WesCan Energy Brings Third Provost Multilateral on Production within Budget

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY, Alberta TheNewswire - October 19, 2026 Wescan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE,OTC:GPIPF) ("WesCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its third multilateral horizontal well in the Provost area of east-central Alberta, 10515-21-38-3W4 (the "Provost Well"), began producing on October 9, 2026. The well was drilled, completed, equipped and tied in within budget following the Company's $1.3 million convertible debenture financing.
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PROVOST WELL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONS UPDATE
The Provost Well is in the early stage of its clean-up and flow-back period. Over its first nine days on production, water cut has declined every day and now stands at approximately 58% as load fluid is recovered. Oil rates have increased as water cut has fallen. The Company is producing the well at a steady, controlled rate while clean-up continues.
"Delivering a third Provost multilateral on budget tells us this program is repeatable," said Leo Berezan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "Water cut has come down every single day since start-up and oil rates are climbing with it."
BOARD APPOINTMENT
The Company is also pleased to announce that Sohaib Abbas has rejoined WesCan's Board of Directors, effective October 19, 2026. The Board welcomes Mr. Abbas back and looks forward to his continued contribution as the company advances its Provost development program.
ABOUT Wescan Energy Corp.
Wescan Energy Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations focused in the Provost area of east-central Alberta. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WCE". Further information is available at www.wescanenergycorp.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Wescan Energy Corp. | 1900, 350 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N9
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Leo Berezan
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
T: +1 604-240-3064
E: leo@berezan.ca
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Sarshar Ahmed
Chief Operating Officer and Director
T: +1 403-816-4037
E: sahmed@wescanenergycorp.com
ADVISORIES
Production information. The water cut and oil rate trends described in this release reflect the Provost Well's first nine days of production during clean-up and flow-back. Early-time production results are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery.
Forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the clean-up and flow-back of the Provost Well, expected trends in water cut and oil rates, the Company's Provost development program, and the anticipated contribution of Mr. Abbas to the Board. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including operational risks, reservoir performance, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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