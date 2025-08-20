West High Yield Resources Ltd. Welcomes Final EAO Decision on Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Welcomes Final EAO Decision on Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is very pleased to announce that the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (the "EAO ") has issued its Final Designation Decision confirming that the Company's Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Project (the "Project"), near Rossland, British Columbia, will not be designated as a reviewable project under Section 11 of the Environmental Assessment Act (2018) (British Columbia) (the "Act").

The EAO reviewed applications submitted under Section 11 of the Act and concluded that the Project's potential effects are being appropriately addressed through existing regulatory processes, including the Mines Act (British Columbia) and the Environmental Management Act (British Columbia). The EAO's Final Designation Report and Reasons for Decision are publicly available on the EAO's Project Information Centre: EAO EPIC – Record Ridge Project Documents.

This Final Designation Decision follows the EAO's earlier draft designation report, which reached the same conclusion. West High Yield previously issued a press release on May 28, 2025, welcoming the draft designation report 's findings: Read here.

"We are pleased that the Environmental Assessment Office respected the opinion of the Osoyoos Indian Band and has allowed the Project to proceed," said Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band. "We look forward to working with the leadership of West High Yield to ensure this Project is of the highest standards in keeping with the traditions and expectations of our people."

"We are extremely pleased with the EAO's Final Designation Decision, which validates the rigorous review our Project has already undergone through the Mine Development Review Committee process led by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals," said the Company's President and CEO, Frank Marasco Jr. "This outcome provides the clarity and certainty we need to advance toward final permitting and development of the Project. We remain committed to building a sustainable operation that delivers critical minerals for Canada while protecting the environment and creating lasting benefits for local communities and Indigenous partners."

The Project is a unique Canadian source of critical minerals, with a focus on magnesia (MgO) and silica (SiO2) products, both recognized as strategic and essential to the clean energy transition and a low-carbon economy. The Project has been reviewed by the British Columbia Mine Development Review Committee with input from provincial agencies, Indigenous Nations, and local governments, and has already advanced to the draft Mines Act (British Columbia) permit stage.

West High Yield remains committed to working in close collaboration with Indigenous partners, regulators, and stakeholders to ensure the responsible development of the Project as it advances toward final permitting.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its world-class Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263234

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

