announced shares-for-debt transactions (the "Shares for Debt Transactions") to settle CAD$320,000 in outstanding debt (collectively, the "Debt") owed to with three (3) non-arm's length lenders (the "NAL Creditors") and one (1) arm's length lender of the Company (collectively, the "Creditors").

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024 and October 9, 2024, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the final acceptance date of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The outside date for the final closing and filing acceptance of all final documentation required by the TSXV in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 14, 2024 to November 13, 2024 (the "Extension Date").

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has received its most updated written work plan timelines (link to the timelines) from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") regarding the Company's mineral extraction project (the "Project") pertaining to the Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine (the "RRIMM") permit process. While the EMLI indicated that these dates could be subject to adjustments, the Company is optimistic that the process is on track for a potential permit issuance by early December, 2024.

The Company remains committed to addressing any further requests or comments promptly stemming from the review by the British Columbia Mine Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") of its latest RRIMM amended permit submission. West High Yield continues to work closely with the Project stakeholders and regulatory authorities to ensure that the process proceeds efficiently.

West High Yield Director and Corporate Secretary Barry Baim.

West High Yield Gears Up for 2025 Production at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Barry Baim, board director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY), provided an update on development progress at the Record Ridge magnesium project in BC, Canada.

The company executive said the asset is expected to commence production in 2025.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of August 29, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance 905,000 Units for gross proceeds of $181,000. The Units were issued at a price of $0.20 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.30, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for twelve (12) months from the date of the Closing. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Amended Permit Submission

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 29, 2024, the Company had a productive forward-focused meeting with the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") on September 4, 2024 (the "EMLI Meeting"). During this meeting, the Company outlined its revised permit application (the "Amended Application") for carrying out the extraction and production of critical minerals (the "RRIMM Project") at its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine (the "RRIMM"), which included a reduction in the proposed tonnage output to fall under the threshold set by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO") for reviewable projects for Mineral mines.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ( TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of July 9, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") on August 9, 2024.

The Closing consisted of the issuance 435,076 Units for gross proceeds of $143,575.05. The Units were issued at a price of $0.33 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for eighteen (18) months from the date of the Closing. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 4,545,454 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.33 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit issued under the Offering will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from each full Warrant's date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

Magnesite plays a key role as a refractory material in steel fabrication, as a catalyst and filler in the production of synthetic rubber and as a material in the production of magnesium chemicals and fertilizers.

The global magnesite market had an estimated value of US$12.37 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$14.9 billion in 2028 on rising demand from the construction, chemical, metallurgical and automotive industries.

The US Geological Survey estimates that worldwide magnesite reserves stand at 7.7 billion metric tons (MT). Worldwide, magnesite production reached 22 million MT in 2023, mostly on par with the previous year.

