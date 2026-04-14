Wedgemount Resources Corp. Expands Global Capital Markets Presence with Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Wedgemount Resources Corp. Expands Global Capital Markets Presence with Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 14, 2026 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8H5", marking a significant step in the Company's strategy to broaden its international investor base and enhance global market visibility.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol WDGY.

The Frankfurt listing positions Wedgemount to access one of Europe's largest and most active capital markets, providing increased exposure to institutional and retail investors across Germany and the broader European financial community.

Mark Vanry, Chief Executive Officer of Wedgemount, commented, "Our Frankfurt listing represents a key milestone as we continue to build Wedgemount into a broadly recognized energy company. With a growing asset base in the Permian Basin and a defined path to production optimization and future drilling, this listing allows us to tell our story to a much broader audience and unlock additional avenues for shareholder value creation."

Positioned for Growth

Wedgemount continues to advance its strategy of maximizing value from its existing operations while identifying scalable growth opportunities across its acreage. Following optimization initiatives on current vertical wells, the Company believes it is well positioned to unlock additional reserves and production potential across its broader leasehold portfolio.

The Frankfurt listing is expected to support Wedgemount's next phase of growth by increasing liquidity, strengthening its shareholder base, and enhancing its ability to access international capital markets.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern, USA.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

 

Reader Advisory

 

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes, Once optimized with chemical treatments, additional workovers and improved surface facilities, total production could be higher, 2026 capital program delivering high-return, quick-payout development, efforts to obtain additional funding and projected use of proceeds, Capital investments improving water handling and surface facilities which may allow higher production rates on a sustained basis, focus on low-cost well optimizations of current inventory of producing wells to both boost production and add additional reserves.  Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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