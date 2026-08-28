Wedgemount Announces Change in Management

Wedgemount Announces Change in Management

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Vancouver, BC August 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") announces that Steven Vanry has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.  The Company thank Steven for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mark Vanry, the Company's President & CEO, has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company to replace Steven Vanry.  Mark Vanry will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a search for a suitable replacement.

ABOUT Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is an emerging natural resource company focused on the acquisition and advancement of energy and critical minerals projects in the southern United States.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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Wedgemount Resources Corp.

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