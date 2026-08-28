Edgewater Wireless Reports Fiscal 2026 Year-End Results and Highlights Growing Semiconductor Execution and Industry Validation

(TheNewswire)
August 28, 2026 Ottawa, Canada TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company"), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, today reported its financial results for the year ended April 30, 2026 ("Fiscal 2026").
The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.
All figures are in Canadian dollars and prepared in accordance with IFRS unless otherwise stated.
"Fiscal 2026 marked an important year of focused execution and expanding visibility for Edgewater," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO. "We advanced our PrismIQ™ semiconductor roadmap, strengthened our engagement across the global semiconductor ecosystem, secured meaningful non-dilutive support and expanded the potential application of Spectrum Slicing™ into high-reliability and dual-use markets. These activities are building the technical and commercial foundation for Edgewater's next stage of development."
Fiscal 2026 Highlights
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Advancing the semiconductor roadmap: Edgewater selected Synopsys Cloud as a core component of its next-generation Wi-Fi silicon design and verification environment and continued advancing its Wi-Fi 8-ready PrismIQ™ and Spectrum Slicing™ platform.
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Non-dilutive development support: Under the FABrIC program, the Company is eligible to receive contributions of up to $921,000, representing up to 37% of eligible supported project costs. During Fiscal 2026, Edgewater recognized $143,850 of FABrIC funding as other income and recorded a grant receivable of $27,325.
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Strengthening technical leadership: The Company appointed Rick Bahr as Strategic Advisor. Mr. Bahr previously served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm and led engineering at Atheros Communications.
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Expanding high-reliability applications: Edgewater launched an initiative to evaluate Spectrum Slicing™ for drones, robotics, autonomous systems and other mission-critical applications. In March 2026, the Company entered a non-binding MOU with AirMetal Robotics to explore technical and commercial opportunities in these markets. The MOU does not constitute a purchase order or assurance of a definitive agreement, deployment or revenue.
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Increasing industry visibility: Edgewater participated in a broad range of wireless, broadband, semiconductor and investment forums, including the RDK Tech Summit, Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Company Updates, the Silicon Catalyst and Arm "Catalysts of Innovation" panel held in connection with the TSMC Technology Symposium, Planet MicroCap Toronto, Accelerated: Canada's Semiconductor Symposium, CES 2026, Synopsys SNUG Silicon Valley and Microelectronics US.
Fiscal 2026 Financial Summary
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Revenue was nil, consistent with the Company's development-stage status.
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Net loss was $1,364,539, compared with $2,056,993 in Fiscal 2025. The year-over-year change reflects, among other items, a reduction in share-based payments to $211,153 from $1,341,865.
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Operating expenses were $1,531,360, compared with $2,211,337 in Fiscal 2025. Within these expenditures, product development increased to $286,326 and sales and marketing increased to $159,023 as the Company advanced its technology roadmap and market-development activities.
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Net cash used in operating activities was $1,163,083.
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Cash at April 30, 2026 was $53,760, and the Company had a working-capital deficiency of $1,250,525.
As disclosed in the financial statements, a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Continued operations and planned development activities depend on the Company's ability to secure sufficient debt or equity financing.
Post-Year-End Momentum
Following year-end, Edgewater closed the first tranche of its 2026 private placement, issuing 7,155,879 units for gross proceeds of approximately $429,353. The Company continues to proceed with an additional tranche of its previously announced offering, subject to market conditions, TSXV acceptance and applicable regulatory requirements.
Edgewater was also approved for a voucher of up to $20,000 under the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network Semiconductor Voucher Program. The voucher is intended to support eligible technical services related to the Company's FPGA-based Spectrum Slicing™ prototype program, subject to completion and acceptance of defined project milestones.
"Edgewater entered the new fiscal year with a clearer execution path, increased semiconductor-sector engagement and growing recognition of the importance of reliable wireless performance," added Skafel. "The focus remains on converting our differentiated Spectrum Slicing technology into visible engineering milestones, prototype validation, partner demonstrations and commercial opportunities."
Further to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2026, regarding its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, together with a permitted 15% over-allotment of up to an additional 2,500,000 units, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted the Company an extension until September 4, 2026 to complete the offering.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS—bar none—by intelligently mitigating congestion, managing spectrum allocation in real-time, and autonomously reconfiguring channel and link density—driving economic gains for service providers and their customers through reduced churn, improved efficiency, and high-performance connectivity in dense environments. Redefining Wi-Fi from the silicon up, Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels in a single band. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing delivers 10x performance and up to 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices. With 26 patents and a fabless model, Edgewater is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-aligned/leading connectivity across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT markets. A Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is building the intelligence wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.
Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com
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Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
T: +1.416.479.9547
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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