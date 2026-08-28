Wedgemount Announces Change in Management

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC August 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") announces that Steven Vanry has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company thank Steven for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.
Mark Vanry, the Company's President & CEO, has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company to replace Steven Vanry. Mark Vanry will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a search for a suitable replacement.
ABOUT Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is an emerging natural resource company focused on the acquisition and advancement of energy and critical minerals projects in the southern United States.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
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