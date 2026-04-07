Wedgemount Announces Passing of Director, Upsized Private Placement Closing, & RSU Grants

Wedgemount Announces Passing of Director, Upsized Private Placement Closing, & RSU Grants

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 7, 2026 Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces with deep sadness the passing of Mr. Cody I. Campbell, Indpendent Non-Executive Director of the Company, on March 6, 2026.

 

Cody, aged 43, had been serving as an Independent Director of the Company since its founding in 2020. Mr. Campbell's extensive experience working with junior natural resource companies provided great value and guidance to the entire Wedgemount team.  

 

The Board expresses its sincere condolences to Cody's family and extends its deepest sympathy during this trying time.

 

Following Mr. Campbell's passing, the Company will initiate the process to identify and appoint a suitable candidate to fill the position.

 

Closing of Private Placement

 

The Company also announces  it has closed its previously announced $1,250,000, non-brokered, private placement (the "Offering").

 

Pursuant to the closing, the Company issued 25,000,000 Common Shares (each a "Share") at $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,250,000 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees of $16,520.

 

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for marketing, expansion of field operations and general working capital purposes.

 

Securities issued under the the Offering, are subject to a hold period expiring August 7, 2026, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

  

Grant of Equity Compensation

 

The Company further announces that, pursuant to its Equity Compensation Plan (the "Plan"), it has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain executive officers of the Company (the "Equity Grant").

 

Each RSU entitles the holder to receive, upon vesting, one Common Share, a cash payment, or a combination thereof ("Settled"), at the discretion of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the terms of the Plan and for no additional consideration. The RSUs vest on August 7, 2026.

 

Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the RSU's, will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 8, 2026.

 

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil and gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of natural resource projects in North America.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

 

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone:          (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

 

Reader Advisory

 

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release include the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

       

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Wedgemount Resources Corp.WDGY:CCcnsx:wdgygold investing
WDGY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling and surface sampling results from its regional exploration program across the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling and surface sampling results from its regional exploration program across the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Has Gold Bottomed? Why it Fell, Key Price Drivers Now

Dr. Mark Thornton: Has Gold Bottomed? Why it Fell, Key Price Drivers Now

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, shares his thoughts on the gold price, outlining its key drivers and explaining why it's gone down since the Iran war began. He also weighs in on the US economy and discusses growing issues in private credit. Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Closeup of overlapping silver and gold coins on a textured metal surface.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Slide, Rally, Slide on Trump's War Rhetoric

Precious metals experienced another wild week of price action, including a notable rally.The US-Iran war and US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric remain the driving forces behind price action for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. The precious metals continue to move inversely to oil prices... Keep Reading...
MetalSource Mining

MetalSource Mining

MetalSource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery. Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc

Lithosquare AI JV Delivers 8 Priority Targets

Aterian plc (LSE: ATN), the African-focused critical minerals exploration and trading company, is pleased to announce that its artificial intelligence ("AI") collaboration with Lithosquare SAS ("Lithosquare") has completed its target selection phase as per the initially agreed schedule,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Q1 2026 Rwanda Trading Update

Lexaria Applauds Eli Lilly's Foundayo Drug Approval

Lexaria Applauds Eli Lilly's Foundayo Drug Approval

Silver Hammer Discovers High-Grade Silver Below Historical Workings at Its 100% Wholly Owned Silverton Silver Mine Property, Nevada

Related News

copper investing

Q1 2026 Rwanda Trading Update

copper investing

Middle East Conflict Forces Barrick to Halt Reko Diq Mine Development

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discovers High-Grade Silver Below Historical Workings at Its 100% Wholly Owned Silverton Silver Mine Property, Nevada

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discovers High-Grade Silver Below Historical Workings at Its 100% Wholly Owned Silverton Silver Mine Property, Nevada

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia

base metals investing

Bold Ventures to Attend NWOPA 2026 Showcase in Thunder Bay