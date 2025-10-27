Wedgemount Proposes Interest Settlement and Plans Private Placement

Vancouver, BC October 27, 2025 TheNewswire - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) (" Wedgemount " or the " Company "), announces it has offered to settle outstanding interest owing to holders of its principal amount $2,599,000, 10% unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") issued during August and September of 2024 (see press releases dated August 22 and September 12, 2024).

Under the Interest Settlement Agreement (" Settlement "), the Company proposes to settle interest owing of $129,950 in connection with an interest payment due August 25, 2025 (" August Payment "), through the issue of 2,599,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share.

The Settlement also provides the Company the right to make the scheduled February 25, 2026 interest payment (" February Payment ") of $129,950 in shares, at the election of the Company. In order to exercise this right, the Company shall, within 10 business days of the date the February Payment is due, issue to the Debenture holder such number of shares as is equal to the amount of the February Payment, divided by the market price (as defined by the policies of the CSE) at the close of business on the day before the February Payment is due. The Shares issued in satisfaction of the August and February Payments will be subject to a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

To date, Debenture holders owning principal amount $1,832,000 have agreed to the Settlement proposal.

The Settlements remain subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Private Placement

The Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each a " Unit ") at CAD$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$500,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a " Common Share ") and one half of one (1/2) non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at CAD$0.12 for two years from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the Exchange, being 7% cash commission on total proceeds raised by the finder and 7% in Warrants on total Units sold by the finder. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp .

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas projects in Texas, USA.

Precious Metals Outlook