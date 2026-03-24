Wedgemount Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Wedgemount Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Vancouver, BC March 24, 2025 TheNewswire Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY)("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at CAD$0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$500,000 (the "Offering").

 

The Company intends to use approximately one-half of the net proceeds from the Offering for marketing and the balance for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

 

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. The extent of such participation has not yet been determined.

 

Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and the receipt of all necessary approvals.

 

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in Texas, USA.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

 

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone:          (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

 

Reader Advisory

 

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release include the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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Wedgemount Resources Corp.

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